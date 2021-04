There's trouble on the horizon for Apple's MiniLED iPad Pro (2021)

While the latest Bloomberg report largely corroborates that theory, indeed calling for an announcement of "updated iPad Pro tablets in two sizes as early as this month", one model might not be very easy to come by right away.

Yet another production issue is rearing its ugly head









For those who've missed all the dozens of previous reports and rumors previewing this potentially groundbreaking technology , Apple is basically gunning for improved contrast ratios and enhanced overall brightness. But that's obviously not as easy as it sounds, which is probably why the company decided early on to implement a MiniLED screen on 2021's 12.9-inch iPad Pro only.









Unfortunately, that's purportedly not enough to avoid "short initial supplies" of said next-gen giant, which could in turn lead to delayed shipments for early adopters. Although Bloomberg's sources are not ready to talk numbers just yet, it sure sounds like Apple won't be able to meet demand for this particular size for weeks, possibly even months after the late April announcement.

To 5G or not to 5G?





That, our friends, is the big question on the lips of so many speed junkies right now, and alas, we still don't have a definitive answer to offer you. Of course, silence can be an answer too, and the fact Bloomberg's report lacks any mention about an optional 5G-enabled iPad Pro (2021) variant is certainly... not very encouraging.





But 5G is clearly the future of mobile connectivity, tablet market included, and with Samsung seemingly preparing to add support for the next cellular standard to a mid-range slate , Apple may not want to be left so far behind an increasingly dangerous rival









Overall, there's a strong possibility that both the (optional) 5G speeds and MiniLED display technology will be exclusive to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021), leaving the 11-inch model with a new processor (duh) and a faster USB-C port supporting a wider range of accessories and external monitors as the main expected upgrades.









At one point expected out as early as last fall , Apple's next-gen iPad Pros are still not official more than a year after the formal announcement and commercial release of the company's previous 11 and 12.9-inch powerhouses.