Amazon is desperate to sell you this Bose QuietComfort Ultra set, dropping it to record-low price

Bose QuietComfort Ultra in Deep Plum: Save $150 on Amazon! $150 off (35%) The Bose QuietComfort Ultra, one of the best ANC headphones you can buy, are now $150 off on Amazon. This discount applies exclusively to the Deep Plum colorway, making the premium set more affordable than ever. With premium sound and incredible ANC, these are a steal right now. Grab a set for under $280 while you still can! Buy at Amazon

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The QuietComfort Ultra are among those products that you just can’t go wrong with getting. As high-end Bose cans, these support head-tracking and Immersive Audio to surround you in rich, detailed sound, while the EQ in the Bose Music app lets you fine-tune everything to your liking. And just as the “Comfort” part in their moniker implies, these are incredibly comfy, allowing you to enjoy long listening sessions without ear fatigue.In fact, they offer up to 24 hours of non-stop playback and support fast charging, which offers up to two and a half hours of additional play time after only 15 minutes of charge.Now add Bose’s industry-leading ANC to the mix, and you get a lot in return for south of $280. So, don’t hesitate! Tap the deal button in this article and score a set of top-tier wireless headphones now while the deal is still up for grabs!