Android Auto update fixes annoying steering wheel bug, creates several new ones

What's next for Android Auto?





Google is currently working on the next stable version—Android Auto 16.2—which is in beta now, and thanks to some lines of code found inside, we have a good idea about the upcoming new features.



Google is currently working on the next stable version—Android Auto 16.2—which is in beta now, and thanks to some lines of code found inside, we have a good idea about the upcoming new features.Our friends at 9to5Google have done their usual code teardown and found that Google keeps on trying to integrate radio station and A/C controls in the latest version of Android Auto. The company has been working on those two for quite a while now.





Another potential new feature coming to Android Auto is the ability to cast media straight to your car. Code strings inside one of the beta releases, explicitly mentioned Google Cast in relation to a car and were found around the Media Router framework.





Adding the cast option to Android Auto is a logical step, as Android Automotive, Google’s operating system that runs on the car's hardware, already supports the feature. It's not yet clear when we're going to get it as a stable release, though.



Normally, it takes a few weeks before a beta reaches the stable version rollout, so there's still time for Google to iron out these annoying bugs. We don't think the radio station and A/C controls will be ready for the next stable release, but we'll monitor the situation and report back.