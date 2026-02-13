Mid-range Galaxy Tab S10 FE becomes a solid Tab S11 alternative after a $100 discount

A showcase of the vivid display of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE | Image by PhoneArena





While this is a mid-range tablet, meaning it lacks the insane performance of the top-of-the-line model and its stunning screen, Amazon is selling it for just south of $400. This is $100 off its usual $500 price tag, making it an unmissable bargain for those after a speedy—but not overpowered—tablet for day-to-day tasks like browsing the web, streaming YouTube, and scrolling through Insta.Its mid-range Exynos 1580 silicon and 8GB of RAM allow it to deliver stable performance and tackle the daily stuff I listed above without any issues. You’ll even be able to play heavy games like Genshin Impact on it seamlessly—just not at their highest settings. And with that 90Hz refresh rate, everything will feel buttery smooth whether you’re playing a game or just scrolling through Netflix searching for your next movie.On the topic of watching, the 10.9-inch screen may be an LCD panel, but it boasts a high 2304 x 1440 resolution, delivering a pretty great viewing experience on the go. Meanwhile, the included S Pen will let you take notes faster and even draw in your spare time. Factor in seven years of software support, and theturns into a serious bang for your buck, especially if you’re looking for a long-term investment. Therefore, act quickly and snatch one for less today!