Apple's 5G iPad Pro may arrive in October ahead of iPad Air 4 in March 2021

That chipset should provide a massive bump in power – the existing tablets are powered by the A12Z Bionic. In terms of the display, there are some conflicting rumors floating around, but overall consensus seems to be that it will feature a 12.9-inch panel.



Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2020) boasts an LCD display but it’s unclear if the 5G variant will follow suit. The company has been working on mini-LED panels for the tablet, but certain reports suggest the tech has been delayed until 2021 due to COVID-19.

The iPad Air 4 could be much more expensive

Interestingly, the report claims Apple is looking at raising the starting price of the iPad Air 4 to $649 in the United States, a massive $150 more than the existing iPad Air 3.



Considering the massive gap that would be left in the market as a result – the iPad and iPad Mini start at $329 and $399 respectively – there’s a chance Apple might choose to keep the iPad Air 3 in its lineup as an alternative.



Taking that into account, as well as the additional iPad Pro model, the 2021 iPad lineup could look as follows:



iPad – $329

iPad Mini – $399

iPad Air 3 – $499

iPad Air 4 – $649

iPad Pro (11-inch) – $799

iPad Pro (12.9-inch) – $999

iPad Pro 5G (12.9-inch) – $1,199

To boost productivity, the company is said to be replacing Lightning with USB-C too. That will be combined with support for the new Magic Keyboard and a quad-speaker stereo setup.As for the internal hardware, the tablet looks set to be powered by the A14 Bionic that will also be featured inside the iPhone 12 series. Sitting alongside it is going to be 128GB of internal storage, although 256GB and 512GB variants are planned too.