AT&T also embraces the Nvidia AI infrastructure

AT&T

AT&T

Recommended For You

What do you expect of the AI future with your carrier? Faster upload and download speeds. Better coverage. A more stable connection at large events. I just want a lower monthly bill. Vote 0 Votes

AT&T

AT&T

T-Mobile

The system is designed for developers and businesses that want to use AI in real-world environments, such as factories, transportation systems or smart infrastructure. It creates a secure, end-to-end pathway where data can travel from edge devices like sensors or cameras, through thenetwork and into the systems accelerated by Nvidia hardware.According to Chris Penrose (Global VP, Business Development, Telco at Nvidia), distributed computing is "the next frontier" for AI infrastructure and telecommunications networks "sit at the heart of that buildout".Cisco's AI capabilities, powered by the Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs, play a crucial role in enhancing's network in terms of intelligent automation.These are the same GPUs thatis testing, as we told you earlier. The idea is that these units should be built directly into network infrastructure so the system can handle both wireless traffic and AI computing tasks at the same time. If the tests succeed, future 5G and eventually 6G networks could rely on GPU-accelerated infrastructure like Nvidia Blackwell to handle both connectivity and AI processing at scale.