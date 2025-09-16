Apple Music expands its transfer tool worldwide – no more playlist headaches

Apple Music transfer tool availability expanding

If you want to use the Transfer to Apple Music feature on an iPhone or an iPad, go to Settings, then Apps, then Music, and tap on the Transfer Music from Other Services option. There, you can choose a music service, sign in to it, and choose what to transfer.





I like that Apple is expanding this super useful feature worldwide. I think now many people will become more curious about Apple Music, as having to transfer hundreds of songs and dozens of playlists manually could be quite annoying. So, that can help Apple grow the Apple Music subscriber base even further, so kudos to Apple for doing this!







