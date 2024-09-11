It's surely not too late to get last year's OnePlus Pad at a record low price with a killer freebie
Seemingly made obsolete and unattractive by the recent launch of a vastly improved sequel, the first-gen OnePlus Pad might actually be more compelling than ever right now for folks who can't afford or simply don't want to pay a premium for the brand's sophomore iPad-rivaling effort.
That's because the official OnePlus US e-store is currently running a completely unprecedented and possibly unbeatable sale on the 2023-released Pad. The reasonably well-equipped 11.6-inch Android mid-ranger costs just $359.99 after an instant $80 markdown from a $479.99 list price and an additional $40 discount automatically applied in your cart, with a OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard also available at no extra charge as a final deal sweetener.
That's a very handy, productive, and perhaps most importantly, valuable freebie, mind you, which normally costs a whopping $149.99 by itself. It's certainly worth pointing out that OnePlus has offered this same gift alongside this very product a number of times before, but never at a combined price of only 360 bucks.
Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, the first-gen OnePlus Pad is definitely fast enough... for a sub-$400 Android tablet, and that's obviously true as far as its charging capabilities are concerned as well. In many ways, this bad boy impressively stands out from the best iPads and Samsung Galaxy Tabs... available at similar prices.
That 11.61-inch IPS LCD screen with a 7:5 aspect ratio and 144Hz refresh rate technology is undoubtedly unique, the metal-and-glass construction is as premium as they come (even at higher price points), the 6.5mm profile remarkably thin (especially when you also consider that hefty 9,510mAh battery), and the quad speaker system undeniably contributes to a top-notch entertainment experience on the go.
In short, this could well be the best tablet deal you can make at the time of this writing, which is why it's important to hurry and pull the trigger before the OnePlus Pad inevitably goes up in price or the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard goes out of stock.
