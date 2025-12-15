At $350 off, powerhouse Pixel 9 Pro XL drops to one of its lowest prices ever
The phone is a no-brainer at this discount, so save as soon as possible!
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
offering a generous $100 discount on the Pixel 9a right now, dropping it below $400. But while this is an incredible deal for shoppers after a speedy yet affordable phone, those looking for a bargain on a true Pro-grade handset might want to check out Amazon’s offer on the Pixel 9 Pro XL.As I already shared, Amazon is
With a Tensor G4 chipset and 16GB of RAM, the Pixel 9 Pro XL boasts serious horsepower under the hood. It can easily tackle any task or game, no matter how demanding, even though the Tensor platform is still inferior to Qualcomm’s high-end chips, which power most flagship phones on the market. Add Google’s seven-year software commitment, and you get a device that will breeze through tasks at least until 2031, making it a great value for money for less than $750.
It’ll also let you capture favorite moments in stunning quality, thanks to its 50MP main camera, which takes highly detailed photos with vibrant colors. Meanwhile, its 6.8-inch OLED screen with a 2992 x 1344 resolution and HDR support will let you relive these moments in equally mesmerizing picture quality.
The retailer is selling the 128GB version of Google’s former top-of-the-line smartphone for a whopping $350 off its price. This lets you snag one of the best phones on the market for just under $750. And that is the second-best price this bad boy has been available for on Amazon. It was discounted by that much around the beginning of Black Friday, and shortly after that, it dropped by $400. So, saving $350 on this beauty is definitely an opportunity you don’t want to miss.
Recommended For You
With a Tensor G4 chipset and 16GB of RAM, the Pixel 9 Pro XL boasts serious horsepower under the hood. It can easily tackle any task or game, no matter how demanding, even though the Tensor platform is still inferior to Qualcomm’s high-end chips, which power most flagship phones on the market. Add Google’s seven-year software commitment, and you get a device that will breeze through tasks at least until 2031, making it a great value for money for less than $750.
It’ll also let you capture favorite moments in stunning quality, thanks to its 50MP main camera, which takes highly detailed photos with vibrant colors. Meanwhile, its 6.8-inch OLED screen with a 2992 x 1344 resolution and HDR support will let you relive these moments in equally mesmerizing picture quality.
So, yeah! The Pixel 9 Pro XL may not be Google’s top-of-the-line phone anymore, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a great buy. Furthermore, the fact that you can get it at one of its lowest prices ever makes this a true no-brainer for anyone in the market for a powerful phone with incredible camera capabilities. Therefore, don’t miss out—get one at an unbeatable price today!
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: