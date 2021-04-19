Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Apple Tablets Display 5G

Use of mini-LED display on the iPad Pro may result in an unwanted side effect

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
Apr 19, 2021, 4:07 PM
Use of mini-LED display on the iPad Pro may result in an unwanted side effect
Apple is going to hold a 'Spring loaded' event on Tuesday where it is expected to reveal a new iPad, iPad mini, and iPad ProMacRumors has obtained the dimensions of the iPad Pro.

The information apparently comes from an accessories maker.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is likely to boast a mini-LED display and this could make it a little thicker, per the source, which the outlet cautions is new on the leaking scene.

The model is expected to be 280.65mm (11.04 inches) long, 215mm (8.46 inches) wide, and 6.4mm (0.25 inches) thick. The current model is the same length and width, but it's 5.9mm thick, which means the new version will be 0.5mm thicker. The thickness has apparently increased to accommodate a mini-LED screen. 

The use of the new display tech could also result in availability issues.

These dimensions are in line with previous leaks, and overall, the device is likely to have largely the same design as the outgoing model.

Today's report also claims that 12.9-inches iPad Pro's camera bulge will measure in at 27.67mm by 27.67mm, which makes it slightly larger than the 27mm x 27mm camera bump on the current model. 

11-inch ‌iPad Pro may feature a smaller camera bump


The source has also revealed that the 11-inch ‌iPad Pro will be 247.6mm (9.74 inches) by 178.5mm (7.02 inches) by 5.9mm (0.23 inches) and this isn't really a deviation from the current measurements. This model's camera bump, on the other hand, is expected to be noticeably smaller than its predecessor's. The current model has a 26.7mm by 26.7mm camera bump and its successor is likely to feature a 25.3mm by 25.3mm camera island. 

Earlier reports had said that the camera lenses of the new iPad Pro would protrude less, resulting in a flat camera bump.

The upcoming ‌iPad Pro models will likely be powered by the A14X Bionic, which is said to be about as good as the M1 processor that powers the new Macs. They may also offer Thunderbolt connectivity. There were also rumors that the speaker holes will be relocated and their quantity will reduce by two-thirds.

A recent report claims the new models will be a little more expensive than the current variants. It will likely be one of the best tablets of the year

