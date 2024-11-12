Free your mind and spoil your ears with this early OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Black Friday deal!

Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

If you're open-minded enough to understand that Apple and Samsung are not the only companies that make and sell great wireless earbuds right now, you can beat the holiday rush and pick up an exquisitely thoughtful Christmas gift for your most demanding audiophile friend or family member in the OnePlus Buds Pro 3.

The brand's most sophisticated AirPods alternative yet is just a few months old, and despite making its US commercial debut at a fairly reasonable $179.99 price point, you can now spend 60 bucks less than that without jumping through too many hoops.

All you need is a free account on the official OnePlus website, and upon subscribing for alerts on the company's "latest products and promotions", you should receive a special digital coupon that will automatically (and drastically) lower the prices of the OnePlus 12, OnePlus Open, OnePlus Watch 2, OnePlus Buds Pro 3, and more.

Make no mistake, this is a Black Friday sales event kicked off well in advance of the year's busiest shopping day, which aims to help you relax on and around Thanksgiving. The chances of seeing the hot new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 drop any lower than $119.99 in the near (or even the distant) future are pretty much non-existent, so you might as well spend your hard-earned money today and enjoy your turkey without worrying about at least one Christmas present.

The real challenge will likely be to give up these state-of-the-art noise-cancelling earbuds once you get them, which is why you should probably consider ordering two pairs at the total price of less than 250 bucks. That's how much one pair of Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro normally costs, and even after a recent discount or two, that product hasn't become anywhere near as affordable as the OnePlus Buds Pro 3.

In addition to active noise cancellation technology of the highest possible caliber, these surprisingly cheap and still very young buds also have incredibly powerful dual drivers going for them, as well as up to 43 hours of phenomenal battery life (with the bundled charging case factored in), glorious spatial audio functionality with head tracking support, and respectable IP55 water and dust resistance. What more could you possibly want for your 120 bucks?
