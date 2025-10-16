65% of you trust your Apple Watch with your health. I did the research, and this is how bad an idea that is
Smartwatches motivate and inform, but they aren’t substitutes for medical advice.
Smartwatches have come a long way. Once, they were just for texts, maybe music, and telling time – basically a fancy digital watch. But now? They are becoming a key part of people’s health routines. In 2023, more than a quarter of Americans were wearing a smartwatch or another health-tracking device. And by 2026, that number is expected to pass 100 million (a lot, right?).
Smartwatches are excellent at general fitness tracking and can even pick up early warning signs for some conditions, as studies suggest. Some models from Apple and Samsung, for example, are FDA-cleared to detect things like irregular heart rhythms, but the data they produce has limits.
The rise of “e-patients” – people using tech to monitor chronic conditions – shows the potential of wearable devices. And yeah, they can detect early health issues, report symptoms, and track chronic illnesses, but there’s a catch: safety. Most watches are designed for convenience, not precise diagnosis.
Heart rate sensors are tiny, wrist-worn devices exposed to all kinds of real-world noise. Factors like skin tone, tattoos, motion, and sweat can mess with accuracy. Studies show darker skin tones can slightly interfere with wrist-based heart rate readings – melanin absorbs light differently, which can throw off the sensors.
High-intensity exercise is another challenge. If you are boxing, running, or doing HIIT, your watch might lag or give weird readings. One 2023 study found heart rate accuracy is best at rest or during steady cardio, but spikes and erratic motion can throw the numbers off. That’s why some athletes still rely on chest straps for serious training.
Other metrics like calories burned, sleep stages, or stress scores are best seen as rough estimates. Calorie burn algorithms rely on heart rate and movement – they’re not perfect, so don’t plan dessert based on your watch alone.
Some smartwatches can measure blood oxygen (SpO₂) or even give blood pressure estimates (like the Apple Watch, which was the reason for this whole article in the first place), but don’t rely on these numbers blindly.
SpO₂ readings can be useful in some cases (high altitudes, COVID monitoring, etc.), but they fluctuate – one moment 96%, the next 88%. If you feel fine, random dips usually aren’t cause for alarm. Consistently low readings with symptoms are worth checking medically.
Blood pressure on smartwatches? Still tricky. Apple Watch and similar devices can provide estimates, but real readings require a proper cuff – at home or at your doctor’s office. So, don't trust your watch alone for hypertension management.
Every measurement comes with a margin of error, sometimes a big one. If you have chest pain, don’t assume your watch saying “ECG normal” means you’re fine. Always seek real medical attention.
Recently, we asked how many of you rely on your smartwatch for health tracking, and over 65% said yes. That’s a lot of people trusting your watch with your heart – literally. But can you really count on your watch to keep you healthy? Well, not entirely.
Smartwatches are helpful – but not a replacement for medical gear
Smartwatches are becoming more and more popular. | Image credit – eMarketer
Why your watch isn’t always right
Sleep tracking mainly uses motion and heart rate to guess sleep stages – it won’t ever match a lab measuring brainwaves. Trends are fine to watch, but minute-by-minute charts? Take them with a grain of salt.
Medical-style features aren’t medical-grade
If you have an Apple Watch Series 9 or later, you can receive notifications for potential hypertension. | Image credit – Apple
A smartwatch is a tool – not a doctor on your wrist
Apple Watch is believed to be able to correctly detect sleep 97% of the time. | Image credit – PhoneArena
For example, not long ago, a study found out that Apple Watches are generally reliable for tracking steps and sleep trends, correctly detecting sleep 97% of the time and showing only a small error in step count (0.9–3.4%).
However, they have some accuracy issues: they tend to slightly underestimate heart rate (1.3 bpm on average) and heart rate variability (by 9.6 ms), can miscalculate calories burned by up to 115%, and struggle to detect awakenings during sleep, only getting it right 26% of the time.
Think of your watch as a guide, not a diagnostician. Fitness trackers are wellness devices, not medical instruments. That means:
After all, smartwatches are great tools for motivation, tracking trends, and nudging you toward healthier habits, but they are not substitutes for professional medical advice. So, it’s best to use them wisely, understand their limits, and combine them with real-world feedback from your body and healthcare providers.
- Don’t self-clear serious concerns just because your watch looks okay.
- Don’t panic over every irregular reading without context.
Using your wearable data wisely
- Focus on trends, not single readings. One high heart rate reading at 3 AM? Probably a blip. But steady increases over weeks or unusual patterns during workouts can be meaningful.
- Connect data with how you feel. Your watch might warn about a low heart rate, but if you’re relaxed or sleeping, that’s normal. If you feel dizzy or unwell and the watch flags abnormal data – pay attention.
- Verify concerning readings. Repeated alerts for irregular rhythm or weird ECG strips? Take them to your doctor. Don’t self-medicate based on your watch – always check before adjusting medications.
- Fit and placement matter. Wear your watch snugly, especially during workouts. Too loose or too tight can affect sensor accuracy.
