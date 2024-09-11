It's surely not too late to get last year's OnePlus Pad at a record low price with a killer freebie





That's because the official OnePlus US e-store is currently running a completely unprecedented and possibly unbeatable sale on the 2023-released Pad. The reasonably well-equipped 11.6-inch Android mid-ranger costs just $359.99 after an instant $80 markdown from a $479.99 list price and an additional $40 discount automatically applied in your cart, with a OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard also available at no extra charge as a final deal sweetener.

OnePlus Pad 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11.61-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2800 x 2000 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Halo Green Color, Free OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard Included $120 off (25%) Gift $359 99 $479 99 Buy at OnePlus





That's a very handy, productive, and perhaps most importantly, valuable freebie, mind you, which normally costs a whopping $149.99 by itself. It's certainly worth pointing out that OnePlus has offered this same gift alongside this very product a number of times before, but never at a combined price of only 360 bucks.





Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, the first-gen OnePlus Pad is definitely fast enough... for a sub-$400 Android tablet , and that's obviously true as far as its charging capabilities are concerned as well. In many ways, this bad boy impressively stands out from the best iPads and Samsung Galaxy Tabs... available at similar prices.





That 11.61-inch IPS LCD screen with a 7:5 aspect ratio and 144Hz refresh rate technology is undoubtedly unique, the metal-and-glass construction is as premium as they come (even at higher price points), the 6.5mm profile remarkably thin (especially when you also consider that hefty 9,510mAh battery), and the quad speaker system undeniably contributes to a top-notch entertainment experience on the go.





In short, this could well be the best tablet deal you can make at the time of this writing, which is why it's important to hurry and pull the trigger before the OnePlus Pad inevitably goes up in price or the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard goes out of stock.