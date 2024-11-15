Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

The world-class Sony WH-1000XM4 are on sale at their lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday 2024

By
0comments
Deals
Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones
Released all the way back in 2020, the over-ear Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones have obviously spent enough time on the market to score multiple Black Friday discounts and top your holiday shopping lists ahead of more than one Christmas. 

But despite their super-advanced age and the 2022 launch of an improved sequel, these noise-cancelling bad boys can once again prove to be the ideal gift for many audiophiles without breaking the bank. That's because Amazon is now selling the silver-coated WH-1000XM4 at a new record low price after a huge $154 markdown from $349.99.

Best Buy, meanwhile, is slashing a nice and round 150 bucks off the same regular price in silver, black, and midnight blue colorways, which is likely to put an even bigger smile on the faces of some bargain hunters looking to get an early start on their Christmas shopping this year.

Explicitly labeled as a Black Friday 2024 deal at Best Buy, the $150 discount is unlikely to be surpassed (by more than a few bucks, at least) anytime soon, so if you've been planning for a while to purchase a pair of nice high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones at a reasonable price, now might be the perfect time to pull the trigger.

Naturally, the WH-1000XM4 are not quite as sophisticated or as powerful as the new WH-1000XM5, but at these freshly reduced prices, it's undeniably hard to argue or find fault with that towering 30-hour battery life, the handy quick charging functionality, convenient touch sensor controls, smooth multipoint connection, and crystal clear call quality.

The active noise cancellation technology and the overall audio performance praised in our comprehensive Sony WH-1000XM4 review several years back are... probably less impressive today, but only slightly so. Now, I'm not saying there aren't better options from those key standpoints available today, but finding one at a comparable price might prove to be a bit of a challenge, both right now and in the coming weeks. If that doesn't qualify as a splendid Black Friday offer, I really have no idea what does.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

