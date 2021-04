Apple might be planning a 'modest' price hike for the iPad Pro (2021)

Could the iPad Pro (2021) be more expensive?

The new iPad Pro models are set to be announced at tomorrow’s Apple Event and several upgrades are said to be on the cards, including mini-LED displays and 5G. But all of that extra tech could lead to a price hike.Analyst Daniel Ives from Wedbush (via) has said in his latest note to investors that Apple is likely to introduce a ‘modest’ price increase with the arrival of the iPad Pro (2021) series.The current 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799 with a 128GB and Wi-Fi configuration, while the equivalent 12.9-inch version starts at $999. A modest price increase might see these rise by between $50-100 respectively.It’s also possible that the reported price increase could apply only to the rumored 5G models. The current LTE iPad Pro commands a $150 premium over the Wi-Fi offering, so perhaps Apple will start charging $200 for 5G.Needless to say, all of this is speculation at the moment and it won’t be long until the new iPad Pro is official. If you’d like to watch the announcement live when it happens, be sure to bookmark our dedicated Apple Event live stream page.Aside from 5G, the rumors point toward a mini-LED display on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and upgraded cameras on both sizes. There’s also a good chance Apple will offer a Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port for better compatibility with peripherals.The A14X Bionic is said to be on the cards too with upgraded performance that’ll rival the Apple M1 chipset found inside the latest MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini.