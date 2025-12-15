At $350 off, powerhouse Pixel 9 Pro XL drops to one of its lowest prices ever

Pixel 9 Pro XL 128GB, Hazel: Save $350 on Amazon! $350 off (32%) Amazon has slashed $350 off the Pixel 9 Pro XL, dropping the 128GB model to just under $750. With its powerful performance, excellent cameras, and vibrant display, this flagship is a serious bargain at the current price. Save while the deal lasts! Buy at Amazon

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Pixel 9 Pro XL

Pixel 9 Pro XL

With a Tensor G4 chipset and 16GB of RAM, theboasts serious horsepower under the hood. It can easily tackle any task or game, no matter how demanding, even though the Tensor platform is still inferior to Qualcomm’s high-end chips, which power most flagship phones on the market. Add Google’s seven-year software commitment, and you get a device that will breeze through tasks at least until 2031, making it a great value for money for less than $750.It’ll also let you capture favorite moments in stunning quality, thanks to its 50MP main camera, which takes highly detailed photos with vibrant colors. Meanwhile, its 6.8-inch OLED screen with a 2992 x 1344 resolution and HDR support will let you relive these moments in equally mesmerizing picture quality.So, yeah! Themay not be Google’s top-of-the-line phone anymore, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a great buy. Furthermore, the fact that you can get it at one of its lowest prices ever makes this a true no-brainer for anyone in the market for a powerful phone with incredible camera capabilities. Therefore, don’t miss out—get one at an unbeatable price today!