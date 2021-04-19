Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Apple Tablets

Apple might be planning a 'modest' price hike for the iPad Pro (2021)

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Apr 19, 2021, 9:21 AM
Apple might be planning a 'modest' price hike for the iPad Pro (2021)
The new iPad Pro models are set to be announced at tomorrow’s Apple Event and several upgrades are said to be on the cards, including mini-LED displays and 5G. But all of that extra tech could lead to a price hike.

Could the iPad Pro (2021) be more expensive?


Analyst Daniel Ives from Wedbush (via 9to5mac) has said in his latest note to investors that Apple is likely to introduce a ‘modest’ price increase with the arrival of the iPad Pro (2021) series.

The current 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799 with a 128GB and Wi-Fi configuration, while the equivalent 12.9-inch version starts at $999. A modest price increase might see these rise by between $50-100 respectively.

It’s also possible that the reported price increase could apply only to the rumored 5G models. The current LTE iPad Pro commands a $150 premium over the Wi-Fi offering, so perhaps Apple will start charging $200 for 5G.

Needless to say, all of this is speculation at the moment and it won’t be long until the new iPad Pro is official. If you’d like to watch the announcement live when it happens, be sure to bookmark our dedicated Apple Event live stream page.

Aside from 5G, the rumors point toward a mini-LED display on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and upgraded cameras on both sizes. There’s also a good chance Apple will offer a Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port for better compatibility with peripherals.

The A14X Bionic is said to be on the cards too with upgraded performance that’ll rival the Apple M1 chipset found inside the latest MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best new phones expected in 2021
Popular stories
First Samsung Galaxy S22 leak says Time-of-Flight (ToF) camera unlikely
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may have a stronger but lighter frame than predecessor
Popular stories
Galaxy Z Fold 3 rumored to feature an unannounced chip, could it be Samsung's AMD-based SoC?

Popular stories

Popular stories
Xfinity Mobile trumps Verizon, AT&T, and yes, even T-Mobile with its new unlimited 5G deal
Popular stories
How to turn off the iPhone ad tracking app prompts in iOS 14.5
Popular stories
How to disable Chrome tab groups grid view on your Android phone
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini design leaks: bigger camera bump with larger sensors
Popular stories
Former Apple executive "rips" the App Store
Popular stories
Galaxy Z Fold 3 may not feature a dedicated S Pen slot

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless