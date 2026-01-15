Beats Studio Pro offer premium sound and up to 40 hours of listening for 43% off on Amazon
The headphones are unmissable at their current price, so act fast and save $150 now while you can!
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Yep, that’s right! Beats’ top-of-the-line headphones are currently 43% off at the e-commerce giant, dropping them well below the $200 mark. While the deal only applies to the Deep Brown color option, it's still an incredible value. Given that these usually go for about $350, meaning you can currently save $150, I urge you to act fast and take advantage of this deal as soon as possible. There’s no telling when it might expire!
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As you’d expect from a set of the best high-end wireless headphones on the market, the Beats Studio Pro deliver exceptional sound with deep bass and clear highs right out of the box. And since Beats is owned by Apple, these puppies also boast head tracking and the tech giant’s Spatial Audio feature, which makes the sound feel three‑dimensional and more immersive.
For those times you want to tune out the world, they also come with high-end Active Noise Canceling (ANC) that effectively mutes most ambient noise. However, I should point out that the ANC isn't quite on the same level as the Sony WH-1000XM6 or Bose QuietComfort Ultra, which are their main competitors. On the flip side, they deliver a whopping 40 hours of listening time per charge and support fast charging, providing up to four additional hours of playback after a quick 10-minute top-up.
One thing to note, though, is that these are on the smaller side, meaning people with larger ears might experience some discomfort during long listening sessions. Fortunately, Amazon offers a 30-day return window, so you can try them out and return them if they aren't the perfect fit. That’s why I think you shouldn’t miss this chance to score a pair for $150 off. Tap that deal button and grab the premium Beats Studio Pro at a bargain price before it’s too late!
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