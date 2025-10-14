iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Your next AT&T 5G connection might not be on your phone

5G network expansion includes vehicle connectivity starting with 2026 Toyota RAV4.

AT&T Wireless service
A photo of AT&T's logo hanging on the side of a building.
AT&T’s 5G network is officially coming to Toyota vehicles, powering the brand’s Connected Services with faster speeds, stronger coverage, and next-gen in-car features.

Shifting into the 5G lane


Toyota Motor North America is taking its in-car experience up a notch by rolling out AT&T 5G in select 2026 models. This upgrade promises faster connectivity, smoother entertainment, and smarter connected services – all powered by AT&T’s expanding 5G network.

The new setup will enhance Toyota Connected Services, which includes everything from real-time navigation and remote access to safety alerts and maintenance updates. Over-the-air software updates will also make keeping your car up to date as simple as it is with your phone.

Passengers will also be able to connect up to five devices to AT&T Connected Car Wi-Fi, making streaming, gaming, or remote work on the go much easier. You can activate it right through the Toyota app or by entering your VIN at att.com/connectedcar.

Plus, some 5G-equipped models will feature SiriusXM with 360L, blending satellite and streaming content into one seamless experience. That means more curated channels, on-demand shows, and personalized recommendations.

AT&T has been the trusted connectivity provider for Toyota vehicles since model year 2020 and we’re proud to continue driving the evolution of connected transportation with the introduction of AT&T 5G. Together with Toyota, we’re enabling advanced connectivity for drivers and passengers.
– Matt Harden, associate vice president, AT&T Connected Solutions, October 13, 2025

The first Toyota to get this upgrade? The 2026 RAV4, with more Toyota and Lexus models to follow.

Future-proofing your ride


New Toyota models will launch with 5G on board. | Image credit – AT&amp;amp;T - Your next AT&amp;T 5G connection might not be on your phone
New Toyota models will launch with 5G on board. | Image credit – AT&T

Upgrading to 5G is the natural next step for car connectivity – especially since 4G is slowly on its way out. T-Mobile has already started hinting at its eventual 4G shutdown, which will also affect connected cars. AT&T and Verizon are expected to follow in time, so rolling out 5G in upcoming models now is a smart, future-proof decision.

Sure, 4G isn’t disappearing tomorrow, but cars last far longer than phones. Having 5G built in ensures these vehicles will stay connected for years without falling behind.

Toyota says 5G will improve navigation, safety alerts, and streaming. Which of these matters most to you?

Vote View Result

A smarter road ahead


As connectivity becomes a core part of the driving experience, it’s exciting to see carmakers and carriers taking real steps toward the future. Faster networks don’t just mean better streaming – they pave the way for smarter safety features, real-time updates, and truly connected driving.

Recommended Stories

The shift to 5G in cars might not sound groundbreaking today, but it’s setting the stage for the next era of mobility.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless