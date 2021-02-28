2021 iPad Pro expected to have the processing chops of M1-powered Macs

A seriously powerful iPad with 5G and a new display tech



The processor was introduced in November last year. It has 16 billion transistors, an 8-core CPU, and 8 graphics cores, and it uses the same architecture as the iPhone and iPad. You can even run your iPhone and iPad apps on M1 computers, but only those that developers have allowed. The experience is not all that great and there are also compatibility issues, largely because Macs don't have a touchscreen, according to online reviews.



Moving on, Gurman's new video echoes earlier reports that said the 2021 iPad Pro would look similar to the current iteration . He also backs up reports that say the new slate will feature a mini-LED display, and this, he says, will make the tablet a little thicker, a trade-off that sounds worth it, given that the new technology will result in improved brightness and better contrast ratios.



The tablet will likely also be 5G-ready , and it will support both Sub-6GHz and mmWave networks. We can also expect better cameras.