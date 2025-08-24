Apple’s smart glasses battle with Meta will likely come down to the one deciding factor that matters to you most
Whenever Apple gets around to making AR smart glasses, its superior hardware may not help it sell as many units as it would like.
Apple’s premium MR (Mixed Reality) headset — the Apple Vision Pro — has been a commercial flop, unfortunately. But, much like Samsung’s upcoming Project Moohan headset, the Vision Pro was just a gateway to what Apple truly wants to do: compete with Meta in the smart glasses market.
Apple CEO Tim Cook is obsessed with being the first to market with a consumer-grade pair of AR smart glasses. However, as industry insider Mark Gurman points out in his newsletter Power On, the battle between Apple and Meta may just come down to one aspect: cost.
Meta is reportedly about to release a pair of smart glasses this year, which will feature a simple display that is not capable of true AR (Augmented Reality). These glasses are supposed to ease consumers into the idea of using such a product, before the company can perfect consumer-grade AR smart glasses, slated for 2027.
Meta has decided to significantly reduce its profit margins, and the glasses will retail for around $800. Apple’s offering, meanwhile, is a pipe dream at this point in time. The company’s struggles with AI have meant that most future projects have been greatly delayed.
Gurman argues that, when it comes to the cameras, the audio, and the displays of a pair of AR smart glasses, Apple’s experience with its diverse range of products puts it at an advantage. Apple’s smart glasses will likely overtake Meta’s offerings, whenever they’re released.
However, this will also very likely mean that Apple’s glasses will be more expensive. XR (Extended Reality) is still an emerging market, and many people will not be willing to pay exorbitant amounts of money for something that they’re not convinced they want.
In the end, for most casual consumers, the smart glasses race may come down to cost more than anything else. Meta’s approach to business likely means that it will keep its products cheaper, and Apple may try to rely on its loyal customer base. However, that didn’t work out too well for the Vision Pro.
But, at least in Gurman’s opinion, Apple will make a better product than Meta.
Meta recently released a pair of smart glasses made with Oakley. | Image credit — Oakley
