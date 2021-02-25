Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Samsung Android Tablets 5G

Fresh benchmark reveals key specs for Samsung's upcoming affordable 5G tablet

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 25, 2021, 8:21 AM

Samsung is reportedly working on a whole bunch of new Android slates meant to capitalize on the recent global growth of the tablet market, and to make way for the likes of the high-end Galaxy Tab S8 and mid-range Tab S7 Lite, the company appears to have discontinued the 2019-released Tab S5e and Tab S6 while sweetening the Tab S6 Lite's deal.

That might suggest a reasonably priced sequel to the latter model is right around the corner, and indeed, a device that seems to fit the description rather nicely has just been benchmarked running Android 11 on the software side of things.

At first glance, the SM-T736B model number may not appear to be related to the SM-T860, aka "regular" Galaxy Tab S6, or the SM-P610, officially known as the affordable Tab S6 Lite. But the aforementioned and recently discontinued Galaxy Tab S5e carries the SM-T725 designation in an LTE-enabled variant, so perhaps we shouldn't rule out the possibility that Samsung will look to unveil a Tab S7e or even Tab S8e soon instead of a Tab S7 Lite.


Whatever the final moniker, this fast-approaching Android 11 tablet looks pretty much guaranteed to come in a 5G-capable version in addition to Wi-Fi-only and, well, 4G LTE-only configurations. The Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G (or Tab S8e 5G) could pack a decent but far from mind-blowing 4GB RAM paired with a Snapdragon 750G processor.

Released by Qualcomm not too long ago, said mid-end chipset is naturally not as impressive as the Snapdragon 765G powering phones like the Verizon-exclusive Galaxy A71 5G UW or Google's Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. On the bright side, the use of this SoC gives us hope that the 5G-enabled mid-range slate will not cost a small fortune, especially if it ends up sporting a recently rumored 12.4-inch screen. 

Besides, the Snapdragon 750G silicon is already found inside a number of reasonably powerful handsets, including the Motorola One 5G Ace, Samsung's Galaxy A42 5G, and purportedly, the upcoming Galaxy A52 5G as well, so we can definitely expect the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G (or Tab S8e 5G) to deliver a decent amount of raw speed.

