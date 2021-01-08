Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get free credit!

Apple Display

Apple's novel miniLED displays may land as soon as the iPad Pro 2021, after all

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Jan 08, 2021, 3:37 AM
Apple's novel miniLED displays may land as soon as the iPad Pro 2021, after all
While the rumor that Samsung and LG are firing up the conveyor belts to produce OLED screens for Apple's iPad Pro 2021 models got debunked - after all, such panels are still rather expensive and hard to make with Apple's numerous quality requirements - a new screen tech is still in play for the spring chickens.

The Japanese Apple-centric blog Macotakara that often leaks supply chain stories that turn out to be true, spilled some beans on the upcoming iPad plans for 2021 but they were mostly underwhelming - that the fall iPad and the spring iPa Pro models will remain largely unchanged on the outside.

Apple iPad Pro 2021 display specs and release


Now, however, it is back with more information, and this time around it has better news when it comes to the new features that the Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) and the Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) may carry.

First off, there will be redesign, albeit subtle in terms of visible changes, and not only a chipset upgrade to an Apple A14X. The main target would be the abundance of speaker grills around the 2020 iPad Pro models which will apparently be greatly reduced, and their placing repositioned around the sides for a cleaner, more streamlined look.

Second, the camera island on the back would still stick out like a sore thumb, but this time around the lens rings will be flush with its surface - again suggesting a more refined, cleaner look.

The most exciting piece of news in the new report, however, is that the rumored miniLED iPad display revolution could still be happening, albeit just for the larger Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021). It will, reportedly, be a fraction of an inch thicker than last year's iPad Pro 12.9 model, indicating that something new may be happening with its display technology, as Apple usually slims its devices down rather than fatten them up from one edition to the next.

What are the advantages of miniLED? Well, the panel will still be LCD (sorry, OLED fans), but the LED backlighting is split into numerous tiny sources almost commensurate with the number of individual pixels in the display's resolution. This leads to much better brightness, contrast and color control that some say is commensurate with OLED screens, so we hope that the new iPad Pro 12.9 will land with this new type of display. 

As for microLED, which Apple is reportedly working on, and Samsung just announced TVs with, well, it's still too expensive to produce en masse, so we'll have to wait a few more iPad editions for it.

