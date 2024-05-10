Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pixel 8a, AirPods Pro 2, and more promos to feast on!

Summer is almost upon us (even though the temperatures may not make it seem that way in many parts of the country), and while some of you probably have breezy cocktails and beach parties on your mind already, others are likely to be thinking about an entirely different way to spend all that free time on their hands.





Whether you like to travel or play mobile games for fun, binge-watch Netflix or... Disney+ shows, surf the web in search for answers to life's most burning questions or stalk old classmates on Facebook, odds are you need a new phone, tablet, smartwatch, or pair of headphones for the summer.





We're also fairly certain that you don't want to spend a fortune on your next mobile tech purchase, which is where our latest spectacular collection of week-ending deals and steals comes in.

These are this week's top three bargains:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Violet Color $221 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 8a 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,492mAh Battery with Wireless Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, $100 Gift Card Included $100 off (17%) Pre-order at Amazon Apple AirPods Pro 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White $69 off (28%) Buy at Amazon









If you don't have a problem opting for a mid-range handset instead of an ultra-high-end model, you might as well pick probably the greatest Android mid-ranger out there today at a cool $100 introductory discount alongside a $100 Amazon gift card.





The Pixel 8a and S24 Ultra do not go with the AirPods Pro 2 , but that's why you love our weekly deals roundups: because they're packed with awesome offers for fans of all major brands, platforms, and "ecosystems" around. Apple's best (own-brand) earbuds have been available at this $70 discount before, mind you, but not at a larger one, at least as far as we know.

Check out a bunch of other sweet smartphone deals!

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, Android 13 with One UI 5.1, 6.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Selfie Shooter, 4,500mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $100 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge+ (2023) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color, Free Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Included $200 off (25%) Gift $599 99 $799 99 Buy at Motorola Motorola razr+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options, Free Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds Included $300 off (30%) Gift $699 99 $999 99 Buy at Motorola OnePlus 12 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Speeds, Silky Black Color $100 off (13%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options $100 off (12%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus Open 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 13, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Shooter, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk Color Options $300 off (18%) $1399 99 $1699 99 Buy at OnePlus







Recommended Stories

with an additional pair of noise-cancelling Bose earbuds also included. The Galaxy S23 FE is naturally a lot more affordable... and way less versatile and powerful, while last year's Motorola Edge Plus is without a doubt one of the most impressive high-end bargains out there at $200 under its list pricean additional pair of noise-cancelling Bose earbuds also included.





The same state-of-the-art QuietComfort II Earbuds are bundled in with the Motorola Razr Plus foldable at an even higher discount, while the OnePlus 12 is very hard to turn down right now despite being sold at what may sound like a fairly modest $100 markdown. The thing with that device is that it's rarely discounted, especially in an entry-level variant and with no strings attached whatsoever.

How about this massive collection of special tablet offers?

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 Edition, Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Exynos 1280 Processor, Android 14, 10.4-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, AKG Stereo Speakers, Three Color Options, S Pen Included $100 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 11.2-Inch Android Tablet with 120Hz OLED Display, Octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 1300T Processor, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 8,000mAh Battery, Four JBL Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, USB Type-C Port, Storm Grey Color $180 off (42%) $249 99 $429 99 Buy at Lenovo OnePlus Pad 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11.61-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2800 x 2000 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Halo Green Color, OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard Included $80 off (17%) Gift $399 99 $479 99 Buy at OnePlus Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.4-Inch Super AMOLED Screen with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Graphite Color, S Pen Included $350 off (39%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (5th Gen) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple M4 Processor, 11-Inch Ultra Retina Tandem OLED Screen with 2420 x 1668 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, Two Color Options, My Best Buy Plus Membership Required $50 off (5%) $949 $999 Pre-order at BestBuy Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (7th Gen) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple M4 Processor, 13-Inch Ultra Retina Tandem OLED Screen with 2752 x 2064 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, Two Color Options, My Best Buy Plus Membership Required $50 off (4%) $1249 $1299 Pre-order at BestBuy Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, 1TB SSD, 16GB Memory, Intel Evo Core i7 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Platinum Color $600 off (27%) $1599 99 $2199 99 Buy at BestBuy





It's Black Friday. It's Cyber Monday. It's Prime Day. It's... just another Friday in May. That's right, there's no special occasion at the time of this writing that could explain this incredible avalanche of tablet deals and steals.





It's simply easy to buy many of the best tablets out there at some of their lowest ever prices, starting with... surprise, surprise... Apple's hot new 2024 iPad Pros with M4 power. The latest and greatest giants are only discounted with a special Best Buy membership, but that still beats getting no launch deals whatsoever.





All the other products in this category are marked down sans restrictions or requirements of any sort, and although we generally don't like to play favorites, it's hard not to recommend the second-gen Lenovo Tab P11 Pro mid-ranger at a lower-than-ever price or the Galaxy Tab S8+ oldie but goldie at a huge discount unlikely to last much longer.

Two of the best smartwatches out there are also substantially discounted

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options $100 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Watch 2 41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Aluminum Case, Active Band, Multiple Colors, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, Safety Check, Skin Temperature, Stress Management, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker, Enhanced 24-Hour Battery Life $70 off (18%) Buy at Amazon





Here's a very easy choice between two very good wearable devices with gorgeous designs, impressive health monitoring tools, and... not-too-bad battery life. Do you use an iPhone? Then the Apple Watch Series 9 is right for you. Android enthusiasts, meanwhile, should go for a Pixel Watch 2 ... and never look back.

The week's top earbuds and headphones offers are all about Apple

Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, IPX4 Water Resistance, Android and iOS Compatibility, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Six Color Options $70 off (47%) Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) True Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case, High-Quality Sound, Apple H1 Chip, One-Tap Setup, Always On Hey Siri Support, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, More Than 24 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Audio Sharing $49 off (38%) Buy at Amazon Beats Studio Pro Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Lossless Audio, Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel, Dual Beam-forming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, USB-C, 3.5mm Analog Input, On-Device Controls, iOS and Android Compatibility, Multiple Color Options $170 off (49%) Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, Digital Crown for Volume Control, Apple H1 Chip, Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life, Four Color Options $99 off (18%) Buy at Amazon





Now here's something you don't see quite every day of the week (or every week). Not one, not two, and not three but four different Apple-made products available at substantial discounts... in addition to the roundup-headlining AirPods Pro 2.



