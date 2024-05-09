Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for her holiday!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for her holiday!

Apple's stunning new iPad Pros with M4 power are already discounted by $50... with a catch

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's stunning new iPad Pros with M4 power are already discounted by $50... with a catch
Even though it's obviously too soon to know for sure, Apple's hot new M4-powered iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 13 look like they have everything it takes to become the best tablets money can buy in 2024. We're talking the "world's most advanced display", an outrageously fast processor integrating (among others) Apple's most powerful Neural Engine yet, and somehow, lighter-than-ever designs packing all the battery life you need to get through a full day's work with ease and no wall-hugging.

The only problem is (predictably) that the fifth-generation 11-incher and seventh-gen 13-inch giant don't come cheap by any definition of the word, costing $999 and $1,299 respectively in entry-level configurations with 256GB storage and no cellular connectivity.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (5th Gen)

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple M4 Processor, 11-Inch Ultra Retina Tandem OLED Screen with 2420 x 1668 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, Two Color Options, My Best Buy Plus Membership Required
$50 off (5%)
$949
$999
Pre-order at BestBuy

Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (7th Gen)

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple M4 Processor, 13-Inch Ultra Retina Tandem OLED Screen with 2752 x 2064 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, Two Color Options, My Best Buy Plus Membership Required
$50 off (4%)
$1249
$1299
Pre-order at BestBuy

By no means earth-shattering, Best Buy is incredibly offering a nice little discount for both new devices in all versions before actually starting to ship the products. That's right, you can save 50 bucks while the 11 and 13-inch iPad Pros with Apple M4 power are still on pre-order... as long as you're a My Best Buy Plus member.

That's basically the retailer's equivalent for Amazon's hugely popular Prime program, and if you don't have a subscription just yet, you can get one for, you guessed it, $49.99. That won't actually save you anything on Apple's latest iPad Pros, but it will give you access to many other "exclusive" sales, events, and products, as well as free 2-day shipping with no minimum purchase, for an entire year.

However you look at it, this is an extremely compelling and frankly very surprising deal that Amazon cannot match or rival in any way right now. Something tells us Best Buy's generosity will remain unrivaled for the entire duration of the 2024 iPad Pro duo's pre-order period. That's set to run until Wednesday, May 15, so you don't have a lot of time left to secure a little discount, as well as a place in the front of the line for your favorite version of possibly the greatest tablet in the world today. 

Recommended Stories
In case you're wondering, no, this deal does not apply to the 11 or 13-inch iPad Air with Apple M2 processing speed, although if you can't afford an upgraded iPad Pro, those are probably still the right devices for you. 
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Featured Stories

Grab this free 4K Snapdragon-inspired wallpaper collection!
Grab this free 4K Snapdragon-inspired wallpaper collection!
New Moto G Stylus lands as a $400 S24 Ultra alternative
New Moto G Stylus lands as a $400 S24 Ultra alternative
Instead of getting thinner, the upgrade iPads need is better oleophobic coating
Instead of getting thinner, the upgrade iPads need is better oleophobic coating
Can dumb phones be the cure for smartphone addiction?
Can dumb phones be the cure for smartphone addiction?
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
T-Mobile makes it easier for owner of Galaxy S24 and some Motorola phones to ditch their carriers
T-Mobile makes it easier for owner of Galaxy S24 and some Motorola phones to ditch their carriers

Latest News

Best Pixel 8a deals: Top pre-order deals to check out
Best Pixel 8a deals: Top pre-order deals to check out
At 53% off, Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are dirt cheap and a total bargain for anyone on a budget
At 53% off, Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are dirt cheap and a total bargain for anyone on a budget
SEGA and Rovio, makers of Angry Birds, announce new multiplayer Sonic game
SEGA and Rovio, makers of Angry Birds, announce new multiplayer Sonic game
Woot's massive 57% discount on the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds is back with a bang
Woot's massive 57% discount on the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds is back with a bang
The high-end AirPods Max enjoy a rare $99 price cut at Amazon, only for a limited time
The high-end AirPods Max enjoy a rare $99 price cut at Amazon, only for a limited time
Unboxing roulette: Apple Pencil Pro comes in five unique box designs
Unboxing roulette: Apple Pencil Pro comes in five unique box designs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless