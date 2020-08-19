Apple's 5G iPad Pro may arrive in October ahead of iPad Air 4 in March 2021
The 5G iPad Pro should launch with the iPhone 12
The people over at MyDrivers claim that ‘foreign sources’ have corroborated reports about plans to launch a new iPad Pro model in the coming months. It should debut with the iPhone 12 lineup, which means an announcement in October is likely.
Little is known about the device right now but Apple has reportedly been working on a 5G iPad Pro for quite some time. If that is the model being referenced today, it'll likely arrive powered by the next-generation Apple A14X Bionic.
That chipset should provide a massive bump in power – the existing tablets are powered by the A12Z Bionic. In terms of the display, there are some conflicting rumors floating around, but overall consensus seems to be that it will feature a 12.9-inch panel.
Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2020) boasts an LCD display but it’s unclear if the 5G variant will follow suit. The company has been working on mini-LED panels for the tablet, but certain reports suggest the tech has been delayed until 2021 due to COVID-19.
Apple's iPad Air 4 may follow in early 2021
Regardless of what happens with the next iPad Pro, that release looks set to precede the arrival of the iPad Air 4. That tablet was initially set for a September debut but it now appears to have fallen to the pandemic.
Sources speaking to MyDrivers claim the tablet is now scheduled for release in March 2021, exactly two years after the existing model was introduced. Fortunately, the longer than expected wait will certainly be worth it.
The iPad Air 4 will reportedly inherit the design of the 11-inch iPad Pro (2018), which means Apple is preparing to say goodbye to the trusty home button on yet another product in favor of Face ID and slimmer bezels.
To boost productivity, the company is said to be replacing Lightning with USB-C too. That will be combined with support for the new Magic Keyboard and a quad-speaker stereo setup.
Taking that into account, as well as the additional iPad Pro model, the 2021 iPad lineup could look as follows:
As for the internal hardware, the tablet looks set to be powered by the A14 Bionic that will also be featured inside the iPhone 12 series. Sitting alongside it is going to be 128GB of internal storage, although 256GB and 512GB variants are planned too.
The iPad Air 4 could be much more expensive
Interestingly, the report claims Apple is looking at raising the starting price of the iPad Air 4 to $649 in the United States, a massive $150 more than the existing iPad Air 3.
Considering the massive gap that would be left in the market as a result – the iPad and iPad Mini start at $329 and $399 respectively – there’s a chance Apple might choose to keep the iPad Air 3 in its lineup as an alternative.
Taking that into account, as well as the additional iPad Pro model, the 2021 iPad lineup could look as follows:
- iPad – $329
- iPad Mini – $399
- iPad Air 3 – $499
- iPad Air 4 – $649
- iPad Pro (11-inch) – $799
- iPad Pro (12.9-inch) – $999
- iPad Pro 5G (12.9-inch) – $1,199