Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

At $350 off, powerhouse Pixel 9 Pro XL drops to one of its lowest prices ever

The phone is a no-brainer at this discount, so save as soon as possible!

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A person pulling a Pixel 9 Pro XL out of their pocket.
       View now at Amazon  
As I already shared, Amazon is offering a generous $100 discount on the Pixel 9a right now, dropping it below $400. But while this is an incredible deal for shoppers after a speedy yet affordable phone, those looking for a bargain on a true Pro-grade handset might want to check out Amazon’s offer on the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

The retailer is selling the 128GB version of Google’s former top-of-the-line smartphone for a whopping $350 off its price. This lets you snag one of the best phones on the market for just under $750. And that is the second-best price this bad boy has been available for on Amazon. It was discounted by that much around the beginning of Black Friday, and shortly after that, it dropped by $400. So, saving $350 on this beauty is definitely an opportunity you don’t want to miss.

Pixel 9 Pro XL 128GB, Hazel: Save $350 on Amazon!

$350 off (32%)
Amazon has slashed $350 off the Pixel 9 Pro XL, dropping the 128GB model to just under $750. With its powerful performance, excellent cameras, and vibrant display, this flagship is a serious bargain at the current price. Save while the deal lasts!
Buy at Amazon

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With a Tensor G4 chipset and 16GB of RAM, the Pixel 9 Pro XL boasts serious horsepower under the hood. It can easily tackle any task or game, no matter how demanding, even though the Tensor platform is still inferior to Qualcomm’s high-end chips, which power most flagship phones on the market. Add Google’s seven-year software commitment, and you get a device that will breeze through tasks at least until 2031, making it a great value for money for less than $750.

It’ll also let you capture favorite moments in stunning quality, thanks to its 50MP main camera, which takes highly detailed photos with vibrant colors. Meanwhile, its 6.8-inch OLED screen with a 2992 x 1344 resolution and HDR support will let you relive these moments in equally mesmerizing picture quality.

So, yeah! The Pixel 9 Pro XL may not be Google’s top-of-the-line phone anymore, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a great buy. Furthermore, the fact that you can get it at one of its lowest prices ever makes this a true no-brainer for anyone in the market for a powerful phone with incredible camera capabilities. Therefore, don’t miss out—get one at an unbeatable price today!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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