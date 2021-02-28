Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Apple Tablets Processors 5G

2021 iPad Pro expected to have the processing chops of M1-powered Macs

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Feb 28, 2021, 5:04 PM
2021 iPad Pro expected to have the processing chops of M1-powered Macs
Apple is expected to unveil the 2021 iPad Pro next month and per earlier reports, it will be fueled by the A14X Bionic, which is apparently based on the A14 chip that powers the iPhone 12 family. Leaked benchmark scores that surfaced back in November 2020 had suggested that the 5nm chip would be a huge improvement over the A12Z Bionic that underpins the current iPad Pro. 

The latest from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman implies that the chip will exceed earlier expectations.

A seriously powerful iPad with 5G and a new display tech


Per Gurman, iPad Pro's chip will be nearly as good as the in-house M1 silicon that powers the new Macs.

The processor was introduced in November last year. It has 16 billion transistors, an 8-core CPU, and 8 graphics cores, and it uses the same architecture as the iPhone and iPad. You can even run your iPhone and iPad apps on M1 computers, but only those that developers have allowed. The experience is not all that great and there are also compatibility issues, largely because Macs don't have a touchscreen, according to online reviews.

Moving on, Gurman's new video echoes earlier reports that said the 2021 iPad Pro would look similar to the current iteration. He also backs up reports that say the new slate will feature a mini-LED display, and this, he says, will make the tablet a little thicker, a trade-off that sounds worth it, given that the new technology will result in improved brightness and better contrast ratios. 

The tablet will likely also be 5G-ready, and it will support both Sub-6GHz and mmWave networks. We can also expect better cameras. 

Gurman has also reiterated that this year's iPhones (iPhone 13/12S) will have the same design as the current models and they may feature an in-display fingerprint reader.


