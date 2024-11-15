Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 12, and more early Black Friday offers live now!
You may find this hard to believe, but even if it's still the middle of November, some Black Friday 2024 deals have already come and gone. Technically, of course, the biggest shopping day of the year is scheduled for the end of the month, which means that virtually all of those now-expired early holiday offers will return soon and at least a few of them are bound to get better... than ever before.
But if you refuse to wait even one more second before starting your holiday shopping in style this year, our latest week-ending list of the top mobile tech deals and steals across the web neatly rounds up your greatest opportunities to save big on some of the best phones, tablets, smartwatches, and headphones available today.
These top three early Black Friday deals might just go unbeaten
Let me rephrase that. One of these pre-Black Friday promotions is certain to go undefeated by the end of the year, and I definitely wouldn't be surprised if that proves to be the case for our other two headlining offers this week as well.
You can't realistically expect a device as nice, sophisticated, and powerful as the OnePlus 12 to score a heftier discount than $250 with no strings attached anytime soon... or, potentially, ever, and it's hard to imagine last year's high-end Motorola Razr+ foldable could go more than 50 percent off its list price either.
Then you've got the state-of-the-art Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB storage at a massive $370 discount that, believe it or not, could be further improved before long, but surely not by much. After all, this is arguably the best of the best Android phones available right now, and at $1,049.99 in a not-entry-level configuration, its value proposition is very hard to beat.
Here are seven more magnificent smartphone offers
Like the aforementioned OnePlus 12 flagship, the equally powerful but much more versatile and flexible OnePlus Open requires (free) signup for its manufacturer's early Black Friday 2024 sale to drop to a seemingly unbeatable price.
If you prefer a considerably cheaper foldable, you can go for this year's Motorola Razr+ powerhouse at a killer $200 discount or the slightly humbler Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 from last year at a slightly lower price after a bigger $300 markdown. If you don't like (or can't afford) "modern" foldable devices, the "conventional" Galaxy S24+ high-ender can be yours at $200 off its list price with no strings attached.
Finally, if you want to keep your early holiday spending to a minimum, probably the best budget 5G phones to buy at the time of this writing are the mid-range Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024), Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), and Samsung Galaxy A35 5G at excellent discounts of $100, $150, and $100 respectively.
Bargain hunters should also check out these amazing pre-Black Friday tablet promos
While power users might be a little disappointed at first to see no iPad Pros, Galaxy Tab S10 series devices, or even iPad Airs included in this category this week, one look at our OnePlus Pad 2 review, its spec sheet, and that heavily reduced price (WITH a productivity-enhancing keyboard included) will probably make you wonder why $800+ tablets (let alone $1,000+ tablets) are a (popular) thing in this day and age.
The OG OnePlus Pad (with a bundled keyboard of its own) and the previous-generation iPad mini are even cheaper, delivering objectively outstanding bang for your buck without the need to wait until Thanksgiving or Christmas for a miraculous last-minute holiday discount.
And how about these epic smartwatch deals?
I'm going to be completely honest with you, a $50 discount can't really be called epic regardless of the product being sold at said discount. But the Apple Watch Series 10 is a pretty epic (and new) product, and its current $50 price cut on Amazon might prove difficult to eclipse this holiday season.
Then you've got the aptly named Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire at a truly epic (and unprecedented, and presumably unbeatable) $500 discount, as well as the smaller and lower-profile Garmin Vivoactive 5 sold at a comparatively modest (but otherwise very significant) $100 markdown, and last but certainly not least, the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS and tremendous battery life... for a Wear OS device.
Our top earbuds and headphones offers this week are the icing on the pre-holiday cake
Jabra has definitely gotten into the holiday mood early this year, with its three best wireless earbuds all going for new record low prices at Best Buy already, but this category's real star today might just be the latest and greatest OnePlus buds at their largest discount to date.
If you'd rather go big and flashy than small and understated this Christmas, you certainly can't go wrong with the over-ear Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at a new all-time low price, which says something for a four-year-old product.
