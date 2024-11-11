With Wear OS and a huge battery, the OnePlus Watch 2 is an extraordinary Black Friday steal already
You know what goes great with that OnePlus Open or OnePlus 12 phone you can get at an outstanding (and outstandingly early) Black Friday 2024 discount today? That's right, a Wear OS-powered OnePlus Watch 2 at a similarly unbeatable price.
Normally available for $299.99, the company's best Apple Watch alternative yet is now down to a measly $199.99 with a free backup strap also included. That brings your total pre-holiday savings up to an unprecedented 140 bucks, and all you need to do is sign up for the official OnePlus Black Friday Early Access event after creating a free e-store account.
That should issue a special coupon code with which the prices of the OnePlus Watch 2, OnePlus 12, OnePlus Open, and more will automatically be reduced at checkout without you having to meet any other requirements or jump through hoops of any sort.
Powered by a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor, the OnePlus Watch 2 is more or less as zippy as a costlier Apple Watch Series 10 or Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 while leaving most Wear OS devices in the dust in terms of battery life thanks to its ingenious dual OS software setup.
Yes, a second operating system will kick in when you're ready to give up some most features in order to squeeze as much as 12 days of endurance on a single charge. Even without that neat trick, the OnePlus Watch 2 is an undeniable battery life champ, being capable of keeping the lights on for about 100 hours sans making functionality compromises.
Make no mistake, this is a very functional and feature-packed timepiece, with a glorious circular AMOLED display in tow and almost everything you could ever need from a health monitoring and fitness tracking perspective. While ECG technology is absent, the presence of a blood oxygen sensor, in-depth sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, stress detection, and all kinds of activity metrics make this value equation incredibly hard to beat by the end of the holiday season.
