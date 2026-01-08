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AT&T teams up with this car brand to lock 5G into future models

Connectivity inside vehicles is becoming the next big battleground.

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Connectivity today goes far beyond phones, and AT&T clearly sees that. That is why the carrier is teaming up with Mitsubishi, bringing 5G straight into the next generation of cars.

The 2026 Mitsubishi Outlander is getting built-in 5G


AT&T has confirmed a new partnership with Mitsubishi Motors North America, starting with the 2026 Outlander crossover. The SUV will come with built-in 5G connectivity for faster system performance and a more connected driving experience overall.

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With 5G onboard, the Outlander will support over-the-air software updates, quicker response times for the infotainment system, and navigation powered by real-time data. Instead of relying on dealership visits, Mitsubishi will be able to remotely push software updates and security patches directly to the car.

AT&amp;amp;T will bring 5G to the Mitsubishi Outlander. | Image by Image credit – AT&amp;amp;T - AT&amp;T teams up with this car brand to lock 5G into future models
AT&T will bring 5G to the Mitsubishi Outlander. | Image by Image credit – AT&T


And this isn’t a one-off move either. Mitsubishi says 5G support will expand to more models in the future, which is a signal for a broader shift toward connected vehicles across its lineup.

By using AT&T’s 5G network, the Outlander gains access to faster data speeds, smoother entertainment features, and improved system performance. That means drivers and passengers stay connected more reliably, whether it is for navigation, streaming, or vehicle updates.

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After all, 5G brings lower latency, higher bandwidth, and more network capacity, and AT&T highlights its strong nationwide coverage as a key advantage. The carrier already covers a large portion of US roadways and has been involved in connected car tech for years, so this move feels like a natural extension of that experience.

Our relationship with Mitsubishi Motors reflects a shared commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. Together we’re elevating the experience by combining advanced networking with flexible, future-ready services that grow with customer needs.
– Matt Harden, Vice President, AT&T Connected Solutions, January 2026

5G is becoming the new standard for connected cars


Yes, this isn’t AT&T’s first move in this space. Last year, the carrier partnered with Toyota to bring 5G connectivity to several of its US models. And at this point, upgrading cars to 5G feels less like an upgrade and more like a necessary step forward.

That is especially true as 4G slowly approaches retirement. T-Mobile has already started talking about shutting down its 4G network in the future, a move that will also impact connected vehicles. AT&T and Verizon are expected to follow eventually, which makes adding 5G to new models now a smart way to future-proof cars.

Other carriers are clearly thinking ahead as well. Verizon, for example, has been making headlines by powering self-driving trucks across the US. Kodiak AI’s autonomous trucks rely on Verizon’s 5G network to operate, showing just how critical fast and reliable connectivity has become.

Be honest: would built-in 5G influence your car buying decision today?
Yes, it would push me toward it.
12.5%
Maybe, if pricing makes sense.
12.5%
Probably not.
25%
No, zero impact.
50%
8 Votes

Cars are quickly turning into connected platforms


As connectivity becomes a core part of the driving experience, partnerships like this one are becoming more important. Faster networks aren’t just about better streaming in the car – they enable smarter safety systems, real-time updates, and more responsive vehicle software.

The move to 5G in cars might not feel revolutionary right now, but it’s laying the groundwork for what comes next. And as vehicles continue to evolve into connected platforms on wheels, these early steps will matter more than they might seem today.

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Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
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