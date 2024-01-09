Galaxy S23 descends to lowest of low as Amazon clears space for S24

Galaxy S23





In a world where many believe bigger and more pompous is better, the In a world where many believe bigger and more pompous is better, the Galaxy S23 has not forsaken its identity as a simple flagship with all the core features of a premium phone in a compact footprint.





Galaxy S23 128GB 6.1 inches 120Hz screen | Custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip | 50MP + 12MP + 10MP 3x cameras | 3,900mAh battery | 25W charging $230 off (29%) Buy at Amazon





While its 6.1-inch screen isn't what you'd call tiny, it's a lot more manageable than larger phones. The AMOLED display is beautiful and peaks at a refresh rate of 120Hz for smooth visuals and a brightness of 1750 nits.





It's powered by the snappy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is faster than the Pixel 8 's Tensor G3 chip and so capable that you'll see it pop up in new handsets even though it's no longer Qualcomm's latest high-end chip.





Flanked by algorithms, the capable rear camera system churns out photos that for the most part are on par with the top camera phones of 2024 . Whether you are in a well-lit room or a dark cafe, it will churn out impressive, social-media-worthy photos.





The base Galaxy S23 with 128GB of storage retails for $799.99 but Amazon is offering a clearance discount of $230 on it. This is the first time the phone has dropped this low and at this price, it's too affordable to let go if you are not obsessed with the latest specs and don't want to spend around $800 on the upcoming Galaxy S24 .





The phone will get updates until 2028, meaning it will last you a long time. It's already on backorder, but you can still order it, so make your move before the deal ends.