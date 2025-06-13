Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Weekly deals roundup: Save big on the Pixel 9, Galaxy S25 Plus, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and many more!

Some of the best phones money can buy right now are on sale this week at amazing prices, along with many great tablets, smartwatches, and earbuds.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Deals Google Galaxy S Series Galaxy Z Series Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus
Don't think you can wait another day (let alone a month or two) for the likes of Samsung and Google to release their next big smartphones? Then why not pick up one of the two's current big smartphones at a hefty discount right now? 

The Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra are not the only super-popular and attractive devices sold at extra-special prices at the time of this writing, with our latest weekly deals roundup including amazing offers on several other handsets, as well as a slew of phenomenal tablets, smartwatches, and true wireless earbuds. Without further ado, I give you...

This week's three greatest bargains

Google Pixel 9

$250 off (28%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 15, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25+

$250 off (25%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Mint Color
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

$600 off (30%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 7.6-Inch Main Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2160 x 1856 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch Secondary Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 2376 x 968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, Android 15, Galaxy AI, Pink, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Can the Galaxy Z Fold 6 ever be considered a true bargain? Probably not, as even a huge $600 discount maintains Samsung's best foldable device to date at a pretty extravagant price point, especially by non-foldable standards.

Of course, it's not entirely fair to compare the Z Fold 6 with the likes of Google's "vanilla" Pixel 9 and Samsung's Galaxy S25 Plus, which are powerhouses in their own rights but only equipped with a single (rigid) screen (each). The S25+ is in the spotlight over the S25 and S25 Ultra for a change, although you may need to hurry to take advantage of its humongous $250 discount available in a single color option.

The 6.3-inch Pixel 9, meanwhile, is likely to be preferred by many hardcore Google fans and Android purists on a relatively tight budget over the humbler and only slightly cheaper Pixel 9a mid-ranger, which I'm going to talk about for a little bit in the next section.

These other smartphone offers are also hard to turn down

Motorola razr+

$349 99
$999 99
$650 off (65%)
2023 Edition, 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Snapper, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Infinite Black Color
Buy at BestBuy

Google Pixel 9a

$50 off (10%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.3-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Google Gemini, 48 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,100mAh Battery, 23W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25

$125 off (15%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Navy Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

$300 off (23%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Titanium Gray and Titanium Whitesilver Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)

$1299 99
$1499 99
$200 off (13%)
5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 7-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2912 x 1224 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Panel with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 16GB RAM, Android 15, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 4,700mAh Battery, 68W Wired Charging, 30W Wireless Charging, Four Color Options
Buy at Motorola

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

$300 off (17%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Gemini, 8-Inch Foldable LTPO OLED Display with 2152 x 2076 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch OLED Cover Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate, 48 + 10.8 + 10.5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,650mAh Battery, Obsidian Color
Buy at Amazon

So, yes, the Pixel 9a is in here at a record low price, but somehow, the undeniably more sophisticated Motorola Razr Plus (2023) is even more affordable. And then you have the base Galaxy S25 for Samsung fans who can't afford the S25 Plus, as well as the state-of-the-art S25 Ultra for shoppers who... can afford state-of-the-art Android phones.

Speaking of state-of-the-art gadgets, the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold might be the absolute best foldable phones money can buy in 2025 (along with the aforementioned Galaxy Z Fold 6, of course), and for a presumably limited time, their prices are also nicely reduced in 1TB and 256GB storage variants respectively.

This has to be one of our most impressive list of tablet deals yet

Lenovo Tab M9

$79 99
$159 99
$80 off (50%)
Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Dual Tone Metal Design, MediaTek Helio G80 Processor, 9-Inch IPS Screen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 5,100mAh Battery, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2MP Front Camera, microSD Card Slot, Arctic Grey Color
Buy at Lenovo

Lenovo Tab

$159 99
$199 99
$40 off (20%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 10.1-Inch IPS Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Android 14, Two Guaranteed OS Updates, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor, 5,100mAh Battery, 15W Charging Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, All-Metal Design, Polar Blue Color
Buy at Lenovo

Lenovo Tab Plus

$223 99
$349 99
$126 off (36%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11.5-Inch LCD Screen with 90Hz Refresh Rate Support and 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, Built-in Kickstand, Eight JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos Enhancements, 8,600mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Luna Grey Color
Buy at Lenovo

Google Pixel Tablet

$140 off (28%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Porcelain Color, No Speaker Dock Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE

$50 off (10%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 8,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Three Color Options, S Pen Included
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025)

$100 off (17%)
128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3, 2025)

$100 off (13%)
128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus Pad 3

$699 99
256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 13.2-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 3392 x 2400 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, Android 15, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Eight Speaker Sound System, 12,140mAh Battery, 80W Charging Capabilities, Storm Blue Color, Free Smart Keyboard and OnePlus Stylo 2 Included
Buy at OnePlus

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

$869 98
$1199 99
$330 off (28%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Moonstone Gray Color
Buy at Walmart

Recommended Stories
From both a sheer number standpoint and a quality perspective, the latest week-ending collection of top tablet deals and steals is simply mind-blowing. You've got everything here from a sub-$100 Lenovo mid-ranger with a 9-inch screen and 64GB storage to a sub-$200 Lenovo mid-ranger with a 10.1-inch screen and 128GB storage and... a sub-$250 Lenovo mid-ranger with an 11.5-inch screen and 256GB storage, as well as an astounding eight speaker sound system.

