$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Apple’s browser wall is crumbling, and Japan might be the first to break it

New rules under Japan’s Smartphone Act could force Apple to allow real third-party browser engines on iOS.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Apps
Japan flag, gavel, and Apple logo — symbolizing legal action or regulation.
Apple’s long-standing rule that forces all iOS browsers to use its WebKit rendering engine may finally be on the verge of collapse — starting in Japan. According to a new report, newly published guidelines under Japan’s Smartphone Act give Apple a clear deadline of December 2025 to stop restricting third-party browser engines.

WebKit-only policy under global fire


Apple currently blocks full-featured browsers like Chrome and Firefox from using their native engines on iPhones, instead requiring them to run on Apple’s own WebKit engine. But Japan’s new rules — translated by Open Web Advocacy (OWA) — state that Apple cannot:

Impose unreasonable technical restrictions... place excessive financial burdens... or steer users away from alternative browser engines.


The guidelines are specifically designed to prevent Apple from replicating what critics call “malicious compliance” — a strategy the company has been accused of using in the European Union following the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Should Apple finally allow real browser competition on iOS?

Vote View Result


The EU is also preparing to act


According to a recent Reuters report, the EU is preparing to fine Apple for alleged DMA violations, likely tied to how it has handled browser engine access and in-app payments. Apple claims to have complied with the law, but companies like Spotify and Mozilla have argued that Apple’s system is intentionally burdensome and designed to discourage competition.

Mozilla has publicly called Apple’s approach “a burden” that “fails to give consumers viable choices.” Meanwhile, OWA reports that Apple’s restrictions force developers like Google and Mozilla to release entirely new apps if they want to bring true third-party browsers to iOS — a move that resets user counts to zero and doubles maintenance efforts.

As OWA points out, no major browser maker has released a WebKit-free iOS browser in the EU, even though it’s been 16 months since the rules went into effect. That’s because Apple continues to impose technical and financial obstacles, including poor developer tooling and legal hoops, that make such launches unfeasible.

A financial motive to lock the browser



OWA also highlighted what may be Apple’s true motivation for protecting Safari’s dominance. According to the group, Apple earns an estimated $20 billion per year from its search deal with Google — mostly via Safari. That accounts for 14–16% of Apple’s annual operating profit, meaning that every 1% drop in Safari’s browser share could cost Apple $200 million annually.

Recommended Stories
Unsurprisingly, Apple has a vested interest in keeping Safari front and center — even if it means skating the edge of antitrust laws.

What it means for users and what comes next


If Apple complies with Japan’s Smartphone Act, users in Japan could soon enjoy real Chrome, Firefox, Brave, or Opera — running on Blink, Gecko, or other engines — and not just reskinned versions of Safari. That could lead to better performance, broader web compatibility, and real competition on iOS for the first time.

Outside Japan and the EU, UK regulators are also turning up the heat. A recent investigation concluded that both Apple and Google were “holding back” browser innovation on mobile by limiting access to rendering engines.

So far, Apple has not commented publicly on Japan’s new rules — but the deadline is looming. Whether Apple opens iOS browser access globally or keeps fighting change region by region, the WebKit wall is cracking, and real competition may finally be coming to the iPhone.

Unlimited by Mint Mobile at $15/mo

Get 50% off – try it for 3 months today!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.webp
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2

Do you use a screen protector? Make your case!

by Abdullah Asim • 8

Military verification

by mjyoung • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Three T-Mobile plans now offer more value than before
Three T-Mobile plans now offer more value than before
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know [UPDATED]
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know [UPDATED]
It’s no joke, Verizon customers are really leaving after losing their discounts
It’s no joke, Verizon customers are really leaving after losing their discounts
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users

Latest News

This is what Apple’s ecosystem gets wrong — and what Google gets right
This is what Apple’s ecosystem gets wrong — and what Google gets right
OnePlus might have an iPad Mini killer on the way
OnePlus might have an iPad Mini killer on the way
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Motorola Razr Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Motorola Razr Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Your eyes are deceiving you: that's not the Pixel 10. But it sure does have its camera bar!
Your eyes are deceiving you: that's not the Pixel 10. But it sure does have its camera bar!
Apple wants to release the iPhone alongside Galaxy phones in major shakeup
Apple wants to release the iPhone alongside Galaxy phones in major shakeup
Samsung just called out Chinese smartwatch brands — and you'll want to hear how it plans to beat them
Samsung just called out Chinese smartwatch brands — and you'll want to hear how it plans to beat them
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless