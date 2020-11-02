Samsung is starting to look like a real threat for Apple in the thriving tablet market
After all, this was a pretty good quarter for the iPad family as well, but Apple's 2.1 million unit gains pale in comparison to the aforementioned boost in global Samsung tablet sales. In terms of market share, the world's number two vendor now sits at less than 10 percent behind the reigning king, down from a whopping 18.1 percentage points back at the end of 2019's third calendar quarter.
That's because Apple's market share has actually dipped from 31.1 to 29.2 percent, while Samsung's numbers are rising from 13 to close to 20 percent of the worldwide pie. In third place, Amazon obviously suffered from pushing Prime Day back to October, nonetheless edging out Huawei and Lenovo, both of which impressively improved their Q3 sales figures from last year.
We're talking a 32.9 percent progress for Huawei driven by solid performances in both China and across the old continent, as well as 62.4 percent growth for Lenovo, which did an exceptionally good job of selling "budget friendly tablets with larger screen sizes." Still, Amazon didn't have such a bad quarter either, shipping well over 5 million slates worldwide, of which the recently released Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus captured the biggest share, followed by the latest Fire HD 10 edition.