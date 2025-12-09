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Apple just came very close to losing its edge with the iPhone and Mac

Apple was just about to lose someone very important, and there's no guarantee that they'll stay long.

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This year has not been a good one for Apple when it comes to employee retention: the company has lost so many high-profile researchers to other companies that it’s become a routine expectation. And now, Apple was just about to lose Johny Srouji, the person who helped revolutionize the processors inside the iPhone and the Mac. The company has apparently only just been able to keep him around.

Johny Srouji wanted to leave Apple


According to an earlier report by Apple insider Mark Gurman, Johny Srouji had told CEO Tim Cook that he was seriously considering leaving the company. Srouji didn’t want to retire, and said that he would continue his career somewhere else. This, according to Gurman, kicked off a frantic motion of events at Apple to ensure that Srouji remained.

While previous departures from Apple have mostly affected the AI side of things at the company, Srouji leaving would have thrown something else into complete disarray. Something very integral to Apple’s position in the tech industry today.

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Srouji is staying at Apple, for now




Johny Srouji is a big deal at Apple. He has overseen the processor-related changes across the iPhone and Mac lineups, including the transition from Intel chips to Apple silicon, and he is also a big part of the in-house C1 modem.

The C1 cellular modem, found on the iPhone 16e, is Apple’s attempt to further distance itself from relying on Qualcomm. Simply put, Srouji’s departure would have thrown Apple’s short-term goals into chaos, and would have significantly affected the company’s long-term roadmap as well.

Do you think Srouji's departure would have severely affected Apple?
Obviously. They'd be completely lost
35.19%
A little, but Apple would have bounced back
57.41%
Nah, one person can't command that much influence
7.41%
54 Votes


Now, a new report (subscription required) has come in: Johny Srouji has decided to stay at Apple for now.

I love my team, and I love my job at Apple, and I don’t plan on leaving anytime soon.
— Johny Srouji (Senior VP of Hardware Technologies at Apple), Bloomberg, December 2025


A major win for Tim Cook


After a year of losing very important employees to competitors, Srouji’s decision to stay at Apple is a major win for Tim Cook. Naturally, people were quick to make jokes about Srouji getting a generous raise, or having a massive check clear.

Whatever the reason might be for Johny Srouji sticking around, Apple needed this. The company is making huge strides towards more self-sufficiency, and Srouji has the experience to see this endeavor through to the end.

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Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim

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