Obviously, that's not all that I'm recommending this week in the tablet category, with Android power users also looking at a rare deal on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra super-flagship and a very interesting OnePlus Pad 3 launch promotion that's still going strong.

If you want something cheaper than a Tab S10 Ultra colossus but also more powerful than a Lenovo Tab or Lenovo Tab Plus, the always popular Google Pixel Tablet and the recently released Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE might be your top Android options right now. Last but surely not least, hardcore Apple fans can get a surprisingly punchy 11 or 13-inch iPad Air (2025) at a simply unbeatable price today after a $100 markdown.

Some of the best smartwatches out there are on sale at some of their lowest prices ever

Google Pixel Watch 2

$100 off (40%)
41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, Active Band, Two Colors, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, Safety Check, Skin Temperature, Stress Management, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker, Enhanced 24-Hour Battery Life
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm)

$130 off (39%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Cream Colors, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty, Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 Included
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm)

$100 off (25%)
GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Colors and Band Options
Buy at Amazon

If you're an iPhone user, the Apple Watch Series 10 is probably the single greatest smartwatch you can buy in 2025, especially at a cool $100 less than usual. The same goes for Android smartphone owners and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 at a massive $130 discount (with a handy Galaxy SmartTag 2 bundled in), while the Pixel Watch 2 is perfect for, you guessed it, Pixel handset users, but also for those rocking Android devices from other brands.

Do you need to consider other smartwatch options before making your final buying decision this summer? Probably not... unless you're very outdoorsy (or clumsy) and think that you could benefit more from owning a rugged timepiece like the Galaxy Watch Ultra or Apple Watch Ultra 2 (which are actually not sold at great prices right now).

You might want to check out these epic earbuds deals too

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE

$35 off (35%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, New Wingtip Design, Auto Switch, IPX2 Water Resistance, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included, White and Graphite Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Beats Studio Buds+

$70 off (41%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro 2

$80 off (32%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, Hearing Aid Feature, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White
Buy at Amazon

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2

$50 off (20%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Secure Fit Earhooks, Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Transparency Mode, Adaptive EQ, Apple H2 Chip, Heart Rate Monitoring for Workouts, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 45 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Android and iOS Compatibility, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Whether you think you need a new pair of true wireless earbuds or not, it would be a shame not to consider Samsung's ultra-affordable Galaxy Buds FE... at an even lower price than usual. Or the Apple-made Beats Studio Buds Plus at their highest ever discount, especially in an eye-catching "Transparent" flavor.

And how about Apple's hugely popular own-brand AirPods Pro 2 at a whopping $80 under their list price? Finally, if you like to spend a lot of time in the gym, you should probably take the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 with you and keep an eye on your heart rate while blasting your favorite motivational tunes for up to 10 hours between charges. If you hurry, you can save a cool (and unbeatable) $50 on these recently released sporty buds too.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 8
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Highly sought-after T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie returns tomorrow
Highly sought-after T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie returns tomorrow
Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for
Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert might be let go before end of contract as company purses new strategy
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert might be let go before end of contract as company purses new strategy
AT&T customer's birthdates, social security numbers show up online in plain text (UPDATE)
AT&T customer's birthdates, social security numbers show up online in plain text (UPDATE)
How come this $649 phone has better hardware than the Galaxy S25 Ultra?
How come this $649 phone has better hardware than the Galaxy S25 Ultra?
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7’s main competitor shows its huge display in official image
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7’s main competitor shows its huge display in official image

Latest News

Samsung continues to churn out similar phones for different markets
Samsung continues to churn out similar phones for different markets
China turns to AI to design processors thanks to recent U.S. sanctions
China turns to AI to design processors thanks to recent U.S. sanctions
Apple surprisingly releases revised iOS 26 Developer Beta to fix serious battery issue
Apple surprisingly releases revised iOS 26 Developer Beta to fix serious battery issue
These Motorola phones should be updated to Android 16
These Motorola phones should be updated to Android 16
Two new capabilities are added to the popular Circle to Search feature
Two new capabilities are added to the popular Circle to Search feature
A new retail leak hints at just how thin Samsung’s Z Fold 7 might be
A new retail leak hints at just how thin Samsung’s Z Fold 7 might be
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless