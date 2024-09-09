The Apple Watch Series 10 is official with thinner design and big and bright display

Specs and dimensions





Overall, the Apple Watch Series 10 looks similar to the Series 9, so there is no major overhaul to the point you can't recognize it. It still has the gorgeous square design that Apple Watches are known for. However, it has the thinnest design and biggest display ever on an Apple Watch.





At just 4.7mm, it's nearly 10% thinner than its predecessor, which makes it the thinnest Apple Watch ever. It comes in either aluminum or titanium case, both lightweight.



Apple Watch Series 10 specs:

S10 chip

Aluminum or polished titanium case



Bigger and brighter display



IP6X, water-resistance 50m





What's in the box:

Apple Watch Series 10

Band

Apple Watch Magnetic Fast Charger to USB‑C Cable (1m)

Apple Watch Series 10 upgrades: what's new





Display





Slightly bigger than the Apple Watch Ultra, the Apple Watch Series 10 has 30% more display that its predecessor. The display is the first Apple wide-angle OLED display, so even if you're looking from the sides, you can see apps and messages. Also, the display is now even brighter, and in Always On mode, it can now update once a second for a more seamless experience.

S10 chip

Apple Watches are quite fast nonetheless, but as usual, the new Apple Watch is getting a new, faster chip. The S10 chip powering the device is not just faster, but more efficient, and it's optimized for AI. The chip supports machine learning which is behind Crash detection, Fall detection, and also gestures such as Double Tap. It also helps background noise minimization for calls.





Recommended Stories

The Apple Watch Series 10 doesn't have special AI features at the moment, but it's always a good solution to make sure it's compatible for when those come.

Health and Wellness











Apple Watches are known for their focus on health and wellness. Alongside the usual ECG, Cycle tracking, high and low heart rhythm notifications, sleep stages, and various workouts, the Apple Watch Series 10 sports some new health features.





Sleep apnea notifications







The Apple Watch can now alert you if you're experiencing sleep apnea. This condition can have significant consequences on your heatlh, including cardiac issues. And sleep apnea is quite hard to diagnose. The Apple Watch now uses the accelerometer and monitors your sleep for breathing disturbances. Every 30 days, the Apple Watch will analyze the data and if needed, it will alert you.







The tech is validated in a clinical study for sleep apnea prevention. Apple expects clearance from the FDA, and availability should come within the month.







Workouts: depth, water temperature, Tides app







The redesign of Series 10 is great for athletes with its bigger display and lighter body. The timepiece is now getting water temperature monitoring and depth monitoring, which makes the smartwatch great for snorkeling. You also get a Tides app, which has useful information from cost lines around the world. For kayaking, you can now get speed and distance metrics.



Battery life

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Series 10 colors

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Series 10 price and availability

Apple Watch Series 10