Apple's stunning new iPad Pros with M4 power are already discounted by $50... with a catch
Even though it's obviously too soon to know for sure, Apple's hot new M4-powered iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 13 look like they have everything it takes to become the best tablets money can buy in 2024. We're talking the "world's most advanced display", an outrageously fast processor integrating (among others) Apple's most powerful Neural Engine yet, and somehow, lighter-than-ever designs packing all the battery life you need to get through a full day's work with ease and no wall-hugging.
The only problem is (predictably) that the fifth-generation 11-incher and seventh-gen 13-inch giant don't come cheap by any definition of the word, costing $999 and $1,299 respectively in entry-level configurations with 256GB storage and no cellular connectivity.
By no means earth-shattering, Best Buy is incredibly offering a nice little discount for both new devices in all versions before actually starting to ship the products. That's right, you can save 50 bucks while the 11 and 13-inch iPad Pros with Apple M4 power are still on pre-order... as long as you're a My Best Buy Plus member.
That's basically the retailer's equivalent for Amazon's hugely popular Prime program, and if you don't have a subscription just yet, you can get one for, you guessed it, $49.99. That won't actually save you anything on Apple's latest iPad Pros, but it will give you access to many other "exclusive" sales, events, and products, as well as free 2-day shipping with no minimum purchase, for an entire year.
However you look at it, this is an extremely compelling and frankly very surprising deal that Amazon cannot match or rival in any way right now. Something tells us Best Buy's generosity will remain unrivaled for the entire duration of the 2024 iPad Pro duo's pre-order period. That's set to run until Wednesday, May 15, so you don't have a lot of time left to secure a little discount, as well as a place in the front of the line for your favorite version of possibly the greatest tablet in the world today.
In case you're wondering, no, this deal does not apply to the 11 or 13-inch iPad Air with Apple M2 processing speed, although if you can't afford an upgraded iPad Pro, those are probably still the right devices for you.
