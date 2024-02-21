New AirPods Max might debut in 2024: More of the same but with USB-C
Later this year, Apple is set to drop two new iPad Airs and two iPad Pros, whose dimensions have just leaked. Alongside these, we can anticipate revamped AirPods models. The debut of the next-gen AirPods Pro 3 is a bit up in the air, but we're likely to see the AirPods 4 and refreshed AirPods Max 2. However, leaks suggest the latter might not be getting too many updates.
Apple's H1 chip is designed specifically for wireless headphones, like Apple's AirPods and some Beats models. It's the successor to the earlier W1 chip and brings several improvements for a smoother and more efficient wireless audio experience. However, it is not powerful enough to support Adaptive Audio.
For now, these features are unique to the second-generation AirPods Pro as they rely on the processing power of the H2 chip. However, there are speculations that Apple might unveil the next-gen H3 chip with the AirPods Pro 3, possibly in the coming year.
This most recent leak supports previous reports, suggesting that the significant change to the AirPods Max would be the shift from a Lightning port to a USB-C. This is not surprising at all, considering Apple is gradually moving towards adopting USB-C for all its products. Oh well, there's also talk of some new color options for the refreshed AirPods Max, but that could hardly be considered an update.
Weibo user Instant Digital (via MacRumors) suggests that the refreshed AirPods Max will indeed hit the shelves this year. However, the only notable change expected is the inclusion of a USB-C port. The headphones are anticipated to retain the same H1 chip as their predecessors, meaning they may miss out on Adaptive Audio due to the older processor.
Adaptive Audio includes three key features:
- Adaptive Noise Control: Mixes Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode to tweak noise control depending on your surroundings.
- Personalized Volume: Adjusts media volume based on your environment and volume preferences.
- Conversation Awareness: Lowers media volume and reduces background noise while enhancing voices in front of you.
