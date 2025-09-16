Apple Music expands its transfer tool worldwide – no more playlist headaches
Apple’s tool makes it easy to bring your playlists from Spotify, YouTube Music, and more straight into Apple Music, and it's now getting expanded availability.
Apple is now giving potential new Apple Music subscribers around the world the ability to easily transfer their saved songs and playlists to Apple Music.
This month, Apple is expanding its music transfer tool for Apple Music to almost all the countries where Apple Music is available. With this, the transition from services like Spotify to Apple's streaming service is becoming simpler for many people.
This useful transfer tool basically lets you import your playlist and library from competing streaming services into Apple Music.
If you're like me, and you currently have lots of different playlists and hundreds of songs in your music streaming service of choice, transferring to a new music streaming service can be a serious hassle. And it's stopped me from transferring previously from one service to another. Therefore, Apple is expanding this automatic ability is super useful for people around the world.
The data that you can transfer will vary by music service and what is available in the Apple Music catalog. The tool is designed to transfer songs, albums, and playlists.
Alongside Spotify, you can also transfer from Amazon's music service, Deezer, Tidal, and YouTube Music.
The Cupertino tech giant has partnered with SongShift to design the transfer functionality. In the cases where an exact match for a song is not found in Apple Music, Apple flags that particular song as Needs Review and displays alternate versions that you can select.
Meanwhile, Apple warns that some content may not be available in Apple Music. However, the company says that only user-created playlists are going to be transferred, and not playlists created by another music service.
Apple Music transfer tool availability expanding
At the beginning, the tool was tested first in Australia and New Zealand (back in May), and it then expanded to the U.S. and six other countries in August. Now, the tool gets worldwide availability, except for Mainland China, Myanmar, and Russia. Thanks to the expansion of this feature, now almost everyone can move seamlessly to Apple Music if they wish to do that.
Transferring your songs and playlists manually can be a hassle
Apple Music. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
If you want to use the Transfer to Apple Music feature on an iPhone or an iPad, go to Settings, then Apps, then Music, and tap on the Transfer Music from Other Services option. There, you can choose a music service, sign in to it, and choose what to transfer.
By the way, when you're going through the transfer process, the playlists and libraries you have in the other music streaming service won't be impacted and will remain available.
Sometimes, cool stuff isn't always available outside the U.S.
I like that Apple is expanding this super useful feature worldwide. I think now many people will become more curious about Apple Music, as having to transfer hundreds of songs and dozens of playlists manually could be quite annoying. So, that can help Apple grow the Apple Music subscriber base even further, so kudos to Apple for doing this!
