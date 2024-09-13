Weekly deals roundup: Get the Z Fold 6, S24 Ultra, Pixel 8 Pro, and more at unrivaled discounts!





It's probably no coincidence that the latest Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro deals, as well as a bunch of similarly attractive promotions on many of the It's probably no coincidence that the latest Discover Samsung sale is taking place this week, and the same goes for some completely unprecedentedanddeals, as well as a bunch of similarly attractive promotions on many of the best phones , smartwatches, wireless earbuds , and even tablets out there.





Selecting the wisest way to spend your money between the beginning of a new school year and the upcoming holiday shopping season might seem like a daunting task for many of you dear readers and friends, which is where today's list of the top mobile tech deals and steals available right now comes in. Without further ado, we give you...

This week's three best bargains

Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Three Color Options, Free Pixel Watch with LTE Included $375 off (38%) Gift Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options, No Trade-In Required $300 off (23%) $999 99 $1299 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 7.6-Inch Main Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2160 x 1856 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch Secondary Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 2376 x 968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options $400 off (21%) Buy at Amazon





Pixel 8 Pro Yes, theis truly and legitimately an Android-powered bargain at not just a massive $375 discount, but bundled with a complimentary LTE-enabled Pixel Watch as well. Granted, that's the first-gen Pixel Watch , which is far from the world's best smartwatch in 2024, but still a pretty good, decently feature-packed, and undeniably stylish wearable device... for $0.





If Google can't convince you to drop your Samsung pledge of allegiance with that bonkers deal, you'll most likely be delighted to see arguably the two best Galaxy handsets available today sold at huge discounts of their own with no special requirements.





These seven smartphone deals are pretty magnificent too

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1280 Processor, 6.5-Inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 1000 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Android 14, Blue Black Color $50 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.6-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Exynos 1380 Processor, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Awesome Navy Color $70 off (18%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge (2024) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Vegan Leather, Midnight Blue Color $100 off (18%) $449 99 $549 99 Buy at Motorola Google Pixel 8 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.2-Inch OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,575mAh Battery with 27W Wired and 18W Wireless Charging Support, Three Color Options, Free Wi-Fi-Only Pixel Watch Included $200 off (29%) Gift Buy at Amazon Motorola razr Plus (2024) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $100 off (10%) $899 99 $999 99 Buy at Motorola Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Primary Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Cover Super AMOLED Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options $150 off (14%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus Open 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 13, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Shooter, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk Color Options $400 off (24%) Buy at Amazon



The most important thing you need when trying to assemble a magnificent seven is probably variety, and boy, are these deeply discounted phones diverse and appealing for all kinds of buyers on all kinds of budgets.









How about these four top-shelf tablet promotions?

OnePlus Pad 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11.61-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2800 x 2000 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Halo Green Color, Free OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard Included $120 off (25%) Gift $359 99 $479 99 Buy at OnePlus Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Graphite and Beige Color Options, S Pen Included, No Trade-In Required $150 off (19%) $649 99 $799 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 +12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Graphite and Beige Color Options, S Pen Included, No Trade-In Required $400 off (33%) $799 99 $1199 99 Buy at Samsung Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, 2TB Storage, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 10MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Shooter, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Silver and Space Gray Color Options $1000 off (42%) $1399 $2399 Buy at BestBuy









The "regular" Tab S9, mind you, is unlikely to receive a sequel, which only makes its mainstream appeal greater, while Apple's 2022-released iPad Pro 12.9 giant has obviously already gotten a follow-up. But said follow-up is routinely marked down by just $100 in various configurations, while its predecessor can currently be had for an incredible $1,000 less than usual with an incredible two terabytes of storage and 5G connectivity.

Smartwatch buyers are also in for a treat... or three

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $30 off (10%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Multiple Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $50 off (8%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Ultra 2 GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Titanium Case, Multiple Color and Band Options $110 off (14%) Buy at Amazon





We probably don't have to tell you that the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2 is in a way more compelling than ever before in the absence of a new generation. Especially at a cool (and rare) $110 discount, this bad boy is certainly hard to beat as far as its value for your money is concerned.





best smartwatch for most "regular" users today. Of course, the same goes for the newer... and eerily similar Galaxy Watch Ultra for Android smartphone users, while the non-rugged Galaxy Watch 7 might just be thefor most "regular" users today.

Who needs new AirPods when you can get these other amazing earbuds at these awesome prices?

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Sound Optimization, Real-Time Interpreter, Adaptive Equalizer, Galaxy AI, Touch Control, Bluetooth 5.4, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours of Battery Life with Case, White and Silver Colors, $20 Instant Savings, Up to $100 Trade-In Discount, Free Clip Case Included $150 off (71%) $59 99 $209 98 Buy at Samsung Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, IPX4 Water Resistance, Android and iOS Compatibility, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Three Color Options $50 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Galaxy AI, Sound Optimization, Adaptive Equalizer, Real-Time Interpreter, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, Bluetooth 5.4 Connectivity, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Two Color Options, $30 Instant Savings, Additional Trade-In Discount of Up to $100, Free Case Cover Included $160 off (57%) Trade-in $119 99 $279 98 Buy at Samsung





If you feel like Apple's industry-leading AirPods lineup has become a little (or a lot) too convoluted and messy for its own good, we wholeheartedly recommend picking up the Beats Studio Buds (which also happen to be made by Apple) at a $50 discount to use alongside your iPhone or Android handset of choice.





You can also opt for Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 3 or Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (which are only compatible with Android phones ) at some crazy low prices (with the right device trade-in) or at some pretty decent discounts (without any hoops to jump through).