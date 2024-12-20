One of Apple's AI features is attacked by the BBC after it disseminates fake news





Thanks to Apple's Apple Intelligence , the story was one of several news item summarized by AI and grouped together before showing up on iPhone displays. The problem is that when AI summarized the story about Luigi Mangione, it incorrectly said that Mangione had shot himself which was not true. A spokesperson for the BBC said that it had contacted Apple "to raise this concern and fix the problem."









Interestingly, while the AI revised notification was totally incorrect about Mangione shooting himself, the other news stories that AI summarized, which included word about the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria and an update on a police raid on South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's office, were completely correct.









This issue also occurred with a summarized notification articles published in The New York Times last month. Three articles from the newspaper were grouped together in one notification. One part of the notification summarized by AI said "Netanyahu arrested" referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. What happened here was that AI incorrectly summarized a news report about an arrest warrant being issued for the prime minister from the International Criminal Court; he was not arrested.



Similar to the notification that included the false report about Mamgione, the notification that falsely featured Netanyahu's arrest (which never happened) included two other news events that did take place. This included Jussie Smollet's conviction being overturned, and Matt Gaetz removing himself as a candidate for Attorney General.











