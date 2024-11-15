Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 12, and more early Black Friday offers live now!

You may find this hard to believe, but even if it's still the middle of November, some Black Friday 2024 deals have already come and gone. Technically, of course, the biggest shopping day of the year is scheduled for the end of the month, which means that virtually all of those now-expired early holiday offers will return soon and at least a few of them are bound to get better... than ever before.





today . But if you refuse to wait even one more second before starting your holiday shopping in style this year, our latest week-ending list of the top mobile tech deals and steals across the web neatly rounds up your greatest opportunities to save big on some of the best phones , tablets, smartwatches , and headphones available

These top three early Black Friday deals might just go unbeaten

Motorola razr+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options $500 off (50%) $499 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy OnePlus 12 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Silky Black Color $250 off (31%) $549 99 $799 99 Buy at OnePlus Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Three Color Options $370 off (26%) $1049 99 $1419 99 Buy at Samsung





Let me rephrase that. One of these pre-Black Friday promotions is certain to go undefeated by the end of the year, and I definitely wouldn't be surprised if that proves to be the case for our other two headlining offers this week as well.





You can't realistically expect a device as nice, sophisticated, and powerful as the OnePlus 12 to score a heftier discount than $250 with no strings attached anytime soon... or, potentially, ever, and it's hard to imagine last year's high-end Motorola Razr+ foldable could go more than 50 percent off its list price either.





very hard to beat. Then you've got the state-of-the-art Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB storage at a massive $370 discount that, believe it or not, could be further improved before long, but surely not by much. After all, this is arguably the best of the best Android phones available right now, and at $1,049.99 in a not-entry-level configuration, its value proposition ishard to beat.

Here are seven more magnificent smartphone offers

Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Processor, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Single Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Wired Charging Support, 15W Wireless Charging, Midnight Blue and Pale Lilac Color Options, Vegan Leather $100 off (33%) $199 99 $299 99 Buy at Motorola Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50MP Primary Rear-Facing Camera with OIS, 13MP Secondary Rear-Facing Camera with Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Android 14, Stylus Included, Two Color Options, Vegan Leather $150 off (38%) $249 99 $399 99 Buy at Motorola Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.6-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Exynos 1380 Processor, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Awesome Navy and Awesome Lilac Color Options $100 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options $300 off (30%) $699 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy S24+ 5G, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options $200 off (20%) $799 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy Motorola razr Plus (2024) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options $200 off (20%) $799 99 $999 99 Buy at Motorola OnePlus Open 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 13, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Shooter, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk Color Options $500 off (29%) $1199 99 $1699 99 Buy at OnePlus





OnePlus 12 flagship, the equally powerful but much more versatile and flexible Like the aforementionedflagship, the equally powerful but much more versatile and flexible OnePlus Open requires (free) signup for its manufacturer's early Black Friday 2024 sale to drop to a seemingly unbeatable price.



high-ender can be yours at $200 off its list price with no strings attached. If you prefer a considerably cheaper foldable, you can go for this year's Motorola Razr+ powerhouse at a killer $200 discount or the slightly humbler Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 from last year at a slightly lower price after a bigger $300 markdown. If you don't like (or can't afford) "modern" foldable devices, the "conventional" Galaxy S24+ high-ender can be yours at $200 off its list price with no strings attached.





Bargain hunters should also check out these amazing pre-Black Friday tablet promos

OnePlus Pad 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11.61-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2800 x 2000 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Halo Green Color, Free OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard or OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Included $180 off (38%) Gift $299 99 $479 99 Buy at OnePlus Apple iPad mini (6th Gen) Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, Apple A15 Bionic Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Multiple Color Options $149 off (30%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus Pad 2 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 12.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 3000 x 2120 Pixel Resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, AI Toolbox, Android 14, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Nimbus Gray Color, Free OnePlus Buds 3 Pro or OnePlus Pad Smart Keyboard Included $100 off (18%) Gift $449 99 $549 99 Buy at OnePlus





Galaxy Tab S10 series devices, or even iPad Airs included in this category this week, one look at our While power users might be a little disappointed at first to see no iPad Pros,series devices, or even iPad Airs included in this category this week, one look at our OnePlus Pad 2 review , its spec sheet, and that heavily reduced price (WITH a productivity-enhancing keyboard included) will probably make you wonder why $800+ tablets (let alone $1,000+ tablets) are a (popular) thing in this day and age.





