How to watch Samsung's Galaxy S24 Unpacked livestream: all announcements to expect

The 2024 Unpacked event will start at 10:00 Pacific Time / 13:00 Eastern Time / 18:00 Western European Time and will be streamed online in real time via Samsung’s official YouTube channel. You will also be able to watch the announcement unfold though our extensive live coverage here at PhoneArena.





Galaxy Unpacked 2024: What to Expect?







Samsung Galaxy S24 series announcement









Galaxy S24 , the Galaxy S24 Ultra with the flat screen you see in the leaked video below . All three of them will be making their debut at the end of January or beginning of February, but you will be able to pre-order them immediately after the announcement. It goes without saying that the highlight of Galaxy Unpacked will be Samsung’s newest high-end smartphones. The S24 family will consist of no less than 3 devices - the, the Galaxy S24 Plus , and the. All three of them will be making their debut at the end of January or beginning of February, but you will be able to pre-order them immediately after the announcement.





Galaxy S24 Ultra - DISPLAY LEAKS!!!



Broguth to you by Ice Universe, you get to see an early preview of the flat display, along with detailed specifications on the front!



Are you excited?! I am!!!#Samaung#SamsungUnpacked#GalaxyS24Ultra#GalaxyS24#GalaxyAI#OneUI6pic.twitter.com/Jay9SMfBYF — BenIt Bruhner Pro (@BennettBuhner) January 12, 2024







Galaxy S24 will be powered by a custom version of Qualcomm’s Thewill be powered by a custom version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, as well as by Samsung's homebrew Exynos 2400 in some markets. This means that the smartphones will offer top-notch performance, and could likely be one the most powerful Android devices on the market at launch.





In addition to the impressive processor, the Galaxy S24 will likely bring a slew of updates to the battery life and the display quality. We will be especially looking for the inclusion of an LTPO panel this time around that will allow a more granular refresh rate than the 48Hz-120Hz that the lower members of the clan typically come with. In addition to the impressive processor, thewill likely bring a slew of updates to the battery life and the display quality. We will be especially looking for the inclusion of an LTPO panel this time around that will allow a more granular refresh rate than the 48Hz-120Hz that the lower members of the clan typically come with.



