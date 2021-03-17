Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

iOS Apple Tablets 5G

Apple's first 5G iPad is now expected to start shipping sometime in Q2 2021

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 17, 2021, 9:54 AM
Apple's first 5G iPad is now expected to start shipping sometime in Q2 2021
Rumored at one point to see daylight as early as last fall, Apple's next-gen iPad Pros may keep power users and 5G enthusiasts waiting until the "second quarter of 2021" after all. 

Of course, the beginning of Q2 is just a couple of weeks away, but the latest Digitimes report (via MacRumors) is likely to still come as a disappointment for folks who chose to trust... the same publication's previous report on the same topic, released a little over a week ago.

At least one prominent Twitter leaker also appears to have changed his mind about a special event previously "guaranteed" to take place by the end of this month. While March is not over yet, Jon Prosser seems to think the iPad Pro (2021) announcement will ultimately happen sometime in April, which could well line up with the vaguer second quarter prediction from Digitimes regarding "volume shipments."

It remains to be seen if the revised timeline means the highly anticipated third-gen AirPods will be unveiled alongside new iPad Pro models with the same old 11 and 12.9-inch screen sizes after all. Although Apple's upgraded premium tablets are expected to strongly resemble their March 2020-released predecessors at first glance, mini-LED display technology and optional 5G connectivity could be among the main new features, possibly explaining this hold-up and fully justifying a switch for plenty of people owning current-gen devices.

The (non-Pro) AirPods 3, meanwhile, are likely to incorporate the state-of-the-art active noise cancellation capabilities of the first-gen AirPods Pro without jacking the base price all the way up to $250 and thus being able to fend off Samsung's slightly lower-cost Galaxy Buds Pro.

Another long-awaited (and long overdue) product widely expected to make its formal debut together with Apple's next-gen true wireless earbuds and high-end tablets should compete directly against Tile's popular tracking devices and Samsung's recently released Galaxy SmartTags. The aptly named AirTags have been in the rumor mill for well over a year now, hitting a number of mysterious snags and delays in their long and convoluted road to commercial availability.

