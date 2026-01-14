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Gym-ready Beats Fit Pro get a massive 47% discount, becoming a no-brainer for athletes

They offer good sound, decent ANC, and a secure fit, making them a bargain at their current price.

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A close-up of a man wearing a pair of Beats Fit Pro.
       View now at Woot  
Amazon may have slashed a full 20% off the premium Beats Powerbeats Pro 2, slingshotting them into the “new year, new me” starter pack, but if they’re still too pricey for your taste, you might want to check out Woot’s deal on the Beats Fit Pro instead.

Sure, they might not have the Powerbeats Pro 2’s fancy ear hooks, but they are currently selling at a jaw-dropping 47% discount. This means you can treat yourself to a pair for just $89.99, which is $80 off their usual cost of $169.99. There’s a caveat, though: these earbuds come with Woot’s 90-day limited warranty instead of the standard one-year manufacturer’s guarantee. Also, the deal specifically applies to the Coral Pink colorway, which might not be everyone’s cup of tea.

Beats Fit Pro: Now 47% OFF at Woot!

$89 99
$169 99
$80 off (47%)
Right now, Woot has the Beats Fit Pro marked down by 47%, bringing the price to just under $90. However, the deal applies only to the model in Coral Pink. Between their sturdy design and impressive audio performance, the earbuds are an absolute steal at this price. So, if their color isn't an issue for you, act fast and save while the deal lasts!
Buy at Woot
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Nevertheless, these earbuds bring a tremendous amount of value at their current sub-$90 price, which is why I encourage you to give this deal some thought.

As some of the best earbuds for working out, they deliver crisp, balanced sound right out of the box. While they work with both Android phones and iPhones, Apple users get an extra perk with Spatial Audio, which adds a three-dimensional feel to your music.

Another selling point is the ergonomic wingtips. Thanks to these, the buds offer a secure fit, making them a much better option for runners compared to other earphones on the market. Since workout earbuds need to be durable, these puppies pack an IPX4 water resistance rating. This means they can survive sweat and light splashes without taking damage. However, they aren’t dust-tight, so you’ll want to be careful if you often run on the beach.

On the flip side, they deliver up to 6 hours of playtime on their own and a total of 24 hours with the case, which should be enough for your workout and the commute to the gym and back. Factor in the capable ANC on board, and you get the whole shebang in Coral Pink. So, if these Beats Fit Pro fit the bill and you don’t mind the paint job, tap the deal button and save while you still can!

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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