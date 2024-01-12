Weekly deals roundup: Check out these awesome new discounts on the Pixel 7a, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and more!

Have you decided whether you're going to opt for a member of Samsung's super-premium Galaxy S24 family (as well as which one of the three fits your budget and preferences best) or the similarly impressive and not-that-costly OnePlus 12 when all of these hot new phones finally go on sale later this month?





Of course, you don't necessarily need to buy a 2024-released handset in 2024 if you can't afford one or simply have your sights set on a slightly older and, ideally, cheaper device. And you don't have to wait for any special event or holiday to bring down the prices of many of the gadgets you might be interested in right now.





That's because a lot of the best phones out there, as well as a bunch of popular tablets, smartwatches, and true wireless earbuds are on sale at very special prices, and the best place to find all of them, as well as compare and contrast them before pulling the trigger, is in the following lines:

These are the top three mobile tech deals of this week

Google Pixel Watch 41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Matte Black Stainless Steel Case, Obsidian Active Band, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker $200 off (50%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 7a 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Selfie Shooter, 4,385mAh Battery with 18W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $100 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Four Color Options $175 off (16%) Buy at Amazon





Pixel 8 and 8 Pro's $150 and $200 discounts we're going to talk about in a minute. Is the Pixel 7a very deeply discounted right now? Not quite. Is it cheaper than ever before? Also no. But is it the best budget 5G phone you can buy at the time of this writing? Most likely, as it delivers pretty amazing value at a killer price after a $100 markdown that's not quite as frequent an occurrence as theand 8 Pro's $150 and $200 discounts we're going to talk about in a minute.





Pretty much the same goes for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 , which is unquestionably one of the greatest foldable devices of (early) 2024, and although we've seen it discounted even more steeply before, its latest $175 price cut is nothing to sneeze at either.





Meanwhile, folks looking for the best smartwatch in the world will... probably not find that in Google's first-gen Pixel Watch . But at a whopping and totally unbeatable 50 percent discount in a 4G LTE-enabled variant, this is also an undeniable value champion, as well as a decidedly handsome timepiece with an extensive health monitoring arsenal.

Here are even more great smartphone promotions

Motorola ThinkPhone 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, Android 13, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistant, MIL STD 810H-Tested for Durability, 50 + 13 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Volcanic Gray Color $301 off (43%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor, 6.6-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 20W Charging Support, Android 13, Two Color Options, Stylus Included, Free Lenovo Tab P11 Included Gift $399 99 Buy at Motorola Google Pixel 8 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.2-Inch OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,575mAh Battery with 27W Wired and 18W Wireless Charging Support, Multiple Color Options $150 off (21%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Multiple Color Options $200 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $300 off (17%) Buy at Amazon













Speaking of objectively good mid-rangers, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is... not technically discounted itself, shipping instead alongside a decent (mid-range) Lenovo tablet at no extra cost added to the handset's $400 list price. That's a pretty amazing deal if you happen to be looking for both an Android phone and an Android slate right now.

Or you can get these top tablet bargains!

Amazon Fire Max 11 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, 11-Inch Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, 15W Charging Support, 9W Power Adapter in the Box, MicroSD Card Slot, 8MP Front Camera, 8MP Rear Camera, Gray Color, Without Lockscreen Ads $80 off (29%) Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Go 3 Wi-Fi Only, 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Dual-Core Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y Processor, Windows 11, 10.5-Inch PixelSense Touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 11 Hours of Battery Life, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 8MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Windows Hello Face Authentication Camera, USB-C Port, MicroSDXC Card Reader, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Platinum Color, Device Only $150 off (27%) $399 99 $549 99 Buy at BestBuy Lenovo Tab Extreme 14.5-Inch Tablet with 3K OLED Display, Android 13, Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 12,300mAh Battery, Premium Audio System with Eight JBL Speakers and Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 5MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, MicroSD Card Slot, Aluminum Body, Keyboard, Lenovo Precision Pen 3, and 68W Fast Charger Included $150 off (14%) $949 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel Evo Core i7 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Graphite and Platinum Color Options $400 off (21%) $1499 99 $1899 99 Buy at BestBuy





Does it feel like there's something missing between the two humbler devices and the two high-enders in this category? That may well be the case, but who needs a mid-ranger when the Surface Go 3 can be so remarkably productive and reasonably powerful with Windows 11 support and an Intel Pentium Gold processor and when the Lenovo Tab Extreme is so... extremely versatile with both a keyboard and stylus included at a hugely reduced price?





The Surface Pro 9, of course, is still insanely expensive with Intel Core i7 inside and a speedy 512GB SSD even after a rather hefty $400 discount, while Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 is quite possibly the The Surface Pro 9, of course, is still insanely expensive with Intel Core i7 inside and a speedy 512GB SSD even after a rather hefty $400 discount, while Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 is quite possibly the best budget tablet around today with 128GB storage and no pesky lockscreen ads.

Who wants a nice smartwatch at a cool discount?

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Circular Super AMOLED Touchscreen with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, Dual-Core Exynos W920 Processor, ECG, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Body Composition Analysis, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Skin Temperature Tracking, Gray and Pink Gold Color Options $100 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Vivoactive 5 GPS, Bluetooth, 42mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Anodized Aluminum Bezel, Silicone Strap, Gorilla Glass 3 Lens, 1.2-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen with Optional Always-On Mode and 390 x 390 Pixel Resolution, 5 ATM Water Resistance, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Pulse Ox Sensor, Stress Tracking, Personalized Sleep Coaching, Nap Detection, Wheelchair Mode, Up to 11 Days of Battery Life, Navy Color $69 off (23%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Ultra GPS + Cellular, 49mm, Rugged Titanium Case, Green Alpine Loop, Always-on Retina Display with up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Sapphire Front Crystal with Display Edge Protection, IP6X Dust Resistant, Customizable Action Button, Water Resistant up to 100 Meters, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Emergency SOS, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life $200 off (25%) $599 $799 Buy at BestBuy





These earbuds offers are also incredibly hard to turn down

Anker Soundcore Life A3i True Wireless Earbuds with Hybrid ANC, Transparency Mode, 10mm Drivers for Premium Sound, Deep Bass, Six Built-in Microphones with AI Enhancements for Crystal Clear Calls, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 40 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Fast Charging, Quick Pairing, Single Earbud Mode, Bluetooth 5.2, White and Black Color Options $25 off (42%) Buy at Amazon JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Aware, TalkThru, 6.8mm Dynamic Drivers with JBL Signature Sound Technology, Up to 7 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 21 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Speed Charge, IPX7 Water Resistance, Fast Pair, White Color $76 off (51%) Buy at Amazon Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Superior Sound Powered by TrueResponse Transducer and aptX Adaptive Technology, Bass Boost, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 7 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 28 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Graphite Color $105 off (37%) Buy at Amazon





How would you like to be able to drown out your surroundings with a pair of true wireless earbuds available at under 40 bucks? That's not a utopian dream, mind you, and the Soundcore Life A3i can deliver precisely that right now for a presumably limited time only.





The JBL Live Free NC+ are, at least in theory, even better (and costlier), while the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds are both horribly named and a tad overpriced but so, so very good in every department from noise cancellation to overall audio performance and perhaps especially style.