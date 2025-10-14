Your next AT&T 5G connection might not be on your phone
5G network expansion includes vehicle connectivity starting with 2026 Toyota RAV4.
AT&T’s 5G network is officially coming to Toyota vehicles, powering the brand’s Connected Services with faster speeds, stronger coverage, and next-gen in-car features.
Toyota Motor North America is taking its in-car experience up a notch by rolling out AT&T 5G in select 2026 models. This upgrade promises faster connectivity, smoother entertainment, and smarter connected services – all powered by AT&T’s expanding 5G network.
Passengers will also be able to connect up to five devices to AT&T Connected Car Wi-Fi, making streaming, gaming, or remote work on the go much easier. You can activate it right through the Toyota app or by entering your VIN at att.com/connectedcar.
The first Toyota to get this upgrade? The 2026 RAV4, with more Toyota and Lexus models to follow.
Upgrading to 5G is the natural next step for car connectivity – especially since 4G is slowly on its way out. T-Mobile has already started hinting at its eventual 4G shutdown, which will also affect connected cars. AT&T and Verizon are expected to follow in time, so rolling out 5G in upcoming models now is a smart, future-proof decision.
Shifting into the 5G lane
The new setup will enhance Toyota Connected Services, which includes everything from real-time navigation and remote access to safety alerts and maintenance updates. Over-the-air software updates will also make keeping your car up to date as simple as it is with your phone.
Plus, some 5G-equipped models will feature SiriusXM with 360L, blending satellite and streaming content into one seamless experience. That means more curated channels, on-demand shows, and personalized recommendations.
AT&T has been the trusted connectivity provider for Toyota vehicles since model year 2020 and we’re proud to continue driving the evolution of connected transportation with the introduction of AT&T 5G. Together with Toyota, we’re enabling advanced connectivity for drivers and passengers.
Future-proofing your ride
New Toyota models will launch with 5G on board. | Image credit – AT&T
Sure, 4G isn’t disappearing tomorrow, but cars last far longer than phones. Having 5G built in ensures these vehicles will stay connected for years without falling behind.
As connectivity becomes a core part of the driving experience, it’s exciting to see carmakers and carriers taking real steps toward the future. Faster networks don’t just mean better streaming – they pave the way for smarter safety features, real-time updates, and truly connected driving.
A smarter road ahead
The shift to 5G in cars might not sound groundbreaking today, but it’s setting the stage for the next era of mobility.
