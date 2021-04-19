Apple might be planning a 'modest' price hike for the iPad Pro (2021)
Could the iPad Pro (2021) be more expensive?
Analyst Daniel Ives from Wedbush (via 9to5mac) has said in his latest note to investors that Apple is likely to introduce a ‘modest’ price increase with the arrival of the iPad Pro (2021) series.
It’s also possible that the reported price increase could apply only to the rumored 5G models. The current LTE iPad Pro commands a $150 premium over the Wi-Fi offering, so perhaps Apple will start charging $200 for 5G.
Aside from 5G, the rumors point toward a mini-LED display on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and upgraded cameras on both sizes. There’s also a good chance Apple will offer a Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port for better compatibility with peripherals.
The A14X Bionic is said to be on the cards too with upgraded performance that’ll rival the Apple M1 chipset found inside the latest MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini.
Story timeline
This story is part of:iPad Pro (2021) leaks (7 updates)
-
Now reading
19 April Apple might be planning a 'modest' price hike for the iPad Pro (2021)
-
12 April There's trouble on the horizon for Apple's MiniLED iPad Pro (2021)
-
17 March Apple's first 5G iPad might come out 'as early as April' (but 5G support is not guaranteed)
-
9 March Apple's mini-LED iPad Pro (2021) again tipped to launch this month
-
3 March Leaker shares an image of the new Apple Pencil, may arrive alongside the iPad Pro