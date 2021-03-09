Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
iOS Apple Tablets

Apple's mini-LED iPad Pro (2021) again tipped to launch this month

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 09, 2021, 11:13 AM
Apple's mini-LED iPad Pro (2021) again tipped to launch this month
Apple is rumored to have scheduled a press conference for later this month, on March 23 to be exact, and a new report has once again hinted at the introduction of the iPad Pro (2021) series.

Suppliers are preparing for Apple's next iPad Pro


Sources speaking to DigiTimes have revealed that Taiwanese touch panel supplier GIS is expanding upon its existing manufacturing capacity at one facility in Chengdu, China in anticipation of new product launches.

One of the most important new products is said to be a 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) that boasts a new mini-LED display, something Apple has never used on a production device before.

The sources believe Apple will introduce its next-generation iPad Pro, a contender for best tablet, as soon as late March, a timeline that lines up perfectly with the one provided by tipster Jon Prosser, who has suggested it could debut at the March 23 event.

Presumably, an 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) will be announced alongside the new 12.9-inch model, but the sources made no reference to it. Similarly, Apple is expected to unveil its AirTags tracking tags and potentially new AirPods too.


What other features will the iPad Pro (2021) include?


In addition to the upgraded display, which probably won’t lead to any major design changes, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) is expected to offer optional 5G network support as standard.

Making that possible should be the rumored A14X Bionic chipset, tipped to be as powerful as the Apple M1 chip used inside the most recent MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The date of Google's Pixel 5a announcement event may have just leaked
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra low-light camera comparison
Popular stories
Apple's next event might clash with the OnePlus 9 announcement
Popular stories
The OnePlus 9 event date is now official, as is the Hasselblad camera tie-up

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung's pricing bet on the Galaxy S21 is paying off
Popular stories
T-Mobile's new Enterprise Unlimited 5G plan priced from $37 as part of a complete solution for the post-office era
Popular stories
T-Mobile says that in this situation, you should disable 5G and use 2G instead
Popular stories
The Moto G10 Power is officially coming soon with a huge battery on deck
Popular stories
T-Mobile's 'next big 5G-powered move' will go official on March 4: here's how to watch the event
Popular stories
From OnePlus 9 to Google Pixel 6, this'd be the year of phone camera sensor records

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless