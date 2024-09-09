30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!
The Apple Watch Series 10 is official with thinner design and big and bright display

2comments
The Apple Watch Series 10 is official with thinner design and big and bright display
Apple's new premium timepiece, the Apple Watch Series 10, is now official, announced during Apple's "It's Glowtime" event today, September 9.

It's the 10-year anniversary since the original Apple Watch was announced, again on September 9 (2014), so this release is extra special and we're getting a beautiful new design.

Specs and dimensions



Overall, the Apple Watch Series 10 looks similar to the Series 9, so there is no major overhaul to the point you can't recognize it. It still has the gorgeous square design that Apple Watches are known for. However, it has the thinnest design and biggest display ever on an Apple Watch.

At just 4.7mm, it's nearly 10% thinner than its predecessor, which makes it the thinnest Apple Watch ever. It comes in either aluminum or titanium case, both lightweight.

The Series 10 comes with an IP6X dust-resistant rating and water resistance of up to 50m just like its predecessor. Just like usual, we have an aluminum case but this time, the stainless steel version is replaced by a titanium one, and the Apple Watch is available with either GPS or GPS + Cellular connectivity.

Apple Watch Series 10 specs:
  • S10 chip
  • Aluminum or polished titanium case
  • Bigger and brighter display
  • IP6X, water-resistance 50m

What's in the box:
  • Apple Watch Series 10
  • Band
  • Apple Watch Magnetic Fast Charger to USB‑C Cable (1m)

Apple Watch Series 10 upgrades: what's new


Display


Slightly bigger than the Apple Watch Ultra, the Apple Watch Series 10 has 30% more display that its predecessor. The display is the first Apple wide-angle OLED display, so even if you're looking from the sides, you can see apps and messages. Also, the display is now even brighter, and in Always On mode, it can now update once a second for a more seamless experience.

S10 chip


Apple Watches are quite fast nonetheless, but as usual, the new Apple Watch is getting a new, faster chip. The S10 chip powering the device is not just faster, but more efficient, and it's optimized for AI. The chip supports machine learning which is behind Crash detection, Fall detection, and also gestures such as Double Tap. It also helps background noise minimization for calls.

The Apple Watch Series 10 doesn't have special AI features at the moment, but it's always a good solution to make sure it's compatible for when those come.

Health and Wellness



Apple Watches are known for their focus on health and wellness. Alongside the usual ECG, Cycle tracking, high and low heart rhythm notifications, sleep stages, and various workouts, the Apple Watch Series 10 sports some new health features. 

Sleep apnea notifications


The Apple Watch can now alert you if you're experiencing sleep apnea. This condition can have significant consequences on your heatlh, including cardiac issues. And sleep apnea is quite hard to diagnose. The Apple Watch now uses the accelerometer and monitors your sleep for breathing disturbances. Every 30 days, the Apple Watch will analyze the data and if needed, it will alert you.

The tech is validated in a clinical study for sleep apnea prevention. Apple expects clearance from the FDA, and availability should come within the month.

Workouts: depth, water temperature, Tides app


The redesign of Series 10 is great for athletes with its bigger display and lighter body. The timepiece is now getting water temperature monitoring and depth monitoring, which makes the smartwatch great for snorkeling. You also get a Tides app, which has useful information from cost lines around the world. For kayaking, you can now get speed and distance metrics.

Battery life


Apple Watches have been scrutinized for their battery life for ages now, and it seems that the Apple Watch Series 10 doesn't improve in this category with up to 18h of battery life. The Apple Watch Series 10 is the fastest charging Apple Watch at this point, however, so you can get it charged now faster than ever.

Apple Watch Series 10 colors


The Apple Watch Series 10 with aluminum case is available in Jet Black, the new aluminum finish which is a deep black color for a gorgeous look. We have Rose Gold, and Silver aluminum colors. The new titanium variant is available in Natural, Gold, and Gray colors.

Apple Watch Series 10 price and availability


The Apple Watch Series 10 starts at $399 for the smaller aluminum model with Wi-Fi. It will hit the stores on September 20.
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer

