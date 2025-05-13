Apple's 2025 Pride Collection is official — and each Watch band is one-of-a-kind

The Apple Watch strap comes with rainbow stripes that are different in shape and size. Each stripe is assembled by hand and then compression-molded together, which creates striking varieties. This pretty much means that each band is slightly different than the others: no two bands are exactly alike.



Apple has now announced this year's themed LGBTQ+ collection in time for Pride Month (June). The 2025 Pride Collection comes with a Pride Edition Sports Band for the Apple Watch , as well as new wallpapers for Apple Watches, iPhones, and iPads.According to Apple, this is done to underline and reflect the individuality of all members of the LGBTQ+ community.The Apple Watch Pride edition band is exclusive to buyers from the United States. It is already available to order from the Apple Store, and is currently for sale in offline stores as well. The Watch band is priced at $49, and comes in a variety of sizes: 40, 42, and 46mm. You can choose between S/M and M/L lengths, standard for Apple Watch bands.Meanwhile, there's also a new watch face dubbed "Pride Harmony". The watch face complements the new bands and the entire Pride edition. With the upcoming software update that is now rolling out, Apple plans to bring a similar wallpaper design for iPhones and iPads. The new wallpaper is available on all supported devices with watchOS 11.5, iOS 18 .5, and iPadOS 18.5.The new Apple Watch face can be downloaded through the Apple Watch app, the Apple Store app, or directly at apple.com It was all the way back in 2017 that Apple started this tradition with an official Pride-inspired Apple Watch band that the Cupertino company announced during WWDC 2017. Each year, Apple is bringing a collection like this to support the LGBTQ+ community, and each collection brings something slightly new, like new added colors or different designs.