The OG OnePlus Pad (with a bundled keyboard of its own) and the previous-generation iPad mini are even cheaper, delivering objectively outstanding bang for your buck without the need to wait until Thanksgiving or Christmas for a miraculous last-minute holiday discount.

And how about these epic smartwatch deals?

OnePlus Watch 2 Wear OS Smartwatch, GPS, Bluetooth, 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display with 466 x 466 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, Stainless Steel Chassis, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Tracking, Stress Tracking, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Two Color Options, Free Strap Included $100 off (33%) Gift $199 99 $299 99 Buy at OnePlus Garmin Vivoactive 5 GPS, Bluetooth, 42mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Anodized Aluminum Bezel, Silicone Strap, Gorilla Glass 3 Lens, 1.2-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen with Optional Always-On Mode and 390 x 390 Pixel Resolution, 5 ATM Water Resistance, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Pulse Ox Sensor, Stress Tracking, Personalized Sleep Coaching, Nap Detection, Wheelchair Mode, Up to 11 Days of Battery Life, Multiple Colors $100 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options $50 off (13%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Epix Gen 2 Premium Outdoor Smartwatch with 47mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Sapphire Edition, Titanium Rear Cover, Titanium Bezel, Sapphire Crystal Lens, Silicone Strap, 10 ATM Water Resistance, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen with 416 x 416 Pixel Resolution and Optional Always-On Mode, Up to 16 Days of Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitor, Pulse Ox Sensor, Body Battery Energy, Advanced Sleep Tracking, PacePro Technology, VO2 Max, ClimbPro Feature, Pre-Loaded Topographical Maps, White $500 off (56%) $399 99 $899 99 Buy at Walmart





I'm going to be completely honest with you, a $50 discount can't really be called epic regardless of the product being sold at said discount. But the Apple Watch Series 10 is a pretty epic (and new) product, and its current $50 price cut on Amazon might prove difficult to eclipse this holiday season.





Our top earbuds and headphones offers this week are the icing on the pre-holiday cake

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Spatial Audio, Dynamic Head Tracking, Dual Drivers Custom-Engineered with Dynaudio, Twin Tailored DACs, Bluetooth 5.4, Hi-Res Audio, IP55 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 43 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Google Fast Pair, Dual Connection, Midnight Opus and Lunar Radiance Color Options $60 off (33%) $119 99 $179 99 Buy at OnePlus Jabra Elite 10 True Wireless Earbuds with Advanced Active Noise Cancellation, Dolby Atmos Support with Dolby Head Tracking, Jabra ComfortFit Technology, 6 Microphones with Advanced Algorithms, HearThrough Technology with Wind Noise Reduction, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 27 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, IP57 Rating, Multiple Color Options $100 off (40%) $149 99 $249 99 Buy at BestBuy Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 True Wireless Earbuds with LE Audio Smart Case, Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Natural HearThrough, Jabra ShakeGrip Technology, Dolby Audio Spatial Sound, IP68 Rating for Water and Dust Resistance, Drop Resistance Up to 1 Meter, 6 Microphones with Wind Noise Protection Mesh, Up to 14 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 56 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Three Color Options $60 off (26%) $169 99 $229 99 Buy at BestBuy Sony WH-1000XM4 Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Dual Noise Sensor Technology, Adaptive Sound Control, Multipoint Connection, Touch Sensor Controls, Wearing Detection, Speak-to-Chat, Precise Voice Pickup, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Quick Charging Functionality, Silver Color $154 off (44%) Buy at Amazon Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Smart Case, Advanced Active Noise Cancellation, Dolby Atmos Spatial Sound with Head Tracking, Jabra ComfortFit Technology, 6 Microphones with Advanced Algorithms, Natural HearThrough Technology, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance Rating, Titanium Black Color $80 off (29%) $199 99 $279 99 Buy at BestBuy







