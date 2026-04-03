Apple releases a new version of iOS 26.5 Beta 1 for developers, but there's still no sign of Siri 2.0
We can only guess that a software flaw caused Apple to release a new version of iOS 26.5 Beta 1.
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Apple re-releases iOS 26.Beta 1. | Image by Apple
This past Monday, Apple released iOS 26.5 Beta 1 for developers and as we pointed out, it did not include any of the new Siri features that many were looking for. However, it must have contained something that was not right as the tech giant this morning pushed out another version of iOS 26.5 Beta 1 for developers. The new update, which launched today, features version 23F5043k, while the earlier release featured version 23F5043g.
Did Apple forget to include Siri 2.0 features in the first iOS 26.5 Beta 1 release?
Wouldn't it be great if Apple had wanted to include some of Siri 2.0 with the first iOS 26.5 Beta and forgot? However, that is not likely, and what is more probable is that there were some software flaws that needed to be patched now instead of waiting for the release of the second iOS 26.5 Beta. Apple's speedy response to whatever issue forced it to send a second iOS 26.5 Beta 1 release for developers might indicate the severity of the bug that was discovered in last Monday's update.
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After installing the revised iOS 26.5 Beta 1 on my iPhone 15 Pro Max, it seems that nothing has been added to Siri. It now appears that we will not see any of the changes to Siri until iOS 27 is disseminated in September. However, if Apple sticks with tradition, iOS 27 Beta 1 will be made available after the WWDC 2026 Keynote that will be held on June 8th. If all goes as hoped for, we could have the opportunity to check out Siri 2.0 on June 8th
How to install the new version of iOS 26.5 Beta 1
One feature that did return to the iPhone with the iOS 26.5 Beta 1 update was end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for RCS messaging. To make sure that you have the feature toggled on in iOS 26.5 Beta 1, go to Settings > General > Apps > Messages > RCS Messaging. Toggle on End-to-End Encryption (Beta). Enabling this setting will give your messages with Android users a level of protection that is highly recommended. In other words, if you are running iOS 26.5 Beta 1 on your iPhone, make sure that you have this toggle in the "on" position to enable E2EE for your RCS messages.
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To install the new version of the iOS 26.5 Beta 1 for developers, go to Settings > General > Software Update and follow directions on the prompt. You do have to be subscribed to the Apple Beta Software Program, which you can do by going to beta.apple.com, or by tapping on this link.
Apple has also released a second version of iPadOS 26.5 Beta 1. If you installed the first release, make sure to download the new version as soon as you can.
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