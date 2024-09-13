Weekly deals roundup: Get the Z Fold 6, S24 Ultra, Pixel 8 Pro, and more at unrivaled discounts!
Do you know what the best thing is about this week's iPhone 16 family, Apple Watch Series 10, and AirPods 4 announcement? All the huge discounts offered by retailers like Amazon and Best Buy and device manufacturers like Samsung and Motorola on competing products of all types and price points in an attempt to divert some attention away from Apple.
It's probably no coincidence that the latest Discover Samsung sale is taking place this week, and the same goes for some completely unprecedented Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro deals, as well as a bunch of similarly attractive promotions on many of the best phones, smartwatches, wireless earbuds, and even tablets out there.
Selecting the wisest way to spend your money between the beginning of a new school year and the upcoming holiday shopping season might seem like a daunting task for many of you dear readers and friends, which is where today's list of the top mobile tech deals and steals available right now comes in. Without further ado, we give you...
This week's three best bargains
Yes, the Pixel 8 Pro is truly and legitimately an Android-powered bargain at not just a massive $375 discount, but bundled with a complimentary LTE-enabled Pixel Watch as well. Granted, that's the first-gen Pixel Watch, which is far from the world's best smartwatch in 2024, but still a pretty good, decently feature-packed, and undeniably stylish wearable device... for $0.
If Google can't convince you to drop your Samsung pledge of allegiance with that bonkers deal, you'll most likely be delighted to see arguably the two best Galaxy handsets available today sold at huge discounts of their own with no special requirements.
That's right, you don't need to trade anything in to save $300 and $400 on an unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 6 respectively, although you may want to hurry and claim these killer promos before they inevitably go away.
These seven smartphone deals are pretty magnificent too
The most important thing you need when trying to assemble a magnificent seven is probably variety, and boy, are these deeply discounted phones diverse and appealing for all kinds of buyers on all kinds of budgets.
The 5G-enabled Galaxy A25 and Galaxy A35 are ideal for Samsung's most cash-strapped fans, the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) mid-ranger is not a lot pricier, and the slightly more expensive Google Pixel 8 comes with a free (Wi-Fi-only) Pixel Watch as an ultimate deal sweetener.
Foldable enthusiasts also have a lot of great options to choose from right now... in addition to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, with the Razr+ (2024), Z Flip 6, and especially the OnePlus Open positively shining in terms of their bang for buck at their latest discounts.
How about these four top-shelf tablet promotions?
It's hard to imagine getting a better deal than a cheaper-than-ever OnePlus Pad with a productivity-enhancing keyboard also included... unless, of course, you're an Android power user unwilling to settle for anything less than an ultra-high-end Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 or Tab S9 Ultra.
The "regular" Tab S9, mind you, is unlikely to receive a sequel, which only makes its mainstream appeal greater, while Apple's 2022-released iPad Pro 12.9 giant has obviously already gotten a follow-up. But said follow-up is routinely marked down by just $100 in various configurations, while its predecessor can currently be had for an incredible $1,000 less than usual with an incredible two terabytes of storage and 5G connectivity.
Smartwatch buyers are also in for a treat... or three
We probably don't have to tell you that the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2 is in a way more compelling than ever before in the absence of a new generation. Especially at a cool (and rare) $110 discount, this bad boy is certainly hard to beat as far as its value for your money is concerned.
Of course, the same goes for the newer... and eerily similar Galaxy Watch Ultra for Android smartphone users, while the non-rugged Galaxy Watch 7 might just be the best smartwatch for most "regular" users today.
Who needs new AirPods when you can get these other amazing earbuds at these awesome prices?
If you feel like Apple's industry-leading AirPods lineup has become a little (or a lot) too convoluted and messy for its own good, we wholeheartedly recommend picking up the Beats Studio Buds (which also happen to be made by Apple) at a $50 discount to use alongside your iPhone or Android handset of choice.
You can also opt for Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 3 or Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (which are only compatible with Android phones) at some crazy low prices (with the right device trade-in) or at some pretty decent discounts (without any hoops to jump through).
