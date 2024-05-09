Amazon makes the unrivaled Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra more affordable than ever before
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
You know that seemingly unbeatable $250 Galaxy S24 Ultra discount with no strings attached from just last week? Although it technically hasn't been beaten yet, it's certainly worth reiterating today, having expanded from the super-flagship's 512GB and 1TB storage configurations to the entry-level 256GB variant and thus making probably the best Android phone in the world cheaper than ever before.
Seeing as how the unlocked S24 Ultra normally starts at a whopping $1,299.99, this huge new $250 markdown still doesn't bring the 6.8-inch powerhouse into conventionally affordable territory. But it's definitely hard to argue with such a deeply discounted and exceptionally well-reviewed handset, which Amazon is of course selling with no special requirements or restrictions of any sort in a bunch of different colorways.
Praised for everything from its undeniably gorgeous design and extra-robust titanium construction to a simply unrivaled display performance, some extraordinary photography skills, neat AI tricks, and plentiful RAM (12 gigs even in an entry-level storage configuration), the Galaxy S24 Ultra is very clearly the Android ecosystem's best chance at keeping Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max at bay.
In case you're wondering, retailers like Best Buy and Samsung's own official US e-store are unable to match Amazon's generosity as far as S24 Ultra discounts are concerned right now, and in fact, the same goes for Galaxy S24 and S24+ price cuts as well.
In a way, the S24 Ultra's biggest rivals are precisely its little brothers, both of which are also sold at special prices by Amazon in unlocked variants with no strings attached. The discounted OnePlus 12 could be worth taking into consideration as well, although Samsung's crown jewel ultimately comes out on top in terms of value for money, at least in our book.
