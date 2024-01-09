Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $1,020 off the new device with a trade-in when you make a reservation.

Galaxy S23 descends to lowest of low as Amazon clears space for S24

Samsung Android Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Compact flagship Galaxy S23 plunges to new Amazon low as retailer clears space for S24
Samsung will lift the curtain off the Galaxy S24 series on January 17 and it's all everyone is talking about. As a smart shopper, that's your cue to start scouting the internet for Galaxy S23 deals, but like the good samaritans we are, we have already found an amazing one for you, which knocks the base model down to a never-before-seen price.

In a world where many believe bigger and more pompous is better, the Galaxy S23 has not forsaken its identity as a simple flagship with all the core features of a premium phone in a compact footprint.

Galaxy S23 128GB

6.1 inches 120Hz screen | Custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip | 50MP + 12MP + 10MP 3x cameras | 3,900mAh battery | 25W charging
$230 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

While its 6.1-inch screen isn't what you'd call tiny, it's a lot more manageable than larger phones. The AMOLED display is beautiful and peaks at a refresh rate of 120Hz for smooth visuals and a brightness of 1750 nits.

It's powered by the snappy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is faster than the Pixel 8's Tensor G3 chip and so capable that you'll see it pop up in new handsets even though it's no longer Qualcomm's latest high-end chip.

Flanked by algorithms, the capable rear camera system churns out photos that for the most part are on par with the top camera phones of 2024. Whether you are in a well-lit room or a dark cafe, it will churn out impressive, social-media-worthy photos.

The base Galaxy S23 with 128GB of storage retails for $799.99 but Amazon is offering a clearance discount of $230 on it. This is the first time the phone has dropped this low and at this price, it's too affordable to let go if you are not obsessed with the latest specs and don't want to spend around $800 on the upcoming Galaxy S24.

The phone will get updates until 2028, meaning it will last you a long time. It's already on backorder, but you can still order it, so make your move before the deal ends.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

This cool Moto G Power 5G (2023) deal is still up for grabs at the official retailer
This cool Moto G Power 5G (2023) deal is still up for grabs at the official retailer
You can score Google's classy Pixel Watch for its lowest price on Amazon
You can score Google's classy Pixel Watch for its lowest price on Amazon
Hundreds of people fall for this iPhone case scam: Stop overpaying for iPhone accessories
Hundreds of people fall for this iPhone case scam: Stop overpaying for iPhone accessories
Amazon slashes the Motorola Edge 2023's cost by 42%, letting you snag an awesome mid-ranger at a budget price
Amazon slashes the Motorola Edge 2023's cost by 42%, letting you snag an awesome mid-ranger at a budget price
Nubia’s powerful gaming smartphone is now available in the US
Nubia’s powerful gaming smartphone is now available in the US
Caught in a tough position, Samsung wants to stop leakers from posting Galaxy S24 series images
Caught in a tough position, Samsung wants to stop leakers from posting Galaxy S24 series images
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless