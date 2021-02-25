Fresh benchmark reveals key specs for Samsung's upcoming affordable 5G tablet









That might suggest a reasonably priced sequel to the latter model is right around the corner, and indeed, a device that seems to fit the description rather nicely has just been benchmarked running Android 11 on the software side of things.













Whatever the final moniker, this fast-approaching Android 11 tablet looks pretty much guaranteed to come in a 5G-capable version in addition to Wi-Fi-only and, well, 4G LTE-only configurations. The Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G (or Tab S8e 5G) could pack a decent but far from mind-blowing 4GB RAM paired with a Snapdragon 750G processor.





Released by Qualcomm not too long ago, said mid-end chipset is naturally not as impressive as the Snapdragon 765G powering phones like the Verizon-exclusive Galaxy A71 5G UW or Google's Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 . On the bright side, the use of this SoC gives us hope that the 5G-enabled mid-range slate will not cost a small fortune, especially if it ends up sporting a recently rumored 12.4-inch screen.





Besides, the Snapdragon 750G silicon is already found inside a number of reasonably powerful handsets, including the Motorola One 5G Ace , Samsung's Galaxy A42 5G, and purportedly, the upcoming Galaxy A52 5G as well, so we can definitely expect the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G (or Tab S8e 5G) to deliver a decent amount of raw speed.



