The rough, tough, and beautiful Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire is an early Black Friday steal at Walmart
When Garmin unveiled the super-premium Epix Gen 2 smartwatch nearly three years ago, you probably never expected to see that name mentioned in the same breath with the word "steal." Of course, the outdoorsy wearable powerhouse is still nowhere near as affordable as, say, a Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 or OnePlus Watch 2, but at a new record low price of $399.99, it's only 50 bucks costlier than the cheapest Apple Watch Series 10 model right now.
That's after a monumental $500 markdown from an undeniably obscene $899.99 list price that a number of US retailers substantially dropped on a number of different occasions in recent months, but never quite this drastically.
It almost goes without saying that you need to hurry if you want to be able to take advantage of this unprecedented online-only Walmart promotion, which is labeled as a Black Friday 2024 deal, but could well go away before long. If that happens, the retailer may decide to bring the special holiday offer back closer to the actual holidays or... not.
The full name of Garmin's deeply discounted intelligent timepiece here is Epix Gen 2 Sapphire, mind you, which obviously means that its large and beautiful 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen uses sapphire protection against scratches and the occasional drop on a hard surface.
Granted, that doesn't make the device completely unbreakable, but it should help with its long-term durability, as should the titanium bezel, titanium rear cover, and fiber-reinforced polymer case. On top of everything, the Epix Gen 2 is as powerful under the hood as it looks at first glance, promising to last up to 16 days between charges in "Smartwatch Mode" or no less than 21 days without hugging a wall if you don't have a problem enabling a Battery Saver Watch Mode and losing a few key features in the process.
The feature set is also just as epic as you'd expect, including everything from heart rate, stress, sleep, and body battery energy monitoring to a blood oxygen sensor, state-of-the-art technologies like PacePro and a personalized Garmin Coach aiming to get you in the shape of your life, as well as multi-continent TopoActive maps helping you navigate your surroundings in the most remote and deserted places around the world.
Despite its advanced age, what I'm trying to say here is that you're looking at one of the absolute best smartwatches money can buy this holiday season, and if you hurry, you will certainly not break the bank buying it.
Things that are NOT allowed: