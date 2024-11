The unmatched OnePlus Open can already be yours at its towering $500 Black Friday discount

foldable phone





That's down from the $1,699.99 typically charged by the device manufacturer itself and major third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy for an unlocked OnePlus Open with no strings attached, and it just so happens to be the same discount offered during last month's Prime Day extravaganza . The difference is, of course, that you don't need a paid subscription service of any sort right now, and just like before, you don't have to trade anything in either.

OnePlus Open 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 13, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Camera, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk Color Options $500 off (29%) $1199 99 $1699 99 Buy at OnePlus





What you need to do is make sure you sign up for the OnePlus Black Friday Early Access sale , which should automatically apply a special coupon code to any order made by November 21. Because Black Friday 2024 is technically still more than two weeks away, that's actually when this outstanding holiday promotion is scheduled to become available for anyone and everyone without jumping through any hoops whatsoever.





But it might be wise not to wait that long, at least if you're certain you want to buy a book-style high-end foldable phone at a killer price. Granted, the newly reduced $1,199.99 tag doesn't make the OnePlus Open affordable by "conventional" handset standards, but you only have to consider this bad boy's 7.82 and 6.31-inch displays to grasp its extraordinary overall value proposition.









As evidenced in our OnePlus Open review , the overall user experience, the style, camera versatility, battery life, and charging speeds are all incredibly hard to beat in today's foldable landscape, especially stateside, especially at "just" $1,200, and at least until an undoubtedly improved OnePlus Open 2 finally comes out... at some point in 2025.

If you already have a (free) account on the official OnePlus US website or don't have a problem opening a new one (also for free), you can currently get the company's first (and so far only)at a seemingly unbeatable price of $1,199.99.