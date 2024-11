best Apple Watch alternative yet is now down to a measly $199.99 with a free backup strap also included. That brings your total pre-holiday savings up to an unprecedented 140 bucks, and all you need to do is sign up for the Normally available for $299.99, the company'salternative yet is now down to a measly $199.99 with a free backup strap also included. That brings your total pre-holiday savings up to an unprecedented 140 bucks, and all you need to do is sign up for the official OnePlus Black Friday Early Access event after creating a free e-store account.

OnePlus Watch 2 Wear OS Smartwatch, GPS, Bluetooth, 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display with 466 x 466 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, Stainless Steel Chassis, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Tracking, Stress Tracking, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Two Color Options, Free Strap Included $100 off (33%) Gift $199 99 $299 99 Buy at OnePlus





That should issue a special coupon code with which the prices of the OnePlus Watch 2, OnePlus 12 OnePlus Open , and more will automatically be reduced at checkout without you having to meet any other requirements or jump through hoops of any sort.









Yes, a second operating system will kick in when you're ready to give up some most features in order to squeeze as much as 12 days of endurance on a single charge. Even without that neat trick, the OnePlus Watch 2 is an undeniable battery life champ, being capable of keeping the lights on for about 100 hours sans making functionality compromises.





Make no mistake, this is a very functional and feature-packed timepiece, with a glorious circular AMOLED display in tow and almost everything you could ever need from a health monitoring and fitness tracking perspective. While ECG technology is absent, the presence of a blood oxygen sensor, in-depth sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, stress detection, and all kinds of activity metrics make this value equation incredibly hard to beat by the end of the holiday season.

You know what goes great with that OnePlus Open or OnePlus 12 phone you can get at an outstanding (and outstandingly early) Black Friday 2024 discount today? That's right, a Wear OS-powered OnePlus Watch 2 at a similarly unbeatable price.