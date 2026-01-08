AT&T teams up with this car brand to lock 5G into future models

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And this isn’t a one-off move either. Mitsubishi says 5G support will expand to more models in the future, which is a signal for a broader shift toward connected vehicles across its lineup.By using’s 5G network, the Outlander gains access to faster data speeds, smoother entertainment features, and improved system performance. That means drivers and passengers stay connected more reliably, whether it is for navigation, streaming, or vehicle updates.After all, 5G brings lower latency, higher bandwidth, and more network capacity, andhighlights its strong nationwide coverage as a key advantage. The carrier already covers a large portion of US roadways and has been involved in connected car tech for years, so this move feels like a natural extension of that experience.