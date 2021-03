The Apple event is now reportedly happening in April, not next week

The Apple Event isn't happening on March 23, says tipster

Front Page Tech

The mini-LED iPad Pro (2021) has been delayed too

DigiTimes

To summarize, in the space of three days the world of Apple leaks has gone from saying that AirTags, AirPods 3, and iPad Pro (2021) were coming on March 23, to now saying that the event is happening in April, iPad Pro (2021) is coming in Q2 2021, and AirPods 3 are coming in Q3 2021.

The next Apple Event was said to be happening next week, on March 23. That would have meant press invites being sent out on March 16, however yesterday ended without anything happening. Now, we seem to know why.Tipster and YouTuber Jon Prosser , who was one of the first to vouch for an event on March 23 , has revealed in a Tweet that Apple’s next press conference is now scheduled to take place in April.Additional details about the situation will be shared on the next episode of, and this article will be updated accordingly. But the news will no doubt come as a disappointment to Prosser, who promised to shave off his eyebrows if the Apple event didn’t happen on March 23.In related news,is reporting that Apple’s 12.9-inch mini-LED iPad Pro has been delayed too. The publication said earlier this month that it could launch as soon as March, but mass production has now been pushed back to Q2 2021.The iPad Pro (2021) series will, therefore, hit shelves in April at the earliest, although a launch later in the quarter can’t be completely ruled out at this stage.Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and leaker L0veToDream have denied reports of AirPods 3 launching soon too. Both said Apple has no immediate plans to release them, with Kuo adding that a launch in Q3 2021 is most likely.