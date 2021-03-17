The Apple event is now reportedly happening in April, not next week
The Apple Event isn't happening on March 23, says tipster
Tipster and YouTuber Jon Prosser, who was one of the first to vouch for an event on March 23, has revealed in a Tweet that Apple’s next press conference is now scheduled to take place in April.
The mini-LED iPad Pro (2021) has been delayed too
In related news, DigiTimes is reporting that Apple’s 12.9-inch mini-LED iPad Pro has been delayed too. The publication said earlier this month that it could launch as soon as March, but mass production has now been pushed back to Q2 2021.
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and leaker L0veToDream have denied reports of AirPods 3 launching soon too. Both said Apple has no immediate plans to release them, with Kuo adding that a launch in Q3 2021 is most likely.
To summarize, in the space of three days the world of Apple leaks has gone from saying that AirTags, AirPods 3, and iPad Pro (2021) were coming on March 23, to now saying that the event is happening in April, iPad Pro (2021) is coming in Q2 2021, and AirPods 3 are coming in Q3 2021.