Weekly deals roundup: Save big on the Pixel 9, Galaxy S25 Plus, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and many more!
Some of the best phones money can buy right now are on sale this week at amazing prices, along with many great tablets, smartwatches, and earbuds.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Don't think you can wait another day (let alone a month or two) for the likes of Samsung and Google to release their next big smartphones? Then why not pick up one of the two's current big smartphones at a hefty discount right now?
The Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra are not the only super-popular and attractive devices sold at extra-special prices at the time of this writing, with our latest weekly deals roundup including amazing offers on several other handsets, as well as a slew of phenomenal tablets, smartwatches, and true wireless earbuds. Without further ado, I give you...
This week's three greatest bargains
Can the Galaxy Z Fold 6 ever be considered a true bargain? Probably not, as even a huge $600 discount maintains Samsung's best foldable device to date at a pretty extravagant price point, especially by non-foldable standards.
Of course, it's not entirely fair to compare the Z Fold 6 with the likes of Google's "vanilla" Pixel 9 and Samsung's Galaxy S25 Plus, which are powerhouses in their own rights but only equipped with a single (rigid) screen (each). The S25+ is in the spotlight over the S25 and S25 Ultra for a change, although you may need to hurry to take advantage of its humongous $250 discount available in a single color option.
The 6.3-inch Pixel 9, meanwhile, is likely to be preferred by many hardcore Google fans and Android purists on a relatively tight budget over the humbler and only slightly cheaper Pixel 9a mid-ranger, which I'm going to talk about for a little bit in the next section.
These other smartphone offers are also hard to turn down
So, yes, the Pixel 9a is in here at a record low price, but somehow, the undeniably more sophisticated Motorola Razr Plus (2023) is even more affordable. And then you have the base Galaxy S25 for Samsung fans who can't afford the S25 Plus, as well as the state-of-the-art S25 Ultra for shoppers who... can afford state-of-the-art Android phones.
Speaking of state-of-the-art gadgets, the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold might be the absolute best foldable phones money can buy in 2025 (along with the aforementioned Galaxy Z Fold 6, of course), and for a presumably limited time, their prices are also nicely reduced in 1TB and 256GB storage variants respectively.
This has to be one of our most impressive list of tablet deals yet
Recommended Stories
From both a sheer number standpoint and a quality perspective, the latest week-ending collection of top tablet deals and steals is simply mind-blowing. You've got everything here from a sub-$100 Lenovo mid-ranger with a 9-inch screen and 64GB storage to a sub-$200 Lenovo mid-ranger with a 10.1-inch screen and 128GB storage and... a sub-$250 Lenovo mid-ranger with an 11.5-inch screen and 256GB storage, as well as an astounding eight speaker sound system.
Obviously, that's not all that I'm recommending this week in the tablet category, with Android power users also looking at a rare deal on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra super-flagship and a very interesting OnePlus Pad 3 launch promotion that's still going strong.
If you want something cheaper than a Tab S10 Ultra colossus but also more powerful than a Lenovo Tab or Lenovo Tab Plus, the always popular Google Pixel Tablet and the recently released Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE might be your top Android options right now. Last but surely not least, hardcore Apple fans can get a surprisingly punchy 11 or 13-inch iPad Air (2025) at a simply unbeatable price today after a $100 markdown.
Some of the best smartwatches out there are on sale at some of their lowest prices ever
If you're an iPhone user, the Apple Watch Series 10 is probably the single greatest smartwatch you can buy in 2025, especially at a cool $100 less than usual. The same goes for Android smartphone owners and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 at a massive $130 discount (with a handy Galaxy SmartTag 2 bundled in), while the Pixel Watch 2 is perfect for, you guessed it, Pixel handset users, but also for those rocking Android devices from other brands.
Do you need to consider other smartwatch options before making your final buying decision this summer? Probably not... unless you're very outdoorsy (or clumsy) and think that you could benefit more from owning a rugged timepiece like the Galaxy Watch Ultra or Apple Watch Ultra 2 (which are actually not sold at great prices right now).
You might want to check out these epic earbuds deals too
Whether you think you need a new pair of true wireless earbuds or not, it would be a shame not to consider Samsung's ultra-affordable Galaxy Buds FE... at an even lower price than usual. Or the Apple-made Beats Studio Buds Plus at their highest ever discount, especially in an eye-catching "Transparent" flavor.
And how about Apple's hugely popular own-brand AirPods Pro 2 at a whopping $80 under their list price? Finally, if you like to spend a lot of time in the gym, you should probably take the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 with you and keep an eye on your heart rate while blasting your favorite motivational tunes for up to 10 hours between charges. If you hurry, you can save a cool (and unbeatable) $50 on these recently released sporty buds too.
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed: