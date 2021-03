Apple's mini-LED iPad Pro (2021) again tipped to launch this month

Suppliers are preparing for Apple's next iPad Pro







What other features will the iPad Pro (2021) include?





Making that possible should be the rumored A14X Bionic chipset, tipped to be as powerful as the Apple M1 chip used inside the most recent MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models. In addition to the upgraded display, which probably won't lead to any major design changes , the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) is expected to offer optional 5G network support as standard.

Apple is rumored to have scheduled a press conference for later this month, on March 23 to be exact, and a new report has once again hinted at the introduction of the iPad Pro (2021) series Sources speaking tohave revealed that Taiwanese touch panel supplier GIS is expanding upon its existing manufacturing capacity at one facility in Chengdu, China in anticipation of new product launches.One of the most important new products is said to be a 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) that boasts a new mini-LED display, something Apple has never used on a production device before.The sources believe Apple will introduce its next-generation iPad Pro, a contender for best tablet , as soon as late March, a timeline that lines up perfectly with the one provided by tipster Jon Prosser, who has suggested it could debut at the March 23 event.Presumably, an 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) will be announced alongside the new 12.9-inch model, but the sources made no reference to it. Similarly, Apple is expected to unveil its AirTags tracking tags and potentially new AirPods too.