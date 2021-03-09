Apple's mini-LED iPad Pro (2021) again tipped to launch this month
Suppliers are preparing for Apple's next iPad Pro
Sources speaking to DigiTimes have revealed that Taiwanese touch panel supplier GIS is expanding upon its existing manufacturing capacity at one facility in Chengdu, China in anticipation of new product launches.
The sources believe Apple will introduce its next-generation iPad Pro, a contender for best tablet, as soon as late March, a timeline that lines up perfectly with the one provided by tipster Jon Prosser, who has suggested it could debut at the March 23 event.
Presumably, an 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) will be announced alongside the new 12.9-inch model, but the sources made no reference to it. Similarly, Apple is expected to unveil its AirTags tracking tags and potentially new AirPods too.
What other features will the iPad Pro (2021) include?
In addition to the upgraded display, which probably won’t lead to any major design changes, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) is expected to offer optional 5G network support as standard.
Making that possible should be the rumored A14X Bionic chipset, tipped to be as powerful as the Apple M1 chip used inside the most recent MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models.
