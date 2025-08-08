Apple’s browser wall is crumbling, and Japan might be the first to break it
New rules under Japan’s Smartphone Act could force Apple to allow real third-party browser engines on iOS.
Apple’s long-standing rule that forces all iOS browsers to use its WebKit rendering engine may finally be on the verge of collapse — starting in Japan. According to a new report, newly published guidelines under Japan’s Smartphone Act give Apple a clear deadline of December 2025 to stop restricting third-party browser engines.
As OWA points out, no major browser maker has released a WebKit-free iOS browser in the EU, even though it’s been 16 months since the rules went into effect. That’s because Apple continues to impose technical and financial obstacles, including poor developer tooling and legal hoops, that make such launches unfeasible.
Unsurprisingly, Apple has a vested interest in keeping Safari front and center — even if it means skating the edge of antitrust laws.
So far, Apple has not commented publicly on Japan’s new rules — but the deadline is looming. Whether Apple opens iOS browser access globally or keeps fighting change region by region, the WebKit wall is cracking, and real competition may finally be coming to the iPhone.
WebKit-only policy under global fire
Apple currently blocks full-featured browsers like Chrome and Firefox from using their native engines on iPhones, instead requiring them to run on Apple’s own WebKit engine. But Japan’s new rules — translated by Open Web Advocacy (OWA) — state that Apple cannot:
Impose unreasonable technical restrictions... place excessive financial burdens... or steer users away from alternative browser engines.
The guidelines are specifically designed to prevent Apple from replicating what critics call “malicious compliance” — a strategy the company has been accused of using in the European Union following the Digital Markets Act (DMA).
The EU is also preparing to act
According to a recent Reuters report, the EU is preparing to fine Apple for alleged DMA violations, likely tied to how it has handled browser engine access and in-app payments. Apple claims to have complied with the law, but companies like Spotify and Mozilla have argued that Apple’s system is intentionally burdensome and designed to discourage competition.
Mozilla has publicly called Apple’s approach “a burden” that “fails to give consumers viable choices.” Meanwhile, OWA reports that Apple’s restrictions force developers like Google and Mozilla to release entirely new apps if they want to bring true third-party browsers to iOS — a move that resets user counts to zero and doubles maintenance efforts.
A financial motive to lock the browser
Apple reportedly earns $20 billion a year from its Google search deal — most of it via Safari.
OWA also highlighted what may be Apple’s true motivation for protecting Safari’s dominance. According to the group, Apple earns an estimated $20 billion per year from its search deal with Google — mostly via Safari. That accounts for 14–16% of Apple’s annual operating profit, meaning that every 1% drop in Safari’s browser share could cost Apple $200 million annually.
What it means for users and what comes next
If Apple complies with Japan’s Smartphone Act, users in Japan could soon enjoy real Chrome, Firefox, Brave, or Opera — running on Blink, Gecko, or other engines — and not just reskinned versions of Safari. That could lead to better performance, broader web compatibility, and real competition on iOS for the first time.
Outside Japan and the EU, UK regulators are also turning up the heat. A recent investigation concluded that both Apple and Google were “holding back” browser innovation on mobile by limiting access to rendering engines.
Whether Apple opens iOS browser access globally or keeps fighting change region by region, the WebKit wall is cracking, and real competition may finally be coming to the iPhone.
