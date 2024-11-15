The world-class Sony WH-1000XM4 are on sale at their lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday 2024





But despite their super-advanced age and the 2022 launch of an improved sequel, these noise-cancelling bad boys can once again prove to be the ideal gift for many audiophiles without breaking the bank. That's because Amazon is now selling the silver-coated WH-1000XM4 at a new record low price after a huge $154 markdown from $349.99.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Dual Noise Sensor Technology, Adaptive Sound Control, Multipoint Connection, Touch Sensor Controls, Wearing Detection, Speak-to-Chat, Precise Voice Pickup, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Quick Charging Functionality, Silver Color $154 off (44%) Buy at Amazon Sony WH-1000XM4 Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Dual Noise Sensor Technology, Adaptive Sound Control, Multipoint Connection, Touch Sensor Controls, Wearing Detection, Speak-to-Chat, Precise Voice Pickup, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Quick Charging Functionality, Three Color Options $150 off (43%) $199 99 $349 99 Buy at BestBuy





Best Buy, meanwhile, is slashing a nice and round 150 bucks off the same regular price in silver, black, and midnight blue colorways, which is likely to put an even bigger smile on the faces of some bargain hunters looking to get an early start on their Christmas shopping this year.





Explicitly labeled as a Black Friday 2024 deal at Best Buy, the $150 discount is unlikely to be surpassed (by more than a few bucks, at least) anytime soon, so if you've been planning for a while to purchase a pair of nice high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones at a reasonable price, now might be the perfect time to pull the trigger.





Naturally, the WH-1000XM4 are not quite as sophisticated or as powerful as the new WH-1000XM5 , but at these freshly reduced prices, it's undeniably hard to argue or find fault with that towering 30-hour battery life, the handy quick charging functionality, convenient touch sensor controls, smooth multipoint connection, and crystal clear call quality.





The active noise cancellation technology and the overall audio performance praised in our comprehensive Sony WH-1000XM4 review several years back are... probably less impressive today, but only slightly so. Now, I'm not saying there aren't better options from those key standpoints available today, but finding one at a comparable price might prove to be a bit of a challenge, both right now and in the coming weeks. If that doesn't qualify as a splendid Black Friday offer, I really have no idea what does.