Weekly deals roundup: Check out these awesome new discounts on the Pixel 7a, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and more!

Have you decided whether you're going to opt for a member of Samsung's super-premium Galaxy S24 family (as well as which one of the three fits your budget and preferences best) or the similarly impressive and not-that-costly OnePlus 12 when all of these hot new phones finally go on sale later this month?
Of course, you don't necessarily need to buy a 2024-released handset in 2024 if you can't afford one or simply have your sights set on a slightly older and, ideally, cheaper device. And you don't have to wait for any special event or holiday to bring down the prices of many of the gadgets you might be interested in right now.
That's because a lot of the best phones out there, as well as a bunch of popular tablets, smartwatches, and true wireless earbuds are on sale at very special prices today, and the best place to find all of them, as well as compare and contrast them before pulling the trigger, is in the following lines:
These are the top three mobile tech deals of this week
Is the Pixel 7a very deeply discounted right now? Not quite. Is it cheaper than ever before? Also no. But is it the best budget 5G phone you can buy at the time of this writing? Most likely, as it delivers pretty amazing value at a killer price after a $100 markdown that's not quite as frequent an occurrence as the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro's $150 and $200 discounts we're going to talk about in a minute.
Pretty much the same goes for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which is unquestionably one of the greatest foldable devices of (early) 2024, and although we've seen it discounted even more steeply before, its latest $175 price cut is nothing to sneeze at either.
Meanwhile, folks looking for the best smartwatch in the world will... probably not find that in Google's first-gen Pixel Watch. But at a whopping and totally unbeatable 50 percent discount in a 4G LTE-enabled variant, this is also an undeniable value champion, as well as a decidedly handsome timepiece with an extensive health monitoring arsenal.
Here are even more great smartphone promotions
Unfortunately, we're afraid that the Galaxy S23 is no longer massively marked-down in anticipation of the fast-approaching S24 series launch. But the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is... still unrivaled and available at a decent $300 post-holiday discount with no strings attached.
Then you have the stock Android-running Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro powerhouses somehow continuing to fetch their lowest ever prices, as well as the rather unique business-friendly and security-centric Motorola ThinkPhone with a rugged design at a decidedly mid-range price.
Speaking of objectively good mid-rangers, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is... not technically discounted itself, shipping instead alongside a decent (mid-range) Lenovo tablet at no extra cost added to the handset's $400 list price. That's a pretty amazing deal if you happen to be looking for both an Android phone and an Android slate right now.
Or you can get these top tablet bargains!
Does it feel like there's something missing between the two humbler devices and the two high-enders in this category? That may well be the case, but who needs a mid-ranger when the Surface Go 3 can be so remarkably productive and reasonably powerful with Windows 11 support and an Intel Pentium Gold processor and when the Lenovo Tab Extreme is so... extremely versatile with both a keyboard and stylus included at a hugely reduced price?
The Surface Pro 9, of course, is still insanely expensive with Intel Core i7 inside and a speedy 512GB SSD even after a rather hefty $400 discount, while Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 is quite possibly the best budget tablet around today with 128GB storage and no pesky lockscreen ads.
Who wants a nice smartwatch at a cool discount?
Well, who doesn't, right? Especially when said nice smartwatches include the extra-durable Apple Watch Ultra at an extra-competitive price, the aging but enduringly compelling Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (sans rotating bezel), and the very young Garmin Vivoactive 5 with a very impressive list of health and fitness tracking tools, a super-high-quality AMOLED touchscreen, and stellar battery life. And don't forget about the Pixel Watch deal we detailed a little earlier, okay?
These earbuds offers are also incredibly hard to turn down
How would you like to be able to drown out your surroundings with a pair of true wireless earbuds available at under 40 bucks? That's not a utopian dream, mind you, and the Soundcore Life A3i can deliver precisely that right now for a presumably limited time only.
The JBL Live Free NC+ are, at least in theory, even better (and costlier), while the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds are both horribly named and a tad overpriced but so, so very good in every department from noise cancellation to overall audio performance and perhaps especially style.
