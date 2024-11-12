Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

The rough, tough, and beautiful Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire is an early Black Friday steal at Walmart

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire smartwatch in White Titanium color
When Garmin unveiled the super-premium Epix Gen 2 smartwatch nearly three years ago, you probably never expected to see that name mentioned in the same breath with the word "steal." Of course, the outdoorsy wearable powerhouse is still nowhere near as affordable as, say, a Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 or OnePlus Watch 2, but at a new record low price of $399.99, it's only 50 bucks costlier than the cheapest Apple Watch Series 10 model right now.

That's after a monumental $500 markdown from an undeniably obscene $899.99 list price that a number of US retailers substantially dropped on a number of different occasions in recent months, but never quite this drastically.

Garmin Epix Gen 2

Premium Outdoor Smartwatch with 47mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Sapphire Edition, Titanium Rear Cover, Titanium Bezel, Sapphire Crystal Lens, Silicone Strap, 10 ATM Water Resistance, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen with 416 x 416 Pixel Resolution and Optional Always-On Mode, Up to 16 Days of Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitor, Pulse Ox Sensor, Body Battery Energy, Advanced Sleep Tracking, PacePro Technology, VO2 Max, ClimbPro Feature, Pre-Loaded Topographical Maps, White
$500 off (56%)
$399 99
$899 99
Buy at Walmart

It almost goes without saying that you need to hurry if you want to be able to take advantage of this unprecedented online-only Walmart promotion, which is labeled as a Black Friday 2024 deal, but could well go away before long. If that happens, the retailer may decide to bring the special holiday offer back closer to the actual holidays or... not.

The full name of Garmin's deeply discounted intelligent timepiece here is Epix Gen 2 Sapphire, mind you, which obviously means that its large and beautiful 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen uses sapphire protection against scratches and the occasional drop on a hard surface.

Granted, that doesn't make the device completely unbreakable, but it should help with its long-term durability, as should the titanium bezel, titanium rear cover, and fiber-reinforced polymer case. On top of everything, the Epix Gen 2 is as powerful under the hood as it looks at first glance, promising to last up to 16 days between charges in "Smartwatch Mode" or no less than 21 days without hugging a wall if you don't have a problem enabling a Battery Saver Watch Mode and losing a few key features in the process.

Recommended Stories
The feature set is also just as epic as you'd expect, including everything from heart rate, stress, sleep, and body battery energy monitoring to a blood oxygen sensor, state-of-the-art technologies like PacePro and a personalized Garmin Coach aiming to get you in the shape of your life, as well as multi-continent TopoActive maps helping you navigate your surroundings in the most remote and deserted places around the world.

Despite its advanced age, what I'm trying to say here is that you're looking at one of the absolute best smartwatches money can buy this holiday season, and if you hurry, you will certainly not break the bank buying it.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Garmin Smartwatches - Deals History
76 stories
12 Nov, 2024
The rough, tough, and beautiful Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire is an early Black Friday steal at Walmart
06 Nov, 2024
The robust Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition drops below the $400 mark yet again
04 Nov, 2024
The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
30 Oct, 2024
Cool Amazon deal makes the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music a no-miss for runners
29 Oct, 2024
Amazon sells the Garmin Vivoactive 5 for 18% off, making it an even sweeter choice
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
Amazon is giving Pixel Watch 3 buyers loads of reasons to be thankful before Black Friday
Amazon is giving Pixel Watch 3 buyers loads of reasons to be thankful before Black Friday

Latest News

Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
Save up to $1,575 or more on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with this early Black Friday Samsung offer
Save up to $1,575 or more on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with this early Black Friday Samsung offer
The Pixel Watch 3 isn't for me — I get that, but who is it for then?
The Pixel Watch 3 isn't for me — I get that, but who is it for then?
Red Magic 10 Pro looks gorgeous in freshly published high-res renders
Red Magic 10 Pro looks gorgeous in freshly published high-res renders
Instagram removes annoying feature that replaces Reels before they're finished
Instagram removes annoying feature that replaces Reels before they're finished
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless