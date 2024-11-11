The unmatched OnePlus Open can already be yours at its towering $500 Black Friday discount
If you already have a (free) account on the official OnePlus US website or don't have a problem opening a new one (also for free), you can currently get the company's first (and so far only) foldable phone at a seemingly unbeatable price of $1,199.99.
That's down from the $1,699.99 typically charged by the device manufacturer itself and major third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy for an unlocked OnePlus Open with no strings attached, and it just so happens to be the same discount offered during last month's Prime Day extravaganza. The difference is, of course, that you don't need a paid subscription service of any sort right now, and just like before, you don't have to trade anything in either.
What you need to do is make sure you sign up for the OnePlus Black Friday Early Access sale, which should automatically apply a special coupon code to any order made by November 21. Because Black Friday 2024 is technically still more than two weeks away, that's actually when this outstanding holiday promotion is scheduled to become available for anyone and everyone without jumping through any hoops whatsoever.
But it might be wise not to wait that long, at least if you're certain you want to buy a book-style high-end foldable phone at a killer price. Granted, the newly reduced $1,199.99 tag doesn't make the OnePlus Open affordable by "conventional" handset standards, but you only have to consider this bad boy's 7.82 and 6.31-inch displays to grasp its extraordinary overall value proposition.
Those are both larger than the two panels on Samsung's newer (and considerably more expensive) Galaxy Z Fold 6, and although the Pixel 9 Pro Fold goes even higher in terms of (primary) screen real estate, Google's latest and greatest foldable powerhouse is also pricier, even at its own very cool Black Friday discount.
As evidenced in our OnePlus Open review, the overall user experience, the style, camera versatility, battery life, and charging speeds are all incredibly hard to beat in today's foldable landscape, especially stateside, especially at "just" $1,200, and at least until an undoubtedly improved OnePlus Open 2 finally comes out... at some point in 2025.
