Gym-ready Beats Fit Pro get a massive 47% discount, becoming a no-brainer for athletes
They offer good sound, decent ANC, and a secure fit, making them a bargain at their current price.
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Beats Powerbeats Pro 2, slingshotting them into the “new year, new me” starter pack, but if they’re still too pricey for your taste, you might want to check out Woot’s deal on the Beats Fit Pro instead.Amazon may have slashed a full 20% off the premium
Nevertheless, these earbuds bring a tremendous amount of value at their current sub-$90 price, which is why I encourage you to give this deal some thought.
As some of the best earbuds for working out, they deliver crisp, balanced sound right out of the box. While they work with both Android phones and iPhones, Apple users get an extra perk with Spatial Audio, which adds a three-dimensional feel to your music.
Another selling point is the ergonomic wingtips. Thanks to these, the buds offer a secure fit, making them a much better option for runners compared to other earphones on the market. Since workout earbuds need to be durable, these puppies pack an IPX4 water resistance rating. This means they can survive sweat and light splashes without taking damage. However, they aren’t dust-tight, so you’ll want to be careful if you often run on the beach.
Sure, they might not have the Powerbeats Pro 2’s fancy ear hooks, but they are currently selling at a jaw-dropping 47% discount. This means you can treat yourself to a pair for just $89.99, which is $80 off their usual cost of $169.99. There’s a caveat, though: these earbuds come with Woot’s 90-day limited warranty instead of the standard one-year manufacturer’s guarantee. Also, the deal specifically applies to the Coral Pink colorway, which might not be everyone’s cup of tea.
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Nevertheless, these earbuds bring a tremendous amount of value at their current sub-$90 price, which is why I encourage you to give this deal some thought.
As some of the best earbuds for working out, they deliver crisp, balanced sound right out of the box. While they work with both Android phones and iPhones, Apple users get an extra perk with Spatial Audio, which adds a three-dimensional feel to your music.
Another selling point is the ergonomic wingtips. Thanks to these, the buds offer a secure fit, making them a much better option for runners compared to other earphones on the market. Since workout earbuds need to be durable, these puppies pack an IPX4 water resistance rating. This means they can survive sweat and light splashes without taking damage. However, they aren’t dust-tight, so you’ll want to be careful if you often run on the beach.
On the flip side, they deliver up to 6 hours of playtime on their own and a total of 24 hours with the case, which should be enough for your workout and the commute to the gym and back. Factor in the capable ANC on board, and you get the whole shebang in Coral Pink. So, if these Beats Fit Pro fit the bill and you don’t mind the paint job, tap the deal button and save while you still can!
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