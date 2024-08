Amazon slashes unprecedented $150 off Apple's 9th Gen iPad with 256GB storage

right





Technically, this phenomenal new Amazon deal doesn't have an expiration date attached to it, but the e-commerce giant only has the space gray colorway in stock at the time of this writing, which strongly suggests you have a very narrow window of time during which to act here.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple A13 Bionic Processor, Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2160 x 1620 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Front-Mounted Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor, All-Day Battery Life, Space Gray $149 off (31%) Buy at Amazon





To our knowledge, this is the highest ever discount offered by a major US retailer like Amazon for any iPad (2021) variant with no special requirements or strings attached, improving on a recent $130 nationwide markdown by allowing buyers to apply an additional $20 coupon to their orders and thus save a grand total of $150 at checkout.





In case you're wondering, Apple 's ninth-generation "regular" iPad is still sold at $130 under its aforementioned $329 list price in a 64GB Wi-Fi-only model available in both silver and space gray paint jobs. Digital hoarders are of course advised to opt for the costlier configuration... while they can... as long as you don't have a problem settling for chunky screen bezels, an Apple A13 Bionic processor, and a not-very-versatile Lightning connector.





Praised in our original review from three years ago for its beautiful TrueTone display, dependable battery life, and overall user experience, the iPad 9 remains an excellent device to buy in this day and age... if you can't afford its much sleeker, faster, and more convenient sequel





There are obviously a number of respectable Android tablets to consider at a reasonable price this back-to-school season as well, but none of them offer the productivity, reliability, and stellar long-term software support Apple has become so beloved for over the past decade or so.

With an admittedly outdated design and decidedly unimpressive specifications (by 2024 standards), Apple's 2021-released iPad 10.2 no longer seems like a very smart buy for a lot of people... unless you can get it at theprice. $329 for an entry-level 64GB configuration and $479 with 256GB storage certainly doesn't feel right to us, but if you hurry, you can spend a whopping 150 bucks less than usual for the latter variant.