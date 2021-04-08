Alleged iPad Pro and iPad mini 2021 model dummies show little changes
New photos claiming to show dummy models of the iPad Pro 2021 and iPad mini 6 reveal what some of us were probably expecting. The images are courtesy of Twitter user Sonny Dickson.
No design changes for iPad mini 6
The fact that we're about to get a new iPad mini model shows that Apple still sees a market for small tablets in 2021, despite our phones getting bigger each year. However, it doesn't seem to be a large enough market for the company to spend extra effort in redesigning the mini with the modern edge-to-edge screen look we recently got even on the newest iPad Air models.
Possible iPad Pro 12.9" Smart Connector change?
Along with the iPad mini 6 dummy model we see dummies of the 2021 iPad Pro 11" and iPad Pro 12.9" models. The latter in particular reveals something interesting – its Smart Connector is no longer on the back, suggesting that it has been moved to one of the tablet's sides.
The 11" iPad Pro looks to be unchanged from last year, with exactly the same design and Smart Connector placement. As for the camera situation, on both iPad Pro 2021 models we see two cameras and a LiDAR sensor, along with a flash.
It is noteworthy that both 2021 iPad Pros have been said to pack mini-LED displays and, of course, will get internal upgrades, even if their design stays about the same as last year.
The 2021 iPad Pro models and the iPad mini 6 might be officially announced sometime this month. Last year Apple announced the iPad Pro earlier, in March, but it's evident this year we'll have to wait a bit longer.
