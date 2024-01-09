Entire Galaxy S24 family specs list has leaked before January 17 launch
Samsung is all set to announce the Galaxy S24 series on January 17. The range will have three models and sometimes it can be dizzying to keep up with all the rumors, which is why the kind folks at WinFuture published all the specs in one nice consolidated report.
The key performance upgrade is unsurprisingly the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for all the phones except for the Europe-bound base Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus, which will be powered by the Exynos 2400. The Galaxy S24 will stick with 8GB of RAM, while the Plus and Ultra will be bumped up to 12GB of RAM.
All the models will have some sort of screen upgrade. In the case of Galaxy S24 Ultra, you will probably get a flat screen, which many prefer over a curved display. The Plus model will have a higher resolution (3120 x 1440) and the entry-level variant will have a slightly bigger 6.2-inch display.
Hardware-based camera improvements will almost entirely be concentrated on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is rumored to feature a new 50MP 5x telephoto camera, but the whole lineup will benefit from AI-powered enhancements and this could help them become one of the best camera phones of 2023.
The Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus are also highly likely to have bigger batteries (4,000 and 4,900mAh, respectively). Like the iPhone 15 Pro, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is also rumored to have a titanium frame.
Here are the specs at a glance:
Galaxy S24
- 6.2-inch 1-120Hz 2340 x 1080 Dynamic AMOLED screen
- Exynos 2400 in Europe, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 elsewhere
- 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage
- Triple camera system: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP 3x telephoto
- 30x Space Zoom
- 4,000mAH battery
Galaxy S24 Plus
- 6.7-inch 1-120Hz 3120 x 1440 Dynamic AMOLED screen
- Exynos 2400 in Europe, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 elsewhere
- 12GB of RAM, 256GB or 512GB of storage
- Triple camera system: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP 3x telephoto
- 30x Space Zoom
- 4,900mAh battery
Galaxy S24 Ultra
- 6.8-inch 1-120Hz 3120 x 1440 Dynamic AMOLED screen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
- 12GB of RAM, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage
- Quad camera system: 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP 5x telephoto, 10MP 3x telephoto
- 100x Space Zoom
- 5,000mAh battery
- Titanium frame
Samsung is already taking reservations for the new phones.
