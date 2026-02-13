Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Mid-range Galaxy Tab S10 FE becomes a solid Tab S11 alternative after a $100 discount

The tablet boasts speedy performance, delivers pleasant visuals, and is definitely a bargain with this discount.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Tablets Deals Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding a Galaxy Tab S10 FE.
A showcase of the vivid display of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE | Image by PhoneArena
       View now at Amazon  
Samsung’s latest deal may be making the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse, but you’ll still have to splurge quite a bit of cash to get one. While I totally stand behind the fact that this flagship tablet is worth it if you need a device that's as impressive for work as it is for entertainment, I still think you shouldn't get one if you won't be utilizing its full firepower or aren't specifically looking for a tablet with an AMOLED display. Instead, I suggest you grab a brand-new Galaxy Tab S10 FE with this deal right here.

Galaxy Tab S10 FE 128GB: Save $100!

$100 off (20%)
Amazon is selling the Galaxy Tab S10 FE with 128GB of storage for $100 off its price, dropping it below $400. The tablet offers fast performance, delivers beautiful visuals, and is a real treat at this price. Save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Amazon

While this is a mid-range tablet, meaning it lacks the insane performance of the top-of-the-line model and its stunning screen, Amazon is selling it for just south of $400. This is $100 off its usual $500 price tag, making it an unmissable bargain for those after a speedy—but not overpowered—tablet for day-to-day tasks like browsing the web, streaming YouTube, and scrolling through Insta.

Its mid-range Exynos 1580 silicon and 8GB of RAM allow it to deliver stable performance and tackle the daily stuff I listed above without any issues. You’ll even be able to play heavy games like Genshin Impact on it seamlessly—just not at their highest settings. And with that 90Hz refresh rate, everything will feel buttery smooth whether you’re playing a game or just scrolling through Netflix searching for your next movie.

On the topic of watching, the 10.9-inch screen may be an LCD panel, but it boasts a high 2304 x 1440 resolution, delivering a pretty great viewing experience on the go. Meanwhile, the included S Pen will let you take notes faster and even draw in your spare time. Factor in seven years of software support, and the Galaxy Tab S10 FE turns into a serious bang for your buck, especially if you’re looking for a long-term investment. Therefore, act quickly and snatch one for less today!

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15756 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 6

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might be ahead of its time, just like the Galaxy S9 was in 2018
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might be ahead of its time, just like the Galaxy S9 was in 2018
Reps working at T-Mobile store get written up by manager for wasting opportunities
Reps working at T-Mobile store get written up by manager for wasting opportunities
Bonkers new 'clearance' deal makes Samsung's rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) cheaper than ever
Bonkers new 'clearance' deal makes Samsung's rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) cheaper than ever
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
Samsung’s focus on the wrong thing is why the Galaxy S26 is likely going to flop hard
Samsung’s focus on the wrong thing is why the Galaxy S26 is likely going to flop hard
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't

Latest News

Galaxy S26 Plus leaks with Exynos 2600, Snapdragon split looks confirmed
Galaxy S26 Plus leaks with Exynos 2600, Snapdragon split looks confirmed
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
My top 3 Samsung steals this week: Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at $200 off and more
My top 3 Samsung steals this week: Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at $200 off and more
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE has just become cheaper than ever
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE has just become cheaper than ever
You can still save big on the Lenovo Tab Plus with this exclusive offer
You can still save big on the Lenovo Tab Plus with this exclusive offer
Samsung has reportedly sent LPDDR6X samples even before the LPDD6 release
Samsung has reportedly sent LPDDR6X samples even before the LPDD6 release
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless