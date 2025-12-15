Amazon is desperate to sell you this Bose QuietComfort Ultra set, dropping it to record-low price
The model is an absolute steal at this price, so act fast and save while the deal is up for grabs!
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best headphones on the market at a new all-time low price sound to you? Probably like a deal you don’t want to miss out on. That’s why I’m excited to report that Amazon is offering a massive 35% off on one specific color option of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, allowing you to score a set for less than $280, which is a new record low price for these fellas.How does snagging a set of one of the
The QuietComfort Ultra are among those products that you just can’t go wrong with getting. As high-end Bose cans, these support head-tracking and Immersive Audio to surround you in rich, detailed sound, while the EQ in the Bose Music app lets you fine-tune everything to your liking. And just as the “Comfort” part in their moniker implies, these are incredibly comfy, allowing you to enjoy long listening sessions without ear fatigue.
In fact, they offer up to 24 hours of non-stop playback and support fast charging, which offers up to two and a half hours of additional play time after only 15 minutes of charge.
All that means you can currently save $150 and enjoy Bose’s premium sound during the holidays, as the headphones should arrive before Christmas—if you place your order now, that is. The caveat? Well, the color variant that’s available at a new all-time low price is the model in Deep Plum, making it a great Christmas present for the woman of your dreams or even for you if you dig the color. Alternatively, you can snag the version in Sandstone for $100 off.
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The QuietComfort Ultra are among those products that you just can’t go wrong with getting. As high-end Bose cans, these support head-tracking and Immersive Audio to surround you in rich, detailed sound, while the EQ in the Bose Music app lets you fine-tune everything to your liking. And just as the “Comfort” part in their moniker implies, these are incredibly comfy, allowing you to enjoy long listening sessions without ear fatigue.
In fact, they offer up to 24 hours of non-stop playback and support fast charging, which offers up to two and a half hours of additional play time after only 15 minutes of charge.
Now add Bose’s industry-leading ANC to the mix, and you get a lot in return for south of $280. So, don’t hesitate! Tap the deal button in this article and score a set of top-tier wireless headphones now while the deal is still up for grabs!
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