Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Apple’s smart glasses battle with Meta will likely come down to the one deciding factor that matters to you most

Whenever Apple gets around to making AR smart glasses, its superior hardware may not help it sell as many units as it would like.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Wearables AR-VR
Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses in different colors
Apple’s premium MR (Mixed Reality) headset — the Apple Vision Pro — has been a commercial flop, unfortunately. But, much like Samsung’s upcoming Project Moohan headset, the Vision Pro was just a gateway to what Apple truly wants to do: compete with Meta in the smart glasses market.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is obsessed with being the first to market with a consumer-grade pair of AR smart glasses. However, as industry insider Mark Gurman points out in his newsletter Power On, the battle between Apple and Meta may just come down to one aspect: cost.

How much would you be willing to pay for AR smart glasses?

Vote View Result


Meta is reportedly about to release a pair of smart glasses this year, which will feature a simple display that is not capable of true AR (Augmented Reality). These glasses are supposed to ease consumers into the idea of using such a product, before the company can perfect consumer-grade AR smart glasses, slated for 2027.

Meta has decided to significantly reduce its profit margins, and the glasses will retail for around $800. Apple’s offering, meanwhile, is a pipe dream at this point in time. The company’s struggles with AI have meant that most future projects have been greatly delayed.

But, at least in Gurman’s opinion, Apple will make a better product than Meta.



Gurman argues that, when it comes to the cameras, the audio, and the displays of a pair of AR smart glasses, Apple’s experience with its diverse range of products puts it at an advantage. Apple’s smart glasses will likely overtake Meta’s offerings, whenever they’re released.

However, this will also very likely mean that Apple’s glasses will be more expensive. XR (Extended Reality) is still an emerging market, and many people will not be willing to pay exorbitant amounts of money for something that they’re not convinced they want.

In the end, for most casual consumers, the smart glasses race may come down to cost more than anything else. Meta’s approach to business likely means that it will keep its products cheaper, and Apple may try to rely on its loyal customer base. However, that didn’t work out too well for the Vision Pro.

Apple’s smart glasses battle with Meta will likely come down to the one deciding factor that matters to you most
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 15

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Pixel 9 Pro decimates Pixel 10 Pro in GPU benchmark; both far behind Galaxy S25+ and iPhone 16 Pro
Pixel 9 Pro decimates Pixel 10 Pro in GPU benchmark; both far behind Galaxy S25+ and iPhone 16 Pro
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
T-Mobile is going to send you a text, doing what it says will make things easier for you
T-Mobile is going to send you a text, doing what it says will make things easier for you
Customer is charged a $100 in-store service charge for requiring a Verizon rep to help him
Customer is charged a $100 in-store service charge for requiring a Verizon rep to help him
Google Messages loses a distinctive element
Google Messages loses a distinctive element
Apple just leaked its own iPhone 17 event date — mark the date right now
Apple just leaked its own iPhone 17 event date — mark the date right now

Latest News

Apple is redesigning the iPhone each year until 2027, which one will you choose?
Apple is redesigning the iPhone each year until 2027, which one will you choose?
Affordable OnePlus Nord N30 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
Affordable OnePlus Nord N30 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
iPhone 17 release date: Apple’s next event is now basically an open secret
iPhone 17 release date: Apple’s next event is now basically an open secret
It all adds up! Google Calculator gets its Material 3 Expressive redesign
It all adds up! Google Calculator gets its Material 3 Expressive redesign
Is Pixel 10 from the future, or has Google become a snake oil salesman?
Is Pixel 10 from the future, or has Google become a snake oil salesman?
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless