Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Amazon is desperate to sell you this Bose QuietComfort Ultra set, dropping it to record-low price

The model is an absolute steal at this price, so act fast and save while the deal is up for grabs!

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A set of Bose QuietComfort Ultra on a white background.
       View now at Amazon  
How does snagging a set of one of the best headphones on the market at a new all-time low price sound to you? Probably like a deal you don’t want to miss out on. That’s why I’m excited to report that Amazon is offering a massive 35% off on one specific color option of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, allowing you to score a set for less than $280, which is a new record low price for these fellas.

All that means you can currently save $150 and enjoy Bose’s premium sound during the holidays, as the headphones should arrive before Christmas—if you place your order now, that is. The caveat? Well, the color variant that’s available at a new all-time low price is the model in Deep Plum, making it a great Christmas present for the woman of your dreams or even for you if you dig the color. Alternatively, you can snag the version in Sandstone for $100 off.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra in Deep Plum: Save $150 on Amazon!

$150 off (35%)
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra, one of the best ANC headphones you can buy, are now $150 off on Amazon. This discount applies exclusively to the Deep Plum colorway, making the premium set more affordable than ever. With premium sound and incredible ANC, these are a steal right now. Grab a set for under $280 while you still can!
Buy at Amazon

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The QuietComfort Ultra are among those products that you just can’t go wrong with getting. As high-end Bose cans, these support head-tracking and Immersive Audio to surround you in rich, detailed sound, while the EQ in the Bose Music app lets you fine-tune everything to your liking. And just as the “Comfort” part in their moniker implies, these are incredibly comfy, allowing you to enjoy long listening sessions without ear fatigue.

In fact, they offer up to 24 hours of non-stop playback and support fast charging, which offers up to two and a half hours of additional play time after only 15 minutes of charge.

Now add Bose’s industry-leading ANC to the mix, and you get a lot in return for south of $280. So, don’t hesitate! Tap the deal button in this article and score a set of top-tier wireless headphones now while the deal is still up for grabs!

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Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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