Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Do you remember Amazon's weekend Pixel Tablet offer? Well, guess what? Best Buy just topped it! And not by some measly $50, either. No, the merchant's Deal of the Day offer saves you a huge $250 on the 256GB version with the Charging Dock. So, the $599 slate now costs just $349, which is way better than Amazon's promo in every respect!
But wait, there's more! You can save an extra $300 with eligible device trade-ins. Obviously, you'd have to spare a high-end model to get the max trade-in credit, but even options like the Lenovo Tab M9 with 32GB of storage give you a $30 trade-in discount. As you might expect, Amazon's own promo on the 256GB version is nowhere as good, so you're definitely in for loads of savings. Then again, the Best Buy Deal of the Day will only last 24 hours, meaning you already have less than that to act.
With a Tensor G2 chip, 8GB RAM, and a 7,020mAh battery, this fella obviously can't rival the best Android tablets on the market. Still, you get a mostly smooth day-to-day experience. The device doesn't lag when you use split-screen mode, either.
If you're bothered by the Pixel Tablet's 60Hz frame refresh rates, the OnePlus Pad may be the better choice. This fella with 128GB storage now costs just $50 more than the Google option at the official store, but you get a pretty awesome gift with your purchase. We're talking a free OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard, worth $149.99!
The OnePlus tablet has much higher refresh rates (144Hz max) and a slightly bigger screen, measuring 11.61 inches. It features an octa-core MediaTek processor, providing a respectable performance, and a larger battery capacity (9510 mAh) with faster charging speeds.
Which one is better? That's up to you to decide, depending on your own needs. But know this: $250 off the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet sounds just as good as saving $80 on the $479.99 OnePlus Pad, especially when it comes with a free keyboard!
Before you make the final choice, you might want to check out our Google Pixel Tablet vs OnePlus Pad specs comparison for more differences between those two.
Combined with the Charging Speaker Dock, the Google tablet transforms into a digital photo frame, a media consumption device with endless battery life, or a Home Hub that lets you control different smart appliances. Of course, it's also a mobile device, and once you take it off that Dock, you get to enjoy all-day fun on its 10.95-inch screen.
While Best Buy's humongous discount makes the Pixel Tablet with a Charging Speaker Dock and 256GB storage an undeniably attractive choice, there's another option you might want to consider.
OnePlus has a pretty solid option, too
