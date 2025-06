Weekly deals roundup: Save big on the Pixel 9, Galaxy S25 Plus, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and many more!

Don't think you can wait another day (let alone a month or two) for the likes of Samsung and Google to release their next big smartphones ? Then why not pick up one of the two's current big smartphones at a hefty discount right now?





Pixel 9 Pixel 9 Pro Fold , Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy S25 , S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra are not the only super-popular and attractive devices sold at extra-special prices at the time of this writing, with our latest weekly deals roundup including amazing offers on several other handsets, as well as a slew of phenomenal tablets, smartwatches, and true wireless earbuds. Without further ado, I give you... The, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra are not the only super-popular and attractive devices sold at extra-special prices at the time of this writing, with our latest weekly deals roundup including amazing offers on several other handsets, as well as a slew of phenomenal tablets, smartwatches, and true wireless earbuds. Without further ado, I give you...

This week's three greatest bargains

Google Pixel 9 $250 off (28%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 15, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S25+ $250 off (25%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Mint Color Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 $600 off (30%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 7.6-Inch Main Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2160 x 1856 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch Secondary Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 2376 x 968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, Android 15, Galaxy AI, Pink, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Amazon





Galaxy Z Fold 6 Can theever be considered a true bargain? Probably not, as even a huge $600 discount maintains Samsung's best foldable device to date at a pretty extravagant price point, especially by non-foldable standards.





Z Fold 6 with the likes of Google's "vanilla" Pixel 9 and Samsung's Of course, it's not entirely fair to compare thewith the likes of Google's "vanilla"and Samsung's Galaxy S25 Plus , which are powerhouses in their own rights but only equipped with a single (rigid) screen (each). The S25+ is in the spotlight over the S25 and S25 Ultra for a change, although you may need to hurry to take advantage of its humongous $250 discount available in a single color option.



Pixel 9 , meanwhile, is likely to be preferred by many hardcore Google fans and Android purists on a relatively tight budget over the humbler and only slightly cheaper The 6.3-inch, meanwhile, is likely to be preferred by many hardcore Google fans and Android purists on a relatively tight budget over the humbler and only slightly cheaper Pixel 9a mid-ranger, which I'm going to talk about for a little bit in the next section.

These other smartphone offers are also hard to turn down

Motorola razr+ $349 99 $999 99 $650 off (65%) 2023 Edition, 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Snapper, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Infinite Black Color Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 9a $50 off (10%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.3-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Google Gemini, 48 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,100mAh Battery, 23W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S25 $125 off (15%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Navy Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra $300 off (23%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Titanium Gray and Titanium Whitesilver Color Options Buy at Amazon Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) $1299 99 $1499 99 $200 off (13%) 5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 7-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2912 x 1224 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Panel with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 16GB RAM, Android 15, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 4,700mAh Battery, 68W Wired Charging, 30W Wireless Charging, Four Color Options Buy at Motorola Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold $300 off (17%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Gemini, 8-Inch Foldable LTPO OLED Display with 2152 x 2076 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch OLED Cover Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate, 48 + 10.8 + 10.5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,650mAh Battery, Obsidian Color Buy at Amazon





Pixel 9a is in here at a record low price, but somehow, the undeniably more sophisticated is even more affordable. And then you have the base Galaxy S25 So, yes, theis in here at a record low price, but somehow, the undeniably more sophisticated Motorola Razr Plus (2023) is even more affordable. And then you have the basefor Samsung fans who can't afford the S25 Plus, as well as the state-of-the-art S25 Ultra for shoppers who... can afford state-of-the-art Android phones





Galaxy Z Fold 6 , of course), and for a presumably limited time, their prices are also nicely reduced in 1TB and 256GB storage variants respectively. Speaking of state-of-the-art gadgets, the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold might be the absolute best foldable phones money can buy in 2025 (along with the aforementioned, of course), and for a presumably limited time, their prices are also nicely reduced in 1TB and 256GB storage variants respectively.

This has to be one of our most impressive list of tablet deals yet

Lenovo Tab M9 $79 99 $159 99 $80 off (50%) Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Dual Tone Metal Design, MediaTek Helio G80 Processor, 9-Inch IPS Screen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 5,100mAh Battery, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2MP Front Camera, microSD Card Slot, Arctic Grey Color Buy at Lenovo Lenovo Tab $159 99 $199 99 $40 off (20%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 10.1-Inch IPS Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Android 14, Two Guaranteed OS Updates, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor, 5,100mAh Battery, 15W Charging Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, All-Metal Design, Polar Blue Color Buy at Lenovo Lenovo Tab Plus $223 99 $349 99 $126 off (36%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11.5-Inch LCD Screen with 90Hz Refresh Rate Support and 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, Built-in Kickstand, Eight JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos Enhancements, 8,600mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Luna Grey Color Buy at Lenovo Google Pixel Tablet $140 off (28%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Porcelain Color, No Speaker Dock Included Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE $50 off (10%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 8,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Three Color Options, S Pen Included Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025) $100 off (17%) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3, 2025) $100 off (13%) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon OnePlus Pad 3 $699 99 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 13.2-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 3392 x 2400 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, Android 15, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Eight Speaker Sound System, 12,140mAh Battery, 80W Charging Capabilities, Storm Blue Color, Free Smart Keyboard and OnePlus Stylo 2 Included Buy at OnePlus Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra $869 98 $1199 99 $330 off (28%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Moonstone Gray Color Buy at Walmart



From both a sheer number standpoint and a quality perspective, the latest week-ending collection of top tablet deals and steals is simply mind-blowing. You've got everything here from a sub-$100 Lenovo mid-ranger with a 9-inch screen and 64GB storage to a sub-$200 Lenovo mid-ranger with a 10.1-inch screen and 128GB storage and... a sub-$250 Lenovo mid-ranger with an 11.5-inch screen and 256GB storage, as well as an astounding eight speaker sound system.





super-flagship and a very interesting Obviously, that's not all that I'm recommending this week in the tablet category, with Android power users also looking at a rare deal on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra super-flagship and a very interesting OnePlus Pad 3 launch promotion that's still going strong.





Some of the best smartwatches out there are on sale at some of their lowest prices ever

Google Pixel Watch 2 $100 off (40%) 41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, Active Band, Two Colors, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, Safety Check, Skin Temperature, Stress Management, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker, Enhanced 24-Hour Battery Life Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm) $130 off (39%) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Cream Colors, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty, Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 Included Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) $100 off (25%) GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Colors and Band Options Buy at Amazon









Do you need to consider other smartwatch options before making your final buying decision this summer? Probably not... unless you're very outdoorsy (or clumsy) and think that you could benefit more from owning a rugged timepiece like the Galaxy Watch Ultra or Apple Watch Ultra 2 (which are actually not sold at great prices right now).

You might want to check out these epic earbuds deals too

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE $35 off (35%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, New Wingtip Design, Auto Switch, IPX2 Water Resistance, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included, White and Graphite Color Options Buy at Amazon Beats Studio Buds+ $70 off (41%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Pro 2 $80 off (32%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, Hearing Aid Feature, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White Buy at Amazon Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 $50 off (20%) True Wireless Earbuds with Secure Fit Earhooks, Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Transparency Mode, Adaptive EQ, Apple H2 Chip, Heart Rate Monitoring for Workouts, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 45 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Android and iOS Compatibility, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon





Whether you think you need a new pair of true wireless earbuds or not, it would be a shame not to consider Samsung's ultra-affordable Galaxy Buds FE... at an even lower price than usual. Or the Apple-made Beats Studio Buds Plus at their highest ever discount, especially in an eye-catching "Transparent" flavor.