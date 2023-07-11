Major discounts on the Apple Watch 8 for all of its versions are live this Prime Day

Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Apple Watch 8 seeing major discounts for all of its versions this Prime Day
Apple devices rarely see significant discounts. That's why whenever there's one, you should consider taking advantage of it. Well, on this Prime Day, the newest Apple Watch, the 8th Gen, is seeing such a discount. The deal is for both the 41mm and 45mm size versions. Four color options are available for the Aluminum casing Watch 8. You can now save 30% on the watchOS-powered gadget.

Grab the 41mm Apple Watch 8 at a major discount

Apple's newest watch is currently seeing a 30% drop in price at Amazon for Prime Day. Discounts on other color, material, and connectivity versions are also available now.
$120 off (30%)
$279 99
$399 99
Buy at Amazon

The 45mm Apple Watch 8 now at $120 off on Amazon

The larger size Apple Watch 8's price is down as well. Save 28% on the smart device. Other color, material, and connectivity options are available at a lower price too.
$120 off (28%)
$309 99
$429 99
Buy at Amazon

There are also deals at Amazon on the Stainless Steel and LTE models. Keep in mind that these Apple watches might run out of stock at some point, so you better act fast. Make sure to check out our best Prime Day smartwatch deals article too.

The Apple Watch 8 is the newest watch from the company, excluding the Ultra model. It brings new features like Crash Detection and Advanced Cycle Tracking. It can also do an ECG and track heart rate. temperature, detect different types of movements, including swimming, and much more. SpO2 measuring is also available. The Watch 8 can be submerged at up to 50m underwater. It also has a feature to dry itself when you're finished swimming via its speaker opening,

As for the display, it is an LTPO OLED that hits 1000 nits at peak brightness. That's perfect when you're outside in direct sunlight, as it lets the watch stay usable in such conditions. Always-on-display is included in this watch's package. The display of the Apple Watch 8 is covered by Sapphire Crystal Glass for better scratch resistance and protection against drops. Both the aluminum and stainless steel versions are sturdy and fingerprint-resistant.

Powering the Watch 8 is the Apple S8 chip. This processor is more power-efficient than its predecessor and allows the smooth operation of the watch. A built-in loudspeaker allows you to make and receive phone calls on your watch